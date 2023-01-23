Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday.

KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating snow throughout the day. As of Monday afternoon, Harris said areas could see 5 to 7 inches of snow.

“If you encounter wintry weather while traveling, slow way, way down, and drive very cautiously,” Harris said. “Allow extra time to reach your destination.”

Here are some of the places that are being impacted because of Tuesday’s weather:

Schools

Live-Updating list of school closures, delays, and inclement weather updates on the High Plains.

Amarillo Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center: On-campus operations, activities, classes and clinics will be closed on Tuesday. All remote curricular activities are expected to continue.

West Texas A&M University in Canyon and the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center: Closed, classes canceled on Tuesday.

Exposito School of Hair Design: Closed Tuesday.

Businesses/Other Entities

Texas Department of Public Safety offices will be closed on Tuesday in the following counties:

Armstrong

Briscoe

Carson

Childress

Collingsworth

Donley

Gray

Hall

Hemphill

Moore

Potter

Randall

Roberts

Swisher

Wheeler

Texas Department of Public Safety offices will be delayed in their opening until 10 a.m. in the following counties:

Castro

Deaf Smith

Hutchinson

Oldham

Parmer

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced that its offices, along with visitation, will be closed. Officials said that dispatch, correctional offices and patrol deputies and as-needed essential personnel are available.

The Briscoe County Sheriff’s Office announced that its related offices will be closed Tuesday.

Some city of Amarillo services will also be impacted because of the inclement weather. This includes:

Tuesday’s City Council meeting will be rescheduled. The new date and time will be released as soon as it is determined.

Trash services are suspended today.

The city secretary’s office will be open until 11 a.m. to receive applications for place on the ballot. Anyone interested in filing one today should come to Amarillo City Hall, located at 601 S Buchanan, and call 806-378-3014 to be let in when they arrived.

Transit services are operating, although officials stressed that busses may be slowed due to road conditions.

City Court is closed today. All scheduled dockets will be scheduled.

Roosevelt County Offices: will be closed Tuesday for nonessential personnel. Officials stressed that essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather will report to work as scheduled. All emergency and first-responder services will remain active as well, but administrative offices will be closed.

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle: Closed Tuesday.

Cheer Texas: Closed on Tuesday.

The Moore County Senior Center in Dumas: Closed on Tuesday.

Allergy ARTS Clinic: Closed on Tuesday, expected to reopen on Wednesday during regular hours.

Amarillo Bone and Joint: Closed Tuesday.

Amarillo Heart Group: Closed Tuesday.

BSA Health System Clinics closed on Tuesday include:

BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic

ADC Endoscopy Specialists

BSA Harrington Breast Center

BSA Harrington Cancer Center

BSA Outpatient Therapy Services

BSA Family Medical Clinic

BSA Advanced Wound Care

BSA Amarillo Surgical Group: Opens 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Northwest Physicians Group clinics and Northwest Women’s & Children’s locations: Closed Tuesday.

Panhandle Primary Care Medical Center: Closed on Tuesday.

