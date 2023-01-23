Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
bossierpress.com
Swearing-in ceremony for newly hired deputies
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for three new deputies that have joined the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team. The swearing-in ceremony for newly hired Deputies Ronald “Bubba” Crook, Hunter. Hollis, and Hannah Bellotte took place in the Sheriff’s Conference Room...
bossierpress.com
Shreveport Garden Study Club Flower Show
As part of its 25th Anniversary celebration, Shreveport Garden Study Club is partnering with. Shreveport Regional Arts Council to host a nationally recognized flower show March 22 and 23. at artspace, 708 Texas Street, in Shreveport. “Celebrate & Pollinate” — free and open to the public — will feature competitive...
bossierpress.com
Southern University System Partners with Togetherall to Enhance Student Mental Health Services with Free Peer-to-Peer Online Support Platform
In continued efforts to provide students with accessible mental health care, the Southern University System recently announced its partnership with Togetherall to offer all students free 24/7 online peer-to-peer mental health support. The Togetherall portfolio of services will soon be available to students at all five campuses of the System: Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Baton Rouge; Southern University at New Orleans; and Southern University at Shreveport.
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Bossier, Airline girls win; district titles on line Thursday
Bossier and Airline won girls matches Wednesday night. In a District 1-III match, Bossier defeated Wossman 6-1 in Monroe. In a non-district match, Airline downed Minden 2-0 in Minden. In District 1-I boys matches, Captain Shreve wrapped up the championship with a 4-2 victory over Benton at Lee Hedges Stadium,...
bossierpress.com
BOSSIER CITY COUNCIL CONTINUES VOTE ON SPORTRAN BUDGET CUTS
During the Tuesday, January 25, 2023, Bossier City Council. Meeting, council members voted to continue discussions on the ordinance to reduce. SporTran’s budget until February 21, 2023. Several SporTran riders and citizens spoke at the meeting to relay how reducing. services would adversely affect themselves and the community. The...
bossierpress.com
ANNUAL PRUNING PARTY AT AMERICAN ROSE CENTER SHREVEPORT, LA
America’s Rose Garden at the American Rose Center is seeking volunteers to participate during its upcoming “Pruning Party” on Saturday, February 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to come work in the garden. Lunch will be provided to all who register. From 8:15-8:30 attendees will learn how to prune roses by Claude Graves as part of our Green Thumb Series of horticultural programming.
bossierpress.com
Old Brownlee Rd. is now open
Old Brownlee Rd. is now open to traffic while work continues on drainage. improvements at the intersection of Old Brownlee, Vanceville Rd. and along. Once completed, the project will help remove rain water from subdivisions in the. Old Brownlee Rd. area, including Canal Place and Autumn Creek.
bossierpress.com
GBT Bank Names Lisa McCollough as Chief Retail Banking Officer
GBT Bank has announced the promotion of Lisa McCollough from VP/Treasury Management to Chief Retail Banking Officer. “With over 20 years of banking experience, Lisa’s excellent customer service and management skills will be an asset to our organization,” said Mike Hipp, President of GBT Bank. “Lisa has worked throughout the retail side of the bank and her experience will help establish objectives, direction, and strategic initiatives to help coordinate the day-to-day retail operations of each branch.”
bossierpress.com
BPCC HOSTS NEW STUDENT PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT
BPCC’s Division of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (AHSS) and Learning Commons Library is excited to announce its new student photography exhibit for the spring semester. Life Through My Lens is a captivating exhibit by student artist Rahel Aksam. Aksam is a respiratory therapy major at BPCC and self-declared...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Haughton boys get non-district victory
The Haughton Bucs defeated North Caddo 8-0 in a non-district match Monday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Carter Ebarb scored three goals and had two assists. Abdul Zidan, Jose Montes, Coleman Pratt, Ridge Rodriguez, Homer Villarreal and Brandon Martinez scored one goal apiece. Caleb Bencke had one assist.
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Benton, Airline, Bossier, PCA post district victories
The Benton Tigers, Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats and Providence Classical Academy Knights won district games Tuesday night. In District 1-5A, Benton topped Haughton 56-47 at Haughton, and Airline edged Byrd 74-73 in overtime at Airline. Also in 1-5A, Parkway’s four-game winning streak came to an end with a 67-54 loss...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Haughton reaches 20-win mark; Parkway continues to roll
The Haughton Lady Bucs reached the 20-win mark for the first time in nine years with a 47-43 victory over the Benton Lady Tigers Tuesday night at Haughton. Haughton improved to 20-8 and moved into sole possession of third place in District 1-5A at 6-3. The last time the Lady Bucs won 20 games was when they went 23-9 in the 2013-14 season.
Comments / 0