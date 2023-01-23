Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: What is an eye stroke? AU Health physician talks about symptoms, treatments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Central Retinal Artery Occlusion, better known as an eye stroke, comes on suddenly, is painless and can lead to permanent vision loss, according to Augusta University Health. There is a treatment available to break up the blockage and restore vision, but it is time sensitive. Dr....
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Have you checked the radon levels in your home?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - January is Radon Awareness Month in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends every home be tested for radon gas as it can cause serious health problems, including death. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and is the #1 cause for non-smokers....
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Richmond County approves keeping Gold Cross month-to-month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta-Richmond County Commission has voted to temporarily keep Gold Cross ambulance service in the county, pending legal approval. Mayor Garnett Johnson said during Wednesday's emergency meeting that Georgia is preparing to step in and provide temporary ambulance service and the Augusta procurement department has been directed to start compiling a list of possible providers. Additionally, he said he would like to reach out to Gold Cross and ask them to operate on a month-to-month basis.
Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert
According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat.
State Rep. Karlton Howard expected to be okay after suffering medical episode
The office of Georgia State Representative Karlton Howard confirms to WJBF NewsChannel 6 that Rep. Howard suffered a medical emergency Wednesday while at the State Capitol.
WRDW-TV
What’s to come for the local Junior Achievement Discovery Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In March, we told you about the brand-new JA Discovery Center designed to help Richmond and Columbia County students. The discovery center in Savannah is similar to what ours will look like. Here’s how it’s going to help your kids learn about financials and real-world experience.
WRDW-TV
Former News 12 reporter writes book to teach kids key lessons
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our goal at News 12 is always to make a difference in the communities we report on and live in. That stays true even if we leave. Here’s how one of our former reporters published a book that can help teach your kids a valuable lesson.
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?
WRDW-TV
Student organization aims to battle hunger by limiting food waste
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you make dinner, and you’re thinking about how good it’s going to be, you might not think about what happens to what you don’t eat. The numbers on how much food we waste may shock you. The non-profit Feeding America says the U.S. wastes about 130 billion meals a year. That’s enough food for every person in the country to have at least one meal a day, every day of the year.
WRDW-TV
Ossoff seeks answers about brawl in youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff confirmed Tuesday his office is looking into multiple fights that canceled the Youth ChalleNGe academy at Fort Gordon late last year. The brawl took place in October between 70 cadets at the academy that’s run by the National Guard at Fort Gordon....
WRDW-TV
Emergency meeting to focus on Augusta ambulance service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after rejecting a contract with the city’s ambulance service provider, the Augusta Commission is being called back in an emergency meeting on emergency medical service. A special meeting has been called for the Augusta Commission for 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Lee N....
WRDW-TV
Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Gold Cross EMS pulling out of Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: After a lengthy meeting Tuesday, the Augusta-Richmond County Commission voted not to have a contract with Gold Cross EMS. Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent spoke at the meeting, saying there are not any rules or regulations they would have to follow in order to surrender their coverage of the area.
WRDW-TV
First look at Augusta University’s Center for Writing Excellence
WRDW-TV
What’s the status of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Animal Shelter has faced serious allegations of abuse and neglect. Shortly after that, the county contacted the Department of Agriculture and the GBI to open an investigation. We’re talking to county leaders about what’s next for the shelter and when we can see...
wfxg.com
BREAKING: Augusta mayor calls emergency meeting to address EMS service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to an email sent by Lena Bonner, Augusta's Clerk of Commission, Mayor Garnett Johnson has scheduled an Emergency Special Called Meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. A quorum, or seven total present, would be required to facilitate the meeting to discuss EMS services in Augusta Richmond...
WRDW-TV
Here’s a first look at AU’s new Center for Writing Excellence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University’s Center for Writing Excellence has a grand opening Wednesday. The new space is about twice the size of the old center. They serve all Augusta University students, faculty, and staff and hope to start serving the community again. Whether it’s a paper in...
WRDW-TV
Registration now open for Drive, Chip and Putt qualifiers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration for 2023-2024 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now open at DriveChipandPutt.com. Founded by the U.S. Golf Association, Masters Tournament and Professional Golfers’ Association of America, the competition will host its 10th season of qualifying events this year for boys and girls ages 7-15.
WRDW-TV
Rabid raccoon found in Martinez, health officials warn
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rabid raccoon was found in a populated area near Osprey Lane in the Oak Brook subdivision in Columbia County, health officials say. When found on Jan. 17, the raccoon appeared sick and was unable to move. It did not have direct contact with humans or pets.
