The prevailing thought is that the Chicago Bears will trade the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, and then either Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young will be selected with the top pick. However, ESPN's Mel Kiper does not subscribe to that theory. In his Mock Draft 1.0 (ESPN+ link), Kiper does have Stroud going before Young. However, the longtime draft analyst projects that Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter will go No. 1 to the Bears. Kiper then has Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr. going third overall to the Arizona Cardinals, Young going fourth to the Indianapolis Colts and Kentucky QB Will Levis going fifth to the Seattle Seahawks.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO