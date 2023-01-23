Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tracking tool collecting location data for use by marketing firms, law enforcement, including Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police (VSP) is one of several law enforcement agencies across the country making use of a Loudon County-based tracking tool that allows authorities to examine location data collected through applications on citizens' phones.
House panel to consider transforming Catawba Hospital into substance use treatment center
RICHMOND – When Del. Sam Rasoul asked Virginia’s legislature last year to fund a study looking into the feasibility of transforming Catawba Hospital into a state-of-the-art campus offering substance use disorder treatment and addiction recovery, the Democrat from Roanoke knew that the need for such a facility was beyond dire.
Gov. Youngkin won’t commit to approving a retail marijuana market in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin dodged a question on whether he would sign legislation that would pave the way for retail marijuana sales in Virginia.
Lawmakers discuss possible establishment of retail marijuana market in Virginia
A bill that lays the groundwork for a retail marijuana market in Virginia is advancing in the General Assembly. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that details.
2.1M free-roaming cats in Virginia, General Assembly workgroup eyes new legislation
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — In 2021, 14 members of a Virginia General Assembly workgroup were appointed to study problems associated with free-roaming cats. On Tuesday, the workgroup released a comprehensive report detailing the impact of cats on wildlife and public health and recommending legislative solutions. Among the major findings...
Proposal banning blue headlights is passed by Virginia senate
A ban on installing blue headlights in Virginia could soon become a law after the Virginia senate passed a bill.
Where’s my refund? Virginians should file electronically, request refunds by direct deposit
Virginia Tax is announcing that tax filing season in Virginia is now under way. Taxpayers are now able to file their individual income tax returns. “We strongly encourage you to file electronically,” said tax commissioner Craig M. Burns. “We also recommend that you request your refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit.”
Virginia considers bill allowing 'second look' at prison sentences
A proposed bill in Virginia would allow a second look at prison sentences, with the possibility of shortening them. FOX 5's Katie Barlow tells us about the bill and explain how it could help thousands of people and their families.
Virginia eviction filings surge by 86%, state introduces pilot program to assist those facing housing insecurity
RICHMOND, VA. - Many families in Virginia struggle to keep their homes as evictions rise due to the pandemic. In response, the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program has awarded nearly $3 million to groups assisting those facing housing insecurity, but this is not enough to meet the growing need.
Youngkin is worried about people moving out of Virginia. Here’s how big that out-migration is.
Sometimes governors acquire shorthand titles. Gerald Baliles was known as the transportation governor. Lots of governors have wanted to be known as the education governor. Ralph Northam became the social justice governor after first being called something else. In that spirit, let me hereby declare Glenn Youngkin to be the...
New Freedom Plasma Center Expands to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- The Roanoke community will be essential in meeting blood-plasma demand as the city welcomes a new Freedom Plasma donation center opening its doors on January 24, 2023. The new center is the company’s first location in Virginia, and it encourages the Roanoke community to learn more about donating their plasma to help save lives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005011/en/ Donors can have the chance to donate their life-saving plasma at Freedom Plasma and earn money while they save lives. (Photo: Business Wire)
Proposal would require Virginia students to pass citizenship test to graduate
A new proposal passed by a House of Delegates committee would add a new standardized test for Virginia high school students, drawing questions from the naturalization test given to immigrants seeking citizenship.
'Reckless disregard for the law:' Miyares releases report on VA Parole Board practices
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares released a 69-page report on the Virginia Parole Board on Wednesday. The report details what he said are "significant and repeated violations of Parole Board policies and state law under former Chair Adrianne Bennett. " Miyares describes the "chaotic atmosphere surrounding...
Bill Would Allow Younger Military Veterans to Receive Tax Break in Virginia
Virginia has a lot to offer retirees. There are beaches along the coast, mountains to the west and a close proximity to the nation’s capital, said Denice Williams, chair of the Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations. “It’s a great place to live,” Williams said, “but veterans also...
BRAFB prepared to help those who are losing SNAP benefits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are changing for those who rely on food stamps at the grocery store, but the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank wants people to know it's here to help. The Charlottesville Department of Social Services announced on Monday that...
Bill before General Assembly would assist terminally ill in ending their own lives
RICHMOND, Va. — Advocates say the "Virginia Medical Aid in Dying Act" is all about compassion and empowering people to chart their own end-of-life journeys. It is back before the General Assembly again this year. S-B 390 would give mentally capable, terminally ill adults with six months or less...
Governor Glenn Youngkin Hails Major Step Forward on Tax Relief for Virginia Families and Local Businesses
Governor Glenn Youngkin today hailed the passage of his tax relief proposals, HB 2138 and 2319, in the House of Delegates which will provide savings to Virginia families and local businesses. The legislation will now head to the Virginia Senate for consideration. “Virginians are still overtaxed, they deserve to keep...
Lynchburg City Council members argue over how to handle real estate tax
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The new Republican-led majority on Lynchburg City Council is dealing with some in-fighting over what to do on real estate taxes -- they agree they need to come down but continue to disagree on when. Councilman Jeff Helgeson said the City Council needs to lower...
Va. delegate proposes three-day waiting period law for gun purchases
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia lawmaker is looking to create a three-day waiting period for any gun purchases. WVEC reports that the proposal is coming from a delegate who represents Chesapeake - where six people were killed and four more hurt in a shooting inside a Walmart three months ago.
Virginia bill could place three-day waiting period on gun purchases
In the wake of several high-profile shootings, some Virginia lawmakers are working to find ways to curb gun violence in Virginia. House Bill 2273 is working its way through the General Assembly. The bill, proposed by Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., would place a three-day waiting period on gun purchases. The...
