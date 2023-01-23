Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
Deputy promotion
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted a Deputy to Detective in a ceremony in the. Sheriff’s Conference room at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Monday morning. Deputy Jared Vicento was promoted to Detective and reassigned from Patrol within the. Criminal Division. Deputy Vicento is a 10-year veteran with the Sheriff’s...
Bossier City Police Searching for Backpack Thief
On 1-18-23 at 1842hrs, this unknown black male walked into 2nd & Charles, walked the store looking for employees. Then circled back and stole 4 back packs for little children totaling $319.80 and just walked out without paying. BCPD needs the publics assistance in identifying this person. Anyone with information...
KTBS
Update on the Bossier Parish Sawmill in Plain Dealing
PLAIN DEALING, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in July the start of construction on a $110 million lumber production facility that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana. The sawmill will be 235 acres in Plain Dealing, and right now 241 acres have...
KTBS
Shreveport police chief to Sugar Street gunmen: 'We're coming after you'
SHREVEPORT, La. -- "We're coming after you." That's the warning from Police Chief Wayne Smith who Monday afternoon gave City Council members an update on a Sunday afternoon shooting that left eight people with gunshots. Smith was talking about the gunmen who fired at least 40 gunshots into the home...
KTBS
Dunams must spend 95 years in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted Dec. 8.
KTBS
Residential fire in Shreveport extinguished in 15 minutes
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire occurred in a single-story home early Tuesday evening in the 400 block of East Wichita Street in Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department told KTBS they saw smoke when they arrived on scene. Firefighters were quickly able to locate the fire after going in through the...
KSLA
Vigil being held Thurs. for victims of mass shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the wake of a mass shooting in Shreveport that left multiple juveniles hurt, a prayer vigil is being held in support of the victims. Terrence Winn’s organization, PIPE (Priority Intention Practical Exchange), is hosting a prayer vigil Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Quik Pack Grocery (formerly Tumanella) on the corner of David Raines and MLK Drive (2001 David Raines Rd.). Winn spent more than 30 years in Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and was released in 2020. Since then, he has been working to make Shreveport a better place.
Shreveport Considered One Of The Dirtiest Cities In America
I honestly hate it when North Louisiana is portrayed negatively to the entire world, but once again we've found ourselves near the top of one of those negative lists. The saddest part of this one is that being listed is totally avoidable if it weren't for the self-inflicted wounds. If...
KSLA
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.
KTBS
Keithville man killed in crash
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A south Caddo Parish man killed in a single-vehicle motor vehicle wreck Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Russell Hays of Keithville, 56, was westbound on the Keithville-Keatchie Road just after 6:45 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. Hays was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSLA
Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road. One person was rushed to the hospital. That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away...
Extension of I-49 in Shreveport Could Be Dead
It looks like there has been a major development on the proposed route of the I-49 inner city connector in the heart of Shreveport. During a meeting of NLCOG (North Louisiana Council of Governments), a representative from Providence Engineering told the panel they are no longer considering a route through the Allendale Community because of legal issues connected to the 1966 Transportation Act.
KSLA
Child tax credit changes parents will see
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2021, those eligible for the child tax credit saw an increase from $2,000 to $3,600 per child 5-years-old and younger, and A$3,000 per child ages 6 to 17, but parents will see a decrease in those amounts in 2023. Jennifer Delcomyn, a financial advisor with...
KSLA
Keithville man named after fatal crash
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named a man who died in a wreck just after 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Russell Hays, 56, was driving west on the Keithville-Keatchie Road when his vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
bossierpress.com
BOSSIER CITY COUNCIL CONTINUES VOTE ON SPORTRAN BUDGET CUTS
During the Tuesday, January 25, 2023, Bossier City Council. Meeting, council members voted to continue discussions on the ordinance to reduce. SporTran’s budget until February 21, 2023. Several SporTran riders and citizens spoke at the meeting to relay how reducing. services would adversely affect themselves and the community. The...
everythinglubbock.com
Councilwoman Taylor asks public to turn in the Sugar Street shooter(s)
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four children and an unknown number of adults were recovering from gunshot wounds after needless violence injured at least seven in the 1600 block of Sugar Street on Sunday afternoon. “Around 1400, which is 2:00 our time, we received calls about a shooting,” said Chief...
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests
Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
KSLA
94-year-old ex-sheriff’s deputy convicted of indecent behavior with girl under the age of 13
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A former Bossier sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Monday to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 in Caddo Parish. The abuse occurred in November 2019 in Shreveport. Caddo District Judge Chris Victory sentenced 94-year-old Otis Leroy Allen to...
Here Is What Will Take Over the Old Five Guys Bossier Location
September Was a Sad Month For Burger Lovers in Bossier. Five Guys Burger closed down unexpectedly and we all were super bummed. Since then the building has sat empty. The good news is that in March there will be new life in the building. Port City has had a few...
KSLA
Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire erupted on one of Bossier City’s busiest streets at one of the busiest times of day. It happened Tuesday, Jan. 24 about 4:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Airline Drive. Authorities said two people got into an altercation in Wingstop. One...
