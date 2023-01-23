Read full article on original website
The family of a man who was fatally shot by police is raising money for his memorial expenses. "Pop" Daniel E. Nevius Sr. of Sicklerville, is described as "the glue to our family," in this GoFundMe campaign. "He would do anything for anyone and with no questions asked. He lived...
NJ Woman Stole Check From Chesco Mailbox, Cops Say
A Garden State woman is wanted in Chester County for forging a check, authorities say. Jada M. Collins, a 21-year-old Linden, New Jersey resident, is accused of stealing a check from the mailbox of a business in East Goshen, police said in a statement. Investigators believe Collins swiped a check from the business' mailbox and altered it to read $13,000, and then deposited that amount in her own account.
Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident
Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
Off-campus homicide on University Boulevard raises concerns about the safety of Glassboro
On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office issued a press release about a homicide that took place on University Boulevard. The crime did not involve any Rowan University students but occurred in an area where many off-campus students reside. After a report of gunshots occurred around...
Camden Man Arrested for Monday Morning Shooting Death
CAMDEN, NJ – A 26-year-old Camden man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Monday morning's shooting death of Mustapha Gbassa, who was found near the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue. Dimear Caraballo was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a statement from the Camden County Police Department and the county Prosecutor's Office. Caraballo was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force after an investigation by the county law enforcement authorities. The victim, Gbassa, 35, was a Camden resident and was pronounced dead on Monday at 8:31 a.m. at Virtua Hospital. Authorities did not disclose details behind the shooting.
Man charged after boarding N.J. school bus, yelling at students
Police have charged a man with harassment and criminal trespass after he allegedly climbed aboard a Gloucester County school bus last year and yelled at students for throwing something that hit his car. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 24 in Deptford and involved a bus carrying Deptford...
13 people, mostly teens, arrested for gun store burglaries in suburban Pa.
All the crimes happened in the overnight hours, with the thieves allegedly getting away with several firearms from each store.
Man, 23, charged in South Jersey shooting that left 1 injured
A man has been charged in a shooting that injured a 24-year-old man in South Jersey earlier this month, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Khalil Davis, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place in Pennsauken on Jan. 6, officials said on Monday. Police...
3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk
Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
Atlantic City man fatally struck on expressway
An Atlantic City man walking on the Atlantic City Expressway was fatally struck Tuesday night. Roland Marshall, 66, was crossing the expressway near milepost 3 in Pleasantville when he was struck by an eastbound Mercedes Benz C-Class traveling east in the left lane, Trooper Charles Marchan said. Marshall came from...
Arrest Made In Deadly Mayfair Ambush Shooting
Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal slaying of three men in Mayfair earlier this month. Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Twitter. Pennsylvania court records show the 24-year-old was charged...
Philly Driver Found With Guns, Drugs In Berks: Police
A Philadelphia man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say they found firearms and more than a kilogram of drugs in his car. Police in Spring Township pulled over 27-year-old Nasir Young on Route 222 South near the Adamstown exit at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said in a release.
Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police
A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
Teenager Charged With Shooting Pair Of Victims In Atlantic City
An 18-year-old man from Atlantic City has been charged in a pair of shootings last month, authorities said. An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit identified Quadri Cooper as the suspect involved in the shooting resulting in the filing of criminal charges, police said. Cooper was already...
UPDATE: Dover Police Make Arrest in Connection With Manchester Square Area Shooting
UPDATE: An investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexander Singletary of Dover. The investigation began on January 12th. Singletary is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on charges that include second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Original WGMD post from...
