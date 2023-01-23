Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
bodyslam.net
WarnerBros Discovery Will Continue To Prevent Mark Briscoe From Appearing In AEW
UPDATE: Mark Briscoe has been booked to face Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. WarnerBros Discovery look like they won’t be allowing Mark Briscoe on AEW TV anytime soon. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WarnerBros Discovery won’t even allow Mark Briscoe on AEW...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars And Others React To Jay Briscoe Tribute On AEW Dynamite
AEW aired a tribute video to celebrate the life of the late Jay Briscoe on the 1/25 "AEW Dynamite" in Lexington, Kentucky. The video included highlights of The Briscoes' illustrious AEW career, shots of their parents appearing on ROH programming, a heartfelt video of Jay's daughter talking about why she loves her father, and several other shots of The Briscoe family spending time together in the holidays. The tribute concluded with Jey's post-match promo from Final Battle on December 10, where he and his brother defeated FTR in a memorable Dog Collar Match.
wrestletalk.com
Update On WBD’s Policy On The Briscoes Following Mark Briscoe AEW Dynamite Announcement
It has been a week since the wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on January 17. Following Jay’s passing, AEW were reportedly unable to host a special tribute episode of Dynamite for him due to Warner Bros Discovery not wanting the Briscoes featured on the show.
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Gives WWE Star Hard Camera Instructions Live On Raw
Triple H was dishing out the instructions on Raw, telling someone who should know better to stop turning their back to the hard camera in a moment many missed. On the 30th anniversary of Raw many WWE Hall of Famers were in attendance to celebrate the special occasion. The Undertaker made his presence felt when he resurrected the American Badass to confront LA Knight. Knight tried to walk away from The Deadman but he was stopped in his tracks by Bray Wyatt who went on to have a spine-tingling moment in the ring with the legendary star.
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Briscoe To Wrestle On AEW Television
Despite a report that the Briscoes were not welcome on AEW television by WarnerMedia, viewers will indeed get to see Mark Briscoe celebrate his late brother Jay this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite." Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer had reported that although AEW President Tony Khan has wanted to put...
PWMania
Tony Khan “Fought Hard” to Get Mark Briscoe to Appear on AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Mark Briscoe will face Jay Lethal on tonight’s Dynamite. Khan commented on the appearance while appearing on the Battleground podcast. “It’s going to be a great match honoring a great man. These men requested this match. Wednesday will be...
Sports World Reacts To Thursday's WWE Announcement
WWE revealed another batch of NIL signings Thursday. The company announced 15 additions to its "Next in Line" program which aims to provide college athletes a "clear pathway" to a possible WWE career by giving them access to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. The third round of signings ...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
411mania.com
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Mark Briscoe's AEW Status
There's been an update on Mark Briscoe's status in regards to AEW programming. The January 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite" closed with a special tribute match between Briscoe and Jay Lethal. The match paid tribute to Jay Briscoe, who passed away following a car accident in Delaware on January 17. The match was held on what would have been Briscoe's 39th birthday.
wrestlinginc.com
Roxanne Perez Speaks On Her Memories Of Jay Briscoe
Jay Briscoe passed away last week after a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware that left his daughters with serious injuries. Since his passing, The Briscoe family has received much love and support from the pro wrestling community, including stars from various promotions around the world. Current "WWE NXT" Women's Champion and former Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Roxanne Perez recalled being around Jay during her brief tenure in ROH.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Excited For Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal, Talks The Passing Of Jay Briscoe, Being In Shock From News Of His Death
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Tim Battle on the Battleground Podcast to hype up tomorrow’s Dynamite from Lexington and discuss a wide range of topics, including how the show will pay special tribute to ROH legend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away one week ago in a car accident. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Now Available For Free Online
The day after Jay Briscoe's tragic passing, AEW was denied the opportunity to present a tribute show on "AEW Dynamite," reportedly due to restrictions put in place by Warner Bros Discovery. The network would not allow such an event to broadcast because of past homophobic Tweets by Briscoe, even though the late wrestler apologized and made every effort to repair the damage with the LGBTQ+ community. Despite this obstacle, AEW still filmed a memorial show for Briscoe under the ROH banner, the promotion in which he became a record-setting 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion with his brother Mark. The emotional celebration of Briscoe's life is now available to watch for free.
Yardbarker
Watch: Jay Briscoe tribute and celebration of life now available on YouTube
ROH has released the “Jay Briscoe tribute and celebration of life” show on its YouTube channel and streaming service, HonorClub. The three hour show features some of his past matches and bouts taped last Wednesday featuring AEW and ROH stars. Promos are also included from stars such as BJ Whitmer, Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Matt Hardy, Christopher Daniels, Eddie Kingston, Austin Gunn, Stokely Hathaway, and Claudio Castagnoli, talking about the late wrestler who passed away last Tuesday in a car accident.
