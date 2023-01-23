ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Swearing-in ceremony for newly hired deputies

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for three new deputies that have joined the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team. The swearing-in ceremony for newly hired Deputies Ronald “Bubba” Crook, Hunter. Hollis, and Hannah Bellotte took place in the Sheriff’s Conference Room...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Shreveport Garden Study Club Flower Show

As part of its 25th Anniversary celebration, Shreveport Garden Study Club is partnering with. Shreveport Regional Arts Council to host a nationally recognized flower show March 22 and 23. at artspace, 708 Texas Street, in Shreveport. “Celebrate & Pollinate” — free and open to the public — will feature competitive...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Southern University System Partners with Togetherall to Enhance Student Mental Health Services with Free Peer-to-Peer Online Support Platform

In continued efforts to provide students with accessible mental health care, the Southern University System recently announced its partnership with Togetherall to offer all students free 24/7 online peer-to-peer mental health support. The Togetherall portfolio of services will soon be available to students at all five campuses of the System: Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Baton Rouge; Southern University at New Orleans; and Southern University at Shreveport.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BOSSIER CITY COUNCIL CONTINUES VOTE ON SPORTRAN BUDGET CUTS

During the Tuesday, January 25, 2023, Bossier City Council. Meeting, council members voted to continue discussions on the ordinance to reduce. SporTran’s budget until February 21, 2023. Several SporTran riders and citizens spoke at the meeting to relay how reducing. services would adversely affect themselves and the community. The...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ANNUAL PRUNING PARTY AT AMERICAN ROSE CENTER SHREVEPORT, LA

America’s Rose Garden at the American Rose Center is seeking volunteers to participate during its upcoming “Pruning Party” on Saturday, February 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to come work in the garden. Lunch will be provided to all who register. From 8:15-8:30 attendees will learn how to prune roses by Claude Graves as part of our Green Thumb Series of horticultural programming.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Old Brownlee Rd. is now open

Old Brownlee Rd. is now open to traffic while work continues on drainage. improvements at the intersection of Old Brownlee, Vanceville Rd. and along. Once completed, the project will help remove rain water from subdivisions in the. Old Brownlee Rd. area, including Canal Place and Autumn Creek.
GBT Bank Names Lisa McCollough as Chief Retail Banking Officer

GBT Bank has announced the promotion of Lisa McCollough from VP/Treasury Management to Chief Retail Banking Officer. “With over 20 years of banking experience, Lisa’s excellent customer service and management skills will be an asset to our organization,” said Mike Hipp, President of GBT Bank. “Lisa has worked throughout the retail side of the bank and her experience will help establish objectives, direction, and strategic initiatives to help coordinate the day-to-day retail operations of each branch.”
GIBSLAND, LA
BPCC HOSTS NEW STUDENT PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

BPCC’s Division of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (AHSS) and Learning Commons Library is excited to announce its new student photography exhibit for the spring semester. Life Through My Lens is a captivating exhibit by student artist Rahel Aksam. Aksam is a respiratory therapy major at BPCC and self-declared...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
High school soccer: Haughton boys get non-district victory

The Haughton Bucs defeated North Caddo 8-0 in a non-district match Monday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Carter Ebarb scored three goals and had two assists. Abdul Zidan, Jose Montes, Coleman Pratt, Ridge Rodriguez, Homer Villarreal and Brandon Martinez scored one goal apiece. Caleb Bencke had one assist.
HAUGHTON, LA
High school boys basketball: Benton, Airline, Bossier, PCA post district victories

The Benton Tigers, Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats and Providence Classical Academy Knights won district games Tuesday night. In District 1-5A, Benton topped Haughton 56-47 at Haughton, and Airline edged Byrd 74-73 in overtime at Airline. Also in 1-5A, Parkway’s four-game winning streak came to an end with a 67-54 loss...
BENTON, LA

