On Wednesday, January 25, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Teen Lounge at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center. Funding for the Teen Room was provided by the LSU Health School of Medicine Class of 2024. The Teen Lounge provides a space for older hospitalized children to play arcade games, video games and other activities providing a fun place for patients that is near their room or healthcare team. The interactive and relaxing space was funded by LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine’s Pars for Peds Golf Tournament, a student-led fundraiser.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO