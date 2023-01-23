Read full article on original website
Kinston authorities arrest woman for fentanyl possession
A Kinston woman was arrested Wednesday after a trespassing report led authorities to discover a syringe with fentanyl in the woman's possession. According to a release from the Kinston Police Department, officers responded to a Piggly Wiggly grocery store at 406 E New Bern Road for a report of trespassing. Officers arrived on scene and located the subject, Lindsey Garancheski. While investigating, officers discovered Garancheski had orders for arrest for failing to appear for court in Lenoir and Craven County. During the arrest Garancheski was found to be in possession of a syringe containing fentanyl. Garancheski was charged with 2nd Degree Trespass and Possession of Schedule I.
Pitt County authorities stop 16-year-old with guns, drugs
Pitt County — A Pitt County teen was stopped by authorities for driving in an unsafe manner and two guns along with drugs were found in the vehicle. According to authorities, on Jan. 24, Detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit along with Deputies from the Patrol Division were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 North.
Greenville nurse arrested on child exploitation charges
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A registered nurse in Greenville is in custody after being charged with 12 counts of Second Degree Sex Exploit Minor. Craig Alexander Bogenn, 58, listed as a registered nurse in Greenville, was booked into the Pitt County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to the City...
Dad arrested after police say 9-month-old swallows drugs in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount dad has been arrested after police say his infant son swallowed drugs in a motel room. Stuart Murphy is charged with felony child abuse. Police said around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Murphy showed up at the emergency department for UNC Nash Health Care...
D.A. says Jacksonville police fatal shooting of teen justified
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County’s district attorney says the November shooting death of a teenager in November was justified. District Attorney Ernie Lee held a news conference to release his findings this morning after an SBI investigation into the shooting. Last November 8th, a Jacksonville police officer shot...
Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
Arrest made in Kinston after reports of gunfire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston teen has been arrested after a report of shots fired on Monday. Kinston police responded to the area of Mitchell Wooten Apartments at around 12:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police said several shell casings were found on the ground and at least one apartment had been […]
KPD responds to vape shop alarm
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 9:49 pm, Kinston Police Department Officers responded to A&T Vape Shop located at 4155 W. Vernon Avenue in reference to an alarm activation at the business. While officers were responding to the alarm call, the owner of the business was notified by the alarm company that activity was taking place in the business and the owner was able to observe the breaking and entering in process. Upon arrival, officer located a shattered front glass door and obvious evidence of a larceny. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subjects had already fled the scene. Officers were able to view the surveillance footage that showed (3) juvenile subjects breaking into the business, stealing items and running away. The officers were able to quickly identify the juvenile subjects responsible for the crime and were able to obtain juvenile petitions on each subject for Felony Breaking & Entering, Larceny as well as Misdemeanor Injury to Property. The ages of the juveniles involved were 16, 15, and 14.
Kinston Police Department provide larceny case updates
With the help of the community and an investigation both subjects have been identified. Officers obtained a warrant on Patrice Knight (Rocky Mount, NC) for Felony Larceny. On January 19, 2023, the Nash County Sheriff's Office served the warrant. Officers obtained a warrant on James Earl Ricks (55 years old)...
Car crashes into Kinston business
KINSTON, Lenoir County — There was a hole in the side of a Kinston business shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday morning after a car ran into it. UNC Health Cardiology, located at 701 Doctors Drive Suite A , Kinston, NC 28501, was hit by a car Thursday morning. Charles...
Greenville woman arrested on nine charges including arson
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Greenville woman is charged with first-degree arson and two counts of child abuse after police said she admitted to setting her home on fire while her two children were inside. Mykia Hardy, 28, is in jail under a $100,000 bond. Police said Hardy's 4-year-old...
Suspect identified in nail salon larceny, another still sought
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for two suspects of larceny after they did not pay for their services at a nail salon. Police said the women left the salon in a black BMW. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 252-939-4020...
Police looking for three suspects in fraud of vape shop
BRIDGETON, Craven County — The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for three people as people of interest in defrauding a vape shop. Anyone with information on the people is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 252-637-2033 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.
Two arrested on fraud charges after not delivering goods paid for by customers
GREENE COUNTY — Two people were arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses. Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, both of Kinston were taken into custody. An investigation in Greene County showed the two ran ads on social...
DO YOU KNOW ME? Winterville police looking for pawn shop burglar
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in catching an overnight pawn shop burglar. Winterville police this afternoon released surveillance photos from inside Jolly’s Pawn Shop on Fire Tower Road. The burglary happened around 12:30 a.m. and after smashing several display cases, officers say the burglar...
Persons Of Interest Sought In Theft Case
FOUR OAKS – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny. The theft happened just before 2:00am Sunday, January 22nd in the 5100 block of Devil’s Racetrack Road. Investigators are looking for two males who appear to be operating an early 2000’s model Chevrolet extended cab...
New Bern man headed to prison after pleading guilty to murder and assault
Craven County Crime Stoppers
New Bern man headed to prison on second degree murder guilty plea
NEW BERN, Craven County — Timothy Harris will be in prison for up to 25 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official on Jan. 13. According to a release from NC Courts, District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County...
Body cameras now equipped on deputies, SROs in Onslow County
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Onslow County Sheriff's Office has begun issuing their first set of body cameras to deputies. It's something the Sheriff said has been long overdue and will also be a great resource, not only during stops, but also in schools. Sheriff Chris Thomas said with...
