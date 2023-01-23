Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville dismissed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In June, former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney filed a lawsuit against the city and 10 officials. She alleged she was wrongfully terminated, claiming that race and gender were major factors. Mayor Lloyd Snook, who was one of the people named in this suit, says...
They held her captive in this home for 12 years. Now they're going to prison.
Three members of a Midlothian, Virginia family were sentenced to prison after they were convicted of holding a woman captive in their home for more than a decade.
cbs19news
CPD investigating two shootings in two days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help in its investigations of two shooting incidents this week. According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. A juvenile was hurt and treated at the University...
cbs19news
Deeds and UVA police push bill to ban guns on college campuses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local lawmakers are pushing to change gun laws after the deadly shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players. The proposed bill would help keep firearms off of college campuses across the state. Senator Creigh Deeds and UVA Police Chief Tim Longo are at the forefront of this effort.
WHSV
Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Rask Florist in Staunton has been accused of felony charges, including embezzlement. The owner of the shop reported that his equipment was missing to Staunton Police, and investigators reportedly determined that the equipment was moved out of the property and up for sale.
cbs19news
Meet Maggie: UVA Police Department's newest employee
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department has recently hired a new employee. Maggie, a bloodhound, is joining the department and will soon be helping to look for missing people in the area. Officer and trainer Logan Moore said that Maggie was the perfect fit for...
cbs19news
Charges will be filed in Madison County church arson
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a fire in a church. According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Rose Park United Methodist Church on Shelby Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on...
wsvaonline.com
HPD Searching for Mistress of Disguise
HARRISONBURG – The Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for a woman accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing checks, which she proceeded to illegally cash. According to a notice by H-P-D, the suspect was driving a gray, newer-model Ford Explorer with stolen plates. Authorities say she attempted to change her appearance by donning a wig and glasses between bank visits.
NBC 29 News
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. One boy was injured in the gunfire, just...
Augusta Free Press
Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty
The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
cbs19news
Amos announces plans to retire
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A longtime area sheriff is retiring. Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring at the end of this year. He has been sheriff for more than 15 and has been with law enforcement since 1987, starting as a...
theriver953.com
ACSO lockdown schools while serving a warrant
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report a lockdown of public schools while serving a warrant. ACSO’s Sheriff Donald Smith confirmed that the holding of students was strictly a precautionary measure due to the nature of the arrest and proximity to the schools in Danville. The ACSO’s SWAT Team...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police make arrest in E. C. Glass High School threat
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after threats were made to the E. C. Glass High School principal on January 25. Around 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Lynchburg Police Department began investigating a call that was received by school staff. Staff says the caller told employees he was allegedly armed and intended to hurt another staff member.
UV Cavalier Daily
Attempted robbery reported on Jefferson Park Avenue
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an attempted robbery Sunday at 6:45 p.m. at 2115 Jefferson Park Avenue, per a community alert sent Sunday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Per the alert, a 20 year-old male suspect brought...
cbs19news
ALICE now being taught at Albemarle County Schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the past 23 years, ALICE has trained and empowered teachers, community members, and individuals on how to respond to a violent event. The civilian active shooter response training program is now being taught to Albemarle County teachers and administrators so that they can be prepared and know how to save lives if a shooter were to come to their classrooms.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville High School students get free haircuts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - House of Cuts Barbers and One Hundred Black Men of Central Virginia teamed up to give more than thirty Charlottesville High School students a new haircut Tuesday night. “With the 100 haircuts program, we are really focusing on minimizing the violence that’s been happening in our...
8 people have applied to be Charlottesville’s next City Council member, here’s who they are
Charlottesville’s City Council will accept applications for an appointed new member for one more week. There were eight applicants as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the city’s website. The city posted the applications after Charlottesville Tomorrow requested access to them on Monday. Among the applicants...
cbs19news
Charlottesville DSS says SNAP change will create some issues next month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Social Services had an advisory board meeting on Monday, sharing the importance of its work and what citizens have access to through the state-supervised, locally-administered public social service system. DSS has benefit programs that help provide the basic needs for low-income...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville repairing, modernizing 3 affordable housing sites
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is continuing its redevelopment and refurbishment of affordable housing in the city. The city says it will be making major repairs and replacements to three sites. Brandon Collins is with Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority. He says the problems seen today are decades in the...
NBC 29 News
Waynesboro vigil calls for more affordable housing
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of families around Virginia struggle to afford a place to live. Community members and organizations - Virginia Organizing, Embrace Community Center, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship -gathered for a vigil in Waynesboro Sunday, January 22, as way to bring awareness to this housing crisis. “We...
