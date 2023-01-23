Read full article on original website
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
Considering Starting a New Medication for Anxiety or Depression? Here Are 7 Crucial Questions to Ask First
Rates of depression and anxiety rose from 11 percent to 40 percent between 2020 and 2021, leading many to talk to their healthcare provider about taking prescription medication to manage it—some for the first time. Dr. Alyssa Wood, DO, MBA, a double board certified doctor in adult psychiatry and...
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
Borderline Personality Disorder Sufferers Find Relief With Cannabis Treatment
A new study, which could provide some hope for people suffering from borderline personality disorder (BPD) reveals marijuana’s potential to mitigate some of the symptoms. What is BPD and how common it is? BPD, also known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD) is a mental health problem that causes a variety of symptoms, which could be grouped into 4 main areas: 1) emotional instability, 2) disturbed patterns of thinking or perception, 3) impulsive behavior and 4) impaired social functioning.
Study finds those with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety, depression
BOSTON -- A new study finds that people with ADHD may be at higher risk of poor mental health than people with other neurodevelopmental conditions.Autism has been linked to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Interested in finding out whether the same is true for ADHD, researchers looked at more than 500 adults in the UK. They found that those with ADHD symptoms were more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits. Scientists hope that more research in this area will lead to greater mental health resources to support people with ADHD.
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It
The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
Nothing helped my depression. Then I joined a ketamine study
When I was little, my six siblings, my parents and I shared a brick house on a wooded street in the middle of the country and, in many ways, our lives were pleasant and uncomplicated. I played outside until the street lights came on, and Mom served dinner every night on our big round table with a lazy Susan in the middle.In other ways, my life was not idyllic. One night, when my family gathered to pray the rosary before bed, one of my brothers started giggling and soon all three were laughing out of control. My dad whipped off...
Nearly 1 in 5 American Adults Takes Sleep Meds
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 20% of American adults use a drug to help them sleep, either occasionally or regularly, health officials reported Wednesday. Sleep medications, sold both over-the-counter and by prescription, are a common treatment for sleep problems, said senior report author Lindsey Black, a health statistician at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). "Our report details patterns...
Healthline
Is Bipolar Disorder a Personality Disorder?
Despite a few similar symptoms, bipolar disorder is not a type of personality disorder. However, it may be misdiagnosed as one, or you can have both. Bipolar disorder is considered a type of mood disorder. All types of bipolar disorder and depression are mood disorders. There are 10 types of...
Mindfulness Can Rival Antidepressants For Anxiety, Study Finds
Mindfulness exercises can, in some cases, be as effective as antidepressant drugs when dealing with anxiety disorders, new research reveals. The findings highlight how mindfulness meditation could be a useful approach to treating these conditions. The study put a course of mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) techniques up against a course of escitalopram – a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class medication also known as Lexapro, considered to be a gold standard antidepressant – across eight weeks. Follow-up surveys were carried out up to 24 weeks after enrollment using an assessment called the Clinical Global Impression of Severity scale (CGI-S), measured on a scale...
WLUC
Health care professionals offer solutions for seasonal affective disorder
(WLUC) - This time of year, when we rarely see the sun, you may experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Western U.P. Health Department Provisional Medical Director Robert Van Howe said this disorder is common in Michigan. It is not so much caused by the weather but rather by the late sunrises and early sunsets.
Don't Mix Alcohol Abuse with Bipolar Illness
As a former mental health nurse and recovering alcoholic, I write a lot about alcohol use and mental health. To my mind, not enough has been done to educate the general public about the dangers of alcohol use combined with mental illness. In particular, serious mental illnesses like bipolar disorder may react very badly to excessive alcohol use. It's time we draw more attention to horrible combination of alcoholism and mental health issues. I have witnessed many people fall through the cracks in the health care system and I myself have struggled with severe depression and anxiety that resolved when I quit drinking. Without this discussion, many people who struggle with mental illness may be disproportionately harmed by combining alcohol with their mental illness.
Medical News Today
Can hormone-replacement therapy affect Alzheimer's risk in women?
Worldwide, Alzheimer’s disease affects twice as many women as men, partly because women, on average, live longer, but this cannot fully explain the difference. At menopause, estrogen levels drop, and this reduction in hormones may increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s. Studies into the effect of hormone-replacement therapy...
ADHD more strongly linked to anxiety and depression compared to autism – new research
Autistic people and people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often experience anxiety and depression. When these conditions occur together, though – as they often do – it can be hard to unpick which one is contributing the most to poor mental health. Our latest study aimed to find out.
Medical News Today
Insomnia: Is it a mental illness?
There is a close link between insomnia and many mental health conditions. Many people with a mental health condition also experience insomnia. Insomnia may also increase the risk for mental health conditions. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes people to have difficulty falling or staying asleep or to wake...
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods
The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
