Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
New Netflix Documentary Is the #2 Movie, but Many Viewers Think It's Exploitative
Netflix has released their latest batch of viewership data, revealing what everyone has been watching for the past week. The #2 movie on the entire platform was the Netflix original true crime documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, which was watched over 21.2 million hours by subscribers. Considering the subject matter and niche appeal of documentaries on Netflix's platform anyway it's a decent premiere for the movie, the problem however is that many users are taking a lot of issue with the way that the documentary presents its lead subject. We're going to dig into mild spoilers for the movie in order to discuss why some aren't thrilled with it..
Netflix’s Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Documentary Is Popular, But Many Viewers Are Upset About The Same Issue
While Netflix's Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker is popular, many viewers are upset about the same issue.
‘Run Rabbit Run’: The Year of Sarah Snook Begins With One of Sundance’s Biggest Movies
If you know Sarah Snook as the slick shark Shiv Roy on the quintessentially American Succession, hearing her Australian tongue is jarring. Even in a movie like Run Rabbit Run, which takes place down under, Snook's natural intonations feel like a put-on, if only because she's so defined by the HBO series that has earned her two Emmy nominations.
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Jonathan Majors' New Movie Walked Out On at Sundance Over Caption Issue
Jonathan Majors' new movie at Sundance has already gotten off to a rough start with the judges, who'll decide if it's a winner ... 'cause it couldn't accommodate Marlee Matlin. The actress, who's deaf, is part of a 3-person jury this year that'll vote in the U.S. Dramatic Competition that's...
Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere
At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
Magnolia Picks Up ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Doc Out of Sundance
Magnolia Pictures has scored worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” which held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening. The distributor plans to release the film in April. Directed by Lisa Cortés, the documentary explores the black queer origins of rock ‘n’...
HENRY CAVILL RETURNS! ‘The Witcher’ Actor Makes a Much-Awaited Comeback in Arguably His Best Movie Franchise
How to make a comeback that people would remember for a long time is shown by the British actor Henry Cavill. Since he left the iconic show, The Witcher and the DC Universe, his fans were waiting for him to come back with a bang. We have a piece of great news for his fans, then. The actor is returning as Napoleon Solo from the 2015 film.
Sundance: Jonathan Majors Draws Electric Standing Ovation Following ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere
The Sundance Film Festival-hosted world premiere Elijah Bynum’s Magazine Dreams may have gotten off to a bumpy start as traffic delays and festival congestion in Park City caused the film to start 45 minutes late. But after the credits rolled and the lights came up, its star Jonathan Majors faced the Eccles Theatre audience and received an electric standing ovation. In what many are calling a brutal and fully committed performance, Majors stars as Killian Maddox, an amateur bodybuilder who sacrifices health, both mental and physical, to pursue a dream of superstardom while he struggles to maintain control of a volatile...
Netflix Renews True-Crime Series for Season 2
Netflix picked up another true crime series for a second season. The British series My Lover My Killer will return to provide more stories involving obsessive lovers. The series is produced by FirstLook TV and spent weeks in Netflix's top 10 charts in the U.K. My Lover My Killer will be available in the U.S. on Netflix Wednesday.
Splash Mountain ride at Disney World now closed over ‘racist’ “Song of the South” film
FLORIDA – A famous ride at Disney World is now closed. Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom officially shut down on Sunday after the company says its ties to “Song of the South” film is inappropriate and racist. People waited in long lines over the weekend to get...
Sony Pictures TV to Distribute ‘Señoras’ by New Mexican Production Company, Ellas Cuatro
Sony Pictures TV Latin America (SPT LATAM) has picked up worldwide distribution rights to “Señoras,” the maiden TV series of new Mexican production and media company, Ellas Cuatro. The dramedy skein created by Ellas Cuatro co-founder Gabriela Marcos Payton will have its debut market presentation at Content Americas. Co-founded by actress-producers Esmeralda Pimentel (“No Man’s Land’), Ela Velden (“Who Killed Sara?”), Frida Astrid (“Bardo”) and Marcos Payton (“How to Survive Being Single”), Ellas Cuatro partnered with Addiction House, the company behind hit comedy series “How to Survive Being Single” (Amazon Prime Video) to make it. Addiction House founders Sebastián Zurita, Ricardo Gaspar...
Adult Swim cuts ties with Justin Roiland, will re-cast Rick and Morty
Rick And Morty will live on, but it’ll do so without co-creator Justin Roiland. That was the announcement made today by Adult Swim, with the official Rick And Morty Twitter account also stating that Adult Swim has “ended its association” with Roiland and that the show will continue, noting that “the talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on season seven.”
Sundance: ‘Fair Play’ Sells to Netflix for $20M
In a massive deal, Sundance standout Fair Play has sold to Netflix. It’s the first whopper deal to come from a sales title and one that begat a bidding war when it premiered Saturday. Searchlight, Lionsgate and Neon were among those in the running, with the final price tag in the $20 million range. Netflix had no comment on the financial aspects of the deal. More from The Hollywood ReporterKathleen Kennedy Says It's "Vital" Lucasfilm Move Away From Skywalker Saga, Will Stop Recasting Legacy CharactersElizabeth Banks' 'Cocaine Bear' Sets February 2023 Theatrical Release'Oppenheimer': Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz Join Christopher Nolan Drama...
An acclaimed war story that quietly bombed spectacularly hard flies high on 4 major streaming services
When it comes to naming and shaming the biggest box office bombs of any given year, the ire generally tends to be focused on the movies that ended up being panned by critics in addition to cratering in theaters, which has in turn given the acclaimed Devotion something of a free pass.
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
Titans and Doom Patrol both ending on HBO Max with their next batch of episodes
HBO Max might be done cancelling shows en masse as part of complicated tax shenanigans, but that doesn’t mean it’s, you know, done canceling shows. Specifically, the streamer announced today that the next half-seasons of its two live-action superhero shows, Titans and Doom Patrol, will now be each show’s last, with both series wrapping up with the ends of their fourth seasons.
Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis must be fine, because Giancarlo Esposito has joined the cast
Earlier this month, insiders claimed that production on Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis—the filmmaker’s ultimate dream project and one that he’s paying for with his own money—had essentially descended into complete chaos. The director himself later denied that anything was going wrong, saying that his haters should “just wait and see” and that his film (because of it’s “great” cast) was going to end up being “beautiful.”
Netflix viewers heap praise on ‘heartwarming’ new No 1 film Bank of Dave
Netflix viewers have piled praise on the streaming service’s new No 1 film, Bank of Dave.Based on a true story, the uplifting British drama follows Burnley entrepreneur Dave Fishwick (Rory Kinnear) and his efforts to set up his own bank.The film has risen above releases such as the Christian Bale-starring drama The Pale Blue Eye and the murder mystery sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to claim the top spot on Netflix’s charts, as of Friday 20 January.Hugh Bonneville plays a villain in the film, an upper-crust banker standing in the way of Dave’s attempts to create the...
