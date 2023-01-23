Read full article on original website
Ogdensburg lawmakers nix Rishe censure
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city councillors rejected a resolution Monday night that would have censured one of their members. Mayor Mike Skelly had been calling for the censure of Councillor John Rishe for what Skelly called repetitive “demeaning and disrespectful” comments towards city staff, specifically interim city manager Andrea Smith.
Spaziani to run for city council
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former Watertown lawmaker has announced a bid to return to the city council. Leonard Spaziani announced his run Wednesday morning. Spaziani says if elected, at the top of his agenda is finding a way for the city to keep making money off its hydroelectric plant, even after the contract with National Grid runs out in 2030.
Canton Housing Authority residents complain about trash removal change
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Residents at the Canton Housing Authority are upset over a new policy when it comes to trash removal. They’re also frustrated over what they call a lack of maintenance inside their apartments. “They’re dealing with holes in the walls, they’re dealing with cracks, they’re...
Watertown seeks state grants for downtown projects
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More state money could be invested in downtown Watertown as the city submits another round of applications for a pair of area projects. The two applications are through the Restore NY program. The first is the rehab project at Factory Square. Greenleaf Builders wants to...
Charles “Chuck” A. Bushey, 68, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” A. Bushey, age 68 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Thursday (January 19, 2023) at the St. Peters Hospital in Albany. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the South Russell Cemetery. Surviving is his brother Kevin Barkley of...
Robert Wilfred Shambo, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Wilfred Shambo, died peacefully on the evening of January 22nd, 2023, in his home at eighty years of age. He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years Jacqueline T. Shambo, two sons, Robert Scott, and Jeffrey Scott Shambo (wife Nickole Lea), three grandchildren, Cassandra Sue Shambo, Lacey McCabe (husband David) and Tyler Shambo, and one great-grandchild, Ava McCabe, brother Bruce Edward Shambo, (wife Ellie) and a sister, Angeline Desormo (husband Paul), sister in laws Reba and Cathleen, and beloved cat Baby. Preceded by his father Earl T. Shambo Sr., mother, Angeline LaFave Shambo, brothers, Earl T. Jr, Douglas, Roger, William, brother-in-law Sterling Conant and sister-in-law Cecilia Shambo.
Jean Evans, 95, formerly of Potsdam
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Jean Evans, 95, formerly of 5 Hillcrest Drive, Potsdam, passed away on January 17, 2023 at the home of her son, (188 Orebed Road, Colton, NY). Jean was born on January 4, 1928 in Tupper Lake, NY to the late Roland and Constance Matteson Dorothy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Herschel Evans, and her sister Joy Kinz, Hilton, NY.
City resident reserves right to appeal Watertown Golf Club ruling
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman has filed notice that she reserves her right to appeal a judge’s ruling that the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Course can move forward. State Supreme Court Judge James McClusky last week denied Maryellen Blevins’ request for a restraining...
Jeffrey A. Lashomb, 61, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey A. Lashomb, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home. There will be no public calling hours, a Celebration of Life will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Jeff was born on November 5, 1961...
Richard V Manning, 78, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard V Manning, age 78, of Parishville, New York passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton, NY on Friday, February 3rd at 11 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville, NY. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be calling hours on Thursday, February 2nd at the Garner Funeral Service from 4-7 pm.
Chamber of Commerce hosts economic forum
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum focusing on workplace culture. Chamber executive director Kayla Jamieson talked about the chamber’s annual economic forum on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for her interview. The forum will be from...
Karen A. George, 67, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Karen A. George age 67 passed away peacefully on Monday January 23, 2023 at Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Full Obituary to follow.
Group holds pro-life vigil at Watertown city hall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A group in Watertown gathered Monday night to pray for an end to abortions. Life Right of Watertown held a respect-life prayer in front of city hall. A few dozen people, including church leaders and community members, came out to sing hymns and offer prayer...
Power Outages near Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of people lost power in St. Lawrence County Wednesday. A National Grid spokesperson said around 6:40 p.m. about 4,600 customers lost power after an equipment failure at a substation in Gouverneur. As of 10:30 p.m. there were 3,321 customers still without power. Power was...
Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, native of Watertown, NY, passed away, Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY, after a long battle with cancer. Born on February 1, 1960 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert Stanley and Virginia...
Jobless rates inch up slightly in tri-county region
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Although they’re still low, the jobless rates in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties inched up slightly last month compared to the year before. The state Labor Department released preliminary local area unemployment rates for December 2022. Jefferson County’s jobless rate was 3.9 percent...
Siena College pollster comes to JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Does Political Polling Support or Threaten Our Democracy? That’s the topic when Siena College Research Institute director Don Levy comes to Jefferson Community College next week. Polls from Siena College are featured regularly on 7 News. Joel LaLone is director of the Center for...
Watertown Popeyes opening January 30
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The new Popeyes restaurant in Watertown will host its grand opening on January 30, according to a spokesperson for the company. The company announced in a press release that they are excited to open to the public on Monday at 10 a.m. “Watertown has been...
William “Bill” H. Hugo Jr., 62, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - William “Bill” H. Hugo Jr., 62, died peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica. He was born on April 4, 1960, in Carthage, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located...
Firefighter of the Year in Norfolk
Above, Adrian Bush is honored with the Norfolk Fire Department St. Lawrence County Fire Chiefs Association 2022 Firefighter of the Year. He is pictured with his wife, Brenda. For more about the St. Lawrence County Fire Chiefs Association meeting, read story here. Photo courtesy of James Blackburn, Rensselaer Falls Fire Department.
