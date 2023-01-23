ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes offers new pair of prospects, five-star target updates his recruitment

Cornerback recruiting in 2024 is going to be a major priority for this staff. Not satisfied the last couple of years with the on-field results, the Buckeyes know they have to get better in the back end, and get back to being the program that churns out NFL Draft picks at the position more than anyone else. Help is on the way in 2023, and the trend needs to continue beyond that.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Offers Four-star 2024 Maryland Running Back DeJuan Williams, Five-star Defensive Tackle Justin Scott Postpones His Commitment

Ohio State has offered another running back in the 2024 cycle. Four-star Maryland prospect DeJuan Williams received the offer from running backs coach Tony Alford on Tuesday, becoming the 11th running back the Buckeyes have offered in the class. Williams is the 299th-best prospect and 25th-rated running back in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio

Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Kiper Mock Draft: Stroud first QB off the board, but not No. 1 overall pick | Three Buckeyes in first round

The prevailing thought is that the Chicago Bears will trade the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, and then either Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young will be selected with the top pick. However, ESPN's Mel Kiper does not subscribe to that theory. In his Mock Draft 1.0 (ESPN+ link), Kiper does have Stroud going before Young. However, the longtime draft analyst projects that Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter will go No. 1 to the Bears. Kiper then has Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr. going third overall to the Arizona Cardinals, Young going fourth to the Indianapolis Colts and Kentucky QB Will Levis going fifth to the Seattle Seahawks.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson

Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

ODNR stocked lakes in Knox with more than 238,000 fish

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked more than 238,000 fish in Knox County in 2022 at Knox Lake and Ariel-Foundation Park. The ODNR stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022, according to a news release. Fish were stocked during spring, summer and fall at 203 locations statewide, including the two Knox County locations. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ted Rivers

Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen

Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy