kwit.org
The Exchange 01.25.23: Governor Reynolds claims victory and signs voucher bill: LGBTQ+ advocates push back on gender education and name bills
This week on The Exchange, we look at the new school voucher law signed this week by Governor Kim Reynolds. We also find out how it could affect the Sioux City Community School district. We hear from the governor and from the president of the Sioux City Community School District Board President Dan Greenwell.
klkntv.com
Constitutional carry bill opposed by Nebraska police will be discussed Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal is scheduled for a hearing at the Nebraska State Capitol this Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, LB77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But this...
KETV.com
Nebraska hospital groups say Gov. Pillen's budget proposal 'ignores the crisis'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A joint statement by multiple hospital groups said Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget ignores the "crisis" providers are facing as they care for Nebraskans. If you're impacted by a lack of access to health care services, the Nebraska Hospital Association said it could get worse. They...
KCRG.com
Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
Kelly decries 'distracting' Kansas with 'wedge issues' in State of State address
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Tuesday for Kansas officials to stop distracting themselves with "wedge issues” in education, sharply rebuking a Republican-controlled Legislature.
Griswold Republican Tom Moore Votes NO on School Choice Bill
(Griswold) District #18 Representative Tom Moore from Griswold was one of nine republicans voting against Governor Reynold’s School Choice Bill on Monday. In an interview with KSOM/KS95 News, Moore says he has never favored the Bill. The Bill passed through the state legislature at the beginning of week three...
Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State
LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Bill looks to extend Nebraska's statute of limitations after toxic chemical exposures
Nearly two years after a frozen pipe broke at the AltEn ethanol plant and contaminated Saunders County waterways, a Nebraska lawmaker reintroduced a bill to give victims more time to sue. State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced the bill (LB7), which would extend Nebraska's statute of limitations for hazardous...
Iowa Lawmakers Pass Governor Reynolds’ Educational Savings Account Bill
(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill passes through the state legislature on the first day of the third week of the session. Yesterday, both chambers passed the educational savings account proposal, allowing parents to get nearly 76 hundred dollars per child annually if they enroll their kids in private school. After failing in the Iowa House two years in a row, Governor Reynolds’ ESA proposal will be on her desk, waiting for her signature.
who13.com
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol
The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol.
doniphanherald.com
Measure to repeal motorcycle helmet law in Nebraska returns to Legislature
The perennial effort to repeal, or at least loosen, Nebraska’s law requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets returned to the Legislature on Tuesday. State law has required anyone riding a motorcycle to strap on a helmet since 1989, even as other states have reversed course and eliminated or relaxed their requirements.
bleedingheartland.com
The twelve Iowa Republicans who voted against school vouchers
Less than two weeks after making her latest pitch for "school choice," Governor Kim Reynolds got what she wanted. The Republican-controlled legislature approved the governor's expansive school voucher program, by 55 votes to 45 in the Iowa House and 31 votes to 18 in the Senate. The state of play...
doniphanherald.com
'Moment of silence' bill in Nebraska Legislature spurs debate on prayer in schools
A public hearing in the Nebraska Legislature saw opposing testimony that focused heavily on resisting calls to bring prayer into the classroom, though one lawmaker claimed the bill wouldn't do that in the first place. The Education Committee held a public hearing Monday afternoon on three bills, the last of...
kiwaradio.com
Governor Reynolds Says She’s Open To The Idea Of Repealing Gender Balance Requirement
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she is open to repealing the requirement that state and local officials ensure there’s an equal balance of men and women appointed to boards and commissions. A bill to repeal that gender balance requirement is eligible for debate in...
KETV.com
Gov. Pillen backs school choice in Nebraska with proposed tax break
LINCOLN, Neb. — Joined by educators and students from private and parochial schools across Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen backed a new proposal to give tax breaks to families with children in private schools. "No matter what socio-economic background you come from, if public education isn't for you, you ought...
Gov. Abbott: President Biden hasn't responded to state's border requests
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden hasn’t responded to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's numerous requests for help at the southern border, the Republican governor says. During Biden’s first visit to the border in El Paso earlier this month, Abbott provided the president a list of five solutions he says will help secure the border. Abbott hasn’t received a response, he said, to what he considers a solvable problem that entails enforcing existing laws established by Congress. ...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Liljedahl Farms receives Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Liljedahl family during a ceremony this week at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines. Owned and operated by Dennis and Diane Liljedahl, along with their son, Drew, and daughter-in-law, Candice, Liljedahl Farms is a third-generation family farm located near Essex in Page County.
Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions
LINCOLN — A few months after Nebraska voters approved a minimum wage increase schedule, two state lawmakers have introduced bills to try to change that course. A third state senator promptly objected with a legislative motion she calls a “red flag” of concern, signaling that the Legislature could be in for “lengthy and arduous” debate. […] The post Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
norfolkneradio.com
AARP Nebraska pleased with changes to Medicare Part D plans
LINCOLN - Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed last year in Washington, many Nebraskans with Medicare Part D are now benefiting from changes made to Medicare-related portions of the Act. Todd Stubbendieck, State Director of AARP Nebraska tells News Talk WJAG if you’re on a Part D...
