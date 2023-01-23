Read full article on original website
LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center
On Wednesday, January 25, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Teen Lounge at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center. Funding for the Teen Room was provided by the LSU Health School of Medicine Class of 2024. The Teen Lounge provides a space for older hospitalized children to play arcade games, video games and other activities providing a fun place for patients that is near their room or healthcare team. The interactive and relaxing space was funded by LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine’s Pars for Peds Golf Tournament, a student-led fundraiser.
Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship Heads to Shreveport
Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced Thursday that the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship will be held in Shreveport, La., and hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. This year’s competition takes place at Lee Hedges Stadium April 14 and 15. “I want to...
GCAC Track and Field Championships to be held in Shreveport in April
Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Press Release. Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced Thursday that the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship will be held in Shreveport and hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. This year’s competition will take place at Lee Hedges Stadium April 14 and...
Great turnout for junior fishing tournament on Cypress Bend
The North Louisiana Junior Fishing League had a great turnout for Saturday’s tournament on Cypress Lake with 51 teams of anglers competing. Brody Thompson and Dalton Thompson of Benton finished sixth with three fish weighing 4.91 pounds. Landon Patrick and Tallen Toups of Elm Grove finished eighth with three...
BOSSIER CITY COUNCIL CONTINUES VOTE ON SPORTRAN BUDGET CUTS
During the Tuesday, January 25, 2023, Bossier City Council. Meeting, council members voted to continue discussions on the ordinance to reduce. SporTran’s budget until February 21, 2023. Several SporTran riders and citizens spoke at the meeting to relay how reducing. services would adversely affect themselves and the community. The...
Mayor Chandler Statement on Sportran
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the City Council introduced an ordinance to cut funding to. Sportran by $400,000. While I am open to renegotiating this contract that has been in place since. the mid-1970s, I do not agree with the timing of this decision as we are less than one...
Old Brownlee Rd. is now open
Old Brownlee Rd. is now open to traffic while work continues on drainage. improvements at the intersection of Old Brownlee, Vanceville Rd. and along. Once completed, the project will help remove rain water from subdivisions in the. Old Brownlee Rd. area, including Canal Place and Autumn Creek.
GBT Bank Names Lisa McCollough as Chief Retail Banking Officer
GBT Bank has announced the promotion of Lisa McCollough from VP/Treasury Management to Chief Retail Banking Officer. “With over 20 years of banking experience, Lisa’s excellent customer service and management skills will be an asset to our organization,” said Mike Hipp, President of GBT Bank. “Lisa has worked throughout the retail side of the bank and her experience will help establish objectives, direction, and strategic initiatives to help coordinate the day-to-day retail operations of each branch.”
High school soccer: Bossier, Airline girls win; district titles on line Thursday
Bossier and Airline won girls matches Wednesday night. In a District 1-III match, Bossier defeated Wossman 6-1 in Monroe. In a non-district match, Airline downed Minden 2-0 in Minden. In District 1-I boys matches, Captain Shreve wrapped up the championship with a 4-2 victory over Benton at Lee Hedges Stadium,...
Deputy promotion
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted a Deputy to Detective in a ceremony in the. Sheriff’s Conference room at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Monday morning. Deputy Jared Vicento was promoted to Detective and reassigned from Patrol within the. Criminal Division. Deputy Vicento is a 10-year veteran with the Sheriff’s...
High school boys basketball: Benton, Airline, Bossier, PCA post district victories
The Benton Tigers, Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats and Providence Classical Academy Knights won district games Tuesday night. In District 1-5A, Benton topped Haughton 56-47 at Haughton, and Airline edged Byrd 74-73 in overtime at Airline. Also in 1-5A, Parkway’s four-game winning streak came to an end with a 67-54 loss...
Men’s college basketball: TVCC edged BPCC
The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Trinity Valley Community College 63-60 in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium Wednesday. BPCC dropped to 11-9 overall and 3-7 in Region XIV. TVCC improved to 5-16 and 5-6. Christian Caldwell led the Cavs with 17 points. Elijah Beard and Kendrick Delahoussaye had 10...
High school girls basketball: Haughton reaches 20-win mark; Parkway continues to roll
The Haughton Lady Bucs reached the 20-win mark for the first time in nine years with a 47-43 victory over the Benton Lady Tigers Tuesday night at Haughton. Haughton improved to 20-8 and moved into sole possession of third place in District 1-5A at 6-3. The last time the Lady Bucs won 20 games was when they went 23-9 in the 2013-14 season.
