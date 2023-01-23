ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries

Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
DES MOINES, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State

LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Lawmakers Pass Governor Reynolds’ Educational Savings Account Bill

(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill passes through the state legislature on the first day of the third week of the session. Yesterday, both chambers passed the educational savings account proposal, allowing parents to get nearly 76 hundred dollars per child annually if they enroll their kids in private school. After failing in the Iowa House two years in a row, Governor Reynolds’ ESA proposal will be on her desk, waiting for her signature.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol

The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol.
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Measure to repeal motorcycle helmet law in Nebraska returns to Legislature

The perennial effort to repeal, or at least loosen, Nebraska’s law requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets returned to the Legislature on Tuesday. State law has required anyone riding a motorcycle to strap on a helmet since 1989, even as other states have reversed course and eliminated or relaxed their requirements.
NEBRASKA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

The twelve Iowa Republicans who voted against school vouchers

Less than two weeks after making her latest pitch for "school choice," Governor Kim Reynolds got what she wanted. The Republican-controlled legislature approved the governor's expansive school voucher program, by 55 votes to 45 in the Iowa House and 31 votes to 18 in the Senate. The state of play...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Gov. Pillen backs school choice in Nebraska with proposed tax break

LINCOLN, Neb. — Joined by educators and students from private and parochial schools across Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen backed a new proposal to give tax breaks to families with children in private schools. "No matter what socio-economic background you come from, if public education isn't for you, you ought...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Abbott: President Biden hasn't responded to state's border requests

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden hasn’t responded to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's numerous requests for help at the southern border, the Republican governor says. During Biden’s first visit to the border in El Paso earlier this month, Abbott provided the president a list of five solutions he says will help secure the border. Abbott hasn’t received a response, he said, to what he considers a solvable problem that entails enforcing existing laws established by Congress. ...
TEXAS STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

Liljedahl Farms receives Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Liljedahl family during a ceremony this week at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines. Owned and operated by Dennis and Diane Liljedahl, along with their son, Drew, and daughter-in-law, Candice, Liljedahl Farms is a third-generation family farm located near Essex in Page County.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions

LINCOLN — A few months after Nebraska voters approved a minimum wage increase schedule, two state lawmakers have introduced bills to try to change that course. A third state senator promptly objected with a legislative motion she calls a “red flag” of concern, signaling that the Legislature could be in for “lengthy and arduous” debate. […] The post Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskaexaminer.com

New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms

LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

AARP Nebraska pleased with changes to Medicare Part D plans

LINCOLN - Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed last year in Washington, many Nebraskans with Medicare Part D are now benefiting from changes made to Medicare-related portions of the Act. Todd Stubbendieck, State Director of AARP Nebraska tells News Talk WJAG if you’re on a Part D...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy