East Providence, RI

McKee hits road to pitch spending for children, small businesses

By Katherine Gregg, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YjiE_0kOcCZ0200

PROVIDENCE − Gov. Dan McKee is hitting the road this week to try to draw attention to some of the smaller items in his record-breaking $13.8-billion tax-and-spending proposal for next year.

His "RI Ready" road tour will take him from Feast & Fettle, a home-delivery meal business in East Providence , to a pre-K classroom in Central Falls.

In addition to the budget-touting events on his schedule, the governor will also be visiting with chambers of commerce, and calling into local radio shows to pitch his spending plan.

On his first stop in East Providence, Democrat McKee plans to talk about the $2.6-million boost he has proposed for a "small business" lending program operated by the state economi c development agency − known as Commerce RI − that helped Feast & Fettle expand, "finance equipment purchase(s) ... make leasehold improvements [and] create and/or retain 65 jobs."

Altogether, McKee is asking lawmakers to earmark a total of $3.25M for loans ranging from $2,000 to $25,000 to "women-and minority-owned enterprises, as well as those in Rhode Island’s underserved communities."

Launched in FY2016, the program provides loans to businesses with fewer than 200 employees that are having difficulty obtaining financing from traditional lending organizations.

The state doesn't make loans to individual businesses. It does so through "lending partners," such as the Social Enterprise Greenhouse, the Community Investment Corporation and the Rhode Island Black Business Association.

A companion state program provides up to $750,000 to encourage banks and credit unions "to make slightly riskier loans by providing matching funds from the state to create cash collateral accounts," according to the state website.

It is not clear how much state-backed financial assistance any single business could get.

Through December 2022, the program launched in 2016 had provided a total of $7.2 million to leverage a total of $27.6 million in loans to 211 small businesses, with a 3.9% default rate.

Later in the week, McKee plans to visit The Children’s Workshop in Central Falls to draw attention to the $7 million earmarked in his budget for 800 pre-kindergarten slots for 4-year-olds that are currently being funded with expiring federal funds.

"Without the proposed investments," the governor's office says, those 800 slots "would close after this school year."

"In addition, the governor’s budget proposal also includes an additional $1.3 million to prepare 35 new classrooms for potential future expansion of RI Pre-K in 2024-2025."

The Providence Journal

