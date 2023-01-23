ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Animation Dominated the List of Most-Streamed Movies in 2022

These days, it seems like streaming has become everything. From shows to movies, you can find just about anything online, and that includes brand-new releases. Of course, the industry is poised to flex in this new year, and data is starting to come out about its pace in 2022. And as it turns out, animation dominated the scene last year.
IndieWire

‘Magazine Dreams’ Director Elijah Bynum Clarifies He Has No Opposition to Captioning: ‘No, of Course Not’

For better or worse, Elijah Bynum’s “Magazine Dreams” has been one of the most talked about films of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The dark character study, which stars Jonathan Majors as an aspiring bodybuilder battling some serious demons, debuted to strong reviews on Friday night. But jurors for the U.S. Dramatic Competition walked out of the screening due to a technical malfunction that prevented a deaf juror from watching it with captions. The incident sparked a larger debate about accessibility at film festivals, with the jury ultimately releasing an open letter asking Sundance to strengthen its efforts to create an...
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Collider

New '65' Trailer Shows Adam Driver Facing Nonstop Dinosaur Action

Nothing beats a fun dinosaur flick, and soon audiences can sink their teeth into a brand-new one with the release of 65, an upcoming film starring Adam Driver. As audiences anticipate the arrival of the latest science fiction movie, a new trailer has been released teasing an action-packed prehistoric spectacle.
The Verge

Sundance 2023: all the latest movie reviews and updates from the festival

The Sundance Film Festival has always been a great way to start the year for film buffs. And — after two years of being a completely virtual event due to the pandemic — in 2023, the festival has returned with a new hybrid format. That means there’s still an online portion, but the in-person part is back, with attendees descending on Park City, Utah, to catch movies in theaters. In the past few years, notable films like Hereditary and After Yang have made a splash at the festival, and in 2023, there will be premieres like The Pod Generation, Infinity Pool, and Cat Person (based on the New Yorker short story) to keep an eye on.
Salon

Trump rips Meta after they allow him back on Facebook and Instagram at end of two-year ban

On Wednesday, news spread that Trump's two-year ban on Meta owned social platforms Facebook and Instagram has come to an end, and that he could return if he chose to do so. In a curt statement made to Truth Social shortly after the ban was lifted, the former president turned a cold shoulder, alluding to the belief that the ban should have never happened in the first place, and airing Meta's financial woes.
Popculture

Netflix's 2023 Cancellations Have Targeted Shows With LGBTQ+ Characters and Stories

Barely a big toe into 2023, and Netflix has already canceled several queer shows. Over 20 LGBTQ-inclusive television and streaming shows were canceled last year, including Saved by the Bell, Love, Victor, Queer as Folk, Los Espookys, Legendary, and Warrior Nun, which deserved more seasons. Despite this, executives love to go on canceling sprees, and queer TV shows always seem the most vulnerable. There is Heartstopper and a few stray roles on mainstream TV, but besides that, LGBTQ+ characters are scarce. There have been many fantastic LGBTQ+ shows on Netflix, but unfortunately, they have all been canceled after only one or two seasons. Here's a list of the LGBTQ+ series that won't survive past 2023.
Military.com

'Yellowstone' Creator Filming Espionage Drama Series About a Marine Who's Out of Options

Taylor Sheridan, the writer and producer who created "Yellowstone," has started production on yet another series at the Paramount+ streaming service. "Lioness" tells the story of a young Marine who's recruited to make friends with the daughter of a terrorist in a scheme to bring the organization down from within.
GoldDerby

‘Barbarian’ creator Zach Cregger’s ‘Weapons’ gets killer deal

Among 2022’s more exciting success stories was “Barbarian,” a low budget, not-quite-by-the-rules horror picture that earned $45 million at the domestic box office. Unlike most genre films, it held the top spot for multiple weeks, while garnering terrific word of mouth. When it hit streaming, it spawned a cascade of memes, which one could say is the new metric of success for this sort of thing. How its writer-director, Zach Cregger, new to successful feature filmmaking but not to the industry, would follow up was the question every studio wanted answered.  Since the Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long-starring film...
Variety

Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Connie Nielsen Join Ava DuVernay’s ‘Caste’ Film

The ensemble for Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film “Caste” is growing more star-studded with the addition of Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Connie Nielsen. The six actors join Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis, who was previously announced as the lead in the film inspired by Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Described in The New York Times as “an instant American classic and almost certainly the keynote nonfiction book of the American century thus far,” the book — and subsequently DuVernay’s film — examines the system of...
Variety

Larrain Brothers’ Fabula Elevates Constanza Muñoz as It Readies ‘The Eternal Memory,’ ‘Sorcery’ for Sundance (EXCLUSIVE)

Readying Maite Alberdi’s “The Eternal Memory” and Christopher Murray’s “Sorcery” for world premieres at this year’s Sundance Festival, “Spencer” director and producer Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín’s Fabula has promoted Constanza Muñoz to VP of film at its North American office. The move comes as Fabula continues to expand into the English-language market. Muñoz will report to Andrew Hevia, Fabula head of film & TV for North America. Setting out as a boutique art film producer which first made a splash with Pablo Larraín’s “Tony Manero,” Chile’s 2009 Oscar submission, few Latin American production companies have seen such energetic growth...
Variety

Genre Studio Welcome Villain Films Lands Survival Thriller ‘Hunt Her, Kill Her’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome Villain Films, a studio specializing in genre fare, has landed the survival horror thriller “Hunt Her, Kill Her.” It’s the company’s first acquisition since launching in March of 2022. The movie, which was originally titled “Night Shift,” will be released theatrically on March 3. Directed by Ryan Thiessen and Greg Swinson, “Hunt Her, Kill Her” follows a lone night shift janitor (portrayed by Natalie Terrazzino) during her first day on the job. She finds herself in an unexpected fight for survival when she becomes the target of sinister masked intruders. It premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival and later played...
