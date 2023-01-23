ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

New Freedom Plasma Center Expands to Virginia

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- The Roanoke community will be essential in meeting blood-plasma demand as the city welcomes a new Freedom Plasma donation center opening its doors on January 24, 2023. The new center is the company’s first location in Virginia, and it encourages the Roanoke community to learn more about donating their plasma to help save lives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005011/en/ Donors can have the chance to donate their life-saving plasma at Freedom Plasma and earn money while they save lives. (Photo: Business Wire)
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

BRAFB prepared to help those who are losing SNAP benefits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are changing for those who rely on food stamps at the grocery store, but the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank wants people to know it's here to help. The Charlottesville Department of Social Services announced on Monday that...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia bill could place three-day waiting period on gun purchases

In the wake of several high-profile shootings, some Virginia lawmakers are working to find ways to curb gun violence in Virginia. House Bill 2273 is working its way through the General Assembly. The bill, proposed by Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., would place a three-day waiting period on gun purchases. The...
VIRGINIA STATE

