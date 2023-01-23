Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
‘Anonymous: Your Secrets, Our Show’ reveals the truth, but not the sourceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Next hearing for Mitchell to take place Thursday, one step closer to Chase Meola murder trialThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘Like a dream come true’: Spencer earns scholarship for hard work, character as walk-onThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes offers new pair of prospects, five-star target updates his recruitment
Cornerback recruiting in 2024 is going to be a major priority for this staff. Not satisfied the last couple of years with the on-field results, the Buckeyes know they have to get better in the back end, and get back to being the program that churns out NFL Draft picks at the position more than anyone else. Help is on the way in 2023, and the trend needs to continue beyond that.
247Sports
Ohio State's Bruce Thornton taking on a bigger leadership role, must keep developing
Ohio State’s most impactful player from the team’s talented 2022 recruiting class has been Brice Sensabaugh. A quick look at the stats shows Sensabaugh as the team’s leading scorer, by more than four points per game, and the second-leading rebounder. But the team’s most important freshman is Bruce Thornton.
247Sports
Teri Moren previews tonight's game between No. 6 Indiana and No. 2 Ohio State
Watch and listen to what Indiana head women's basketball coach Teri Moren had to say Wednesday ahead of No. 6 IU's clash against No. 2 Ohio State at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. Transcript:. Q. What makes Ohio State so different this...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Four-star 2024 Maryland Running Back DeJuan Williams, Five-star Defensive Tackle Justin Scott Postpones His Commitment
Ohio State has offered another running back in the 2024 cycle. Four-star Maryland prospect DeJuan Williams received the offer from running backs coach Tony Alford on Tuesday, becoming the 11th running back the Buckeyes have offered in the class. Williams is the 299th-best prospect and 25th-rated running back in the...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
247Sports
Kiper Mock Draft: Stroud first QB off the board, but not No. 1 overall pick | Three Buckeyes in first round
The prevailing thought is that the Chicago Bears will trade the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, and then either Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young will be selected with the top pick. However, ESPN's Mel Kiper does not subscribe to that theory. In his Mock Draft 1.0 (ESPN+ link), Kiper does have Stroud going before Young. However, the longtime draft analyst projects that Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter will go No. 1 to the Bears. Kiper then has Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr. going third overall to the Arizona Cardinals, Young going fourth to the Indianapolis Colts and Kentucky QB Will Levis going fifth to the Seattle Seahawks.
247Sports
Ohio RB excited about Ohio State scholarship offer: ‘That's a big offer’
One of the top young running backs in the Midwest discusses the Ohio State scholarship offer that came today.
Eleven Warriors
Sonny Styles Happy He Chose to Reclassify, Which Could Set Him Up to Play Big Role for Ohio State As Sophomore in 2023
Had Sonny Styles remained in his original recruiting class and joined Ohio State as a midyear enrollee, he’d just be beginning his career as a Buckeye this month. Instead, Styles already has a full season as a Buckeye under his belt. Originally a member of the class of 2023,...
Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Knox Pages
Tygers' victory, Lexington's loss tightens OCC boys basketball race
MANSFIELD -- Two taut results tightened the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball race considerably after Tuesday night's action. Mansfield Senior racked up a 68-58 road win at West Holmes, while New Philadelphia upset Lexington 55-53 to complete a dramatic turn of events.
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
Intel’s Ohio semiconductor facility gets official name
LICKING COUNTY — Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor campus officially has a name. A year after it was announced that Intel would be bringing the facility to Licking County, Ohio, officials have announced that the campus will be called “Ohio One.”. “The name is a nod to...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
Mount Vernon News
ODNR stocked lakes in Knox with more than 238,000 fish
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked more than 238,000 fish in Knox County in 2022 at Knox Lake and Ariel-Foundation Park. The ODNR stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022, according to a news release. Fish were stocked during spring, summer and fall at 203 locations statewide, including the two Knox County locations. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish.
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen
Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
