Gloucester County, NJ

Daily Voice

Man Charged In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Dimear Caraballo was charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, Jan. 23, Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Stole Check From Chesco Mailbox, Cops Say

A Garden State woman is wanted in Chester County for forging a check, authorities say. Jada M. Collins, a 21-year-old Linden, New Jersey resident, is accused of stealing a check from the mailbox of a business in East Goshen, police said in a statement. Investigators believe Collins swiped a check from the business' mailbox and altered it to read $13,000, and then deposited that amount in her own account.
LINDEN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident

Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
TAPinto.net

Camden Man Arrested for Monday Morning Shooting Death

CAMDEN, NJ – A 26-year-old Camden man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Monday morning's shooting death of Mustapha Gbassa, who was found near the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue. Dimear Caraballo was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a statement from the Camden County Police Department and the county Prosecutor's Office. Caraballo was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force after an investigation by the county law enforcement authorities. The victim, Gbassa, 35, was a Camden resident and was pronounced dead on Monday at 8:31 a.m. at Virtua Hospital. Authorities did not disclose details behind the shooting.  
CAMDEN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk

Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
CHESTER, PA
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man fatally struck on expressway

An Atlantic City man walking on the Atlantic City Expressway was fatally struck Tuesday night. Roland Marshall, 66, was crossing the expressway near milepost 3 in Pleasantville when he was struck by an eastbound Mercedes Benz C-Class traveling east in the left lane, Trooper Charles Marchan said. Marshall came from...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Deadly Mayfair Ambush Shooting

Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal slaying of three men in Mayfair earlier this month. Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Twitter. Pennsylvania court records show the 24-year-old was charged...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Driver Found With Guns, Drugs In Berks: Police

A Philadelphia man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say they found firearms and more than a kilogram of drugs in his car. Police in Spring Township pulled over 27-year-old Nasir Young on Route 222 South near the Adamstown exit at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said in a release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police

A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
BROOKHAVEN, PA
WGMD Radio

UPDATE: Dover Police Make Arrest in Connection With Manchester Square Area Shooting

UPDATE: An investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexander Singletary of Dover. The investigation began on January 12th. Singletary is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on charges that include second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Original WGMD post from...
DOVER, DE
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
