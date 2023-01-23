Read full article on original website
The oldest vinyl record store in Missouri is in Kirksville founded by Edwin S. Rinehart in 1897CJ CoombsKirksville, MO
The Edina Double Square Historic District in Knox County, Missouri contains historic buildings from 1865 to 1945CJ CoombsKnox County, MO
Historic Downing Railroad Depot built in 1872 in Downing, Missouri was preserved and became a museumCJ CoombsDowning, MO
Melvin L. Dixon Sr., 86 of Winigan, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Melvin L Dixon Sr. of Winigan, Missouri passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at LaPlata Nursing Home at the age of 86. Melvin was born on March 1, 1936 in rural Adair County, Missouri. Melvin was born to Glen and Viola (Lutz) Dixon. Melvin grew up in the Pure Air area and attended rural schools including the Salisbury School.
Doris June (Reeves) Hettinger, 89, of Brashear, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Doris June (Reeves) Hettinger, 89, of Brashear, Missouri, passed away on January 20th, 2023. She was born on June 1, 1933 to Owen and Lillian Hotchkiss Reeves. On March 15, 1950, she was united in marriage to Billie Manford Hettinger and to this union ten children were born. Doris is...
Letitia 'Tish' McBee, 96 of Queen City, Mo., Dooley Funeral Home
Letitia “Tish” McBee 96, of Queen City passed away Monday evening (January 23, 2023) in the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri. The daughter of Vernie and Minnie (White) Wheeler, she was born April 15, 1926, in rural Queen City. She grew up in the Queen City area where she attended the Brushy Rural School and the Queen City High School.
Kirksville R-III School District to talk numbers with new busing company
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — There were a few things on the agenda Wednesday night at the Kirksville R-III school board meeting, but one aspect of the meeting really dominated the conversation, and that was busing. During the meeting, board members voted unanimously to enter into contract negotiations with Ecco Ride...
Centerville man sentenced for Schuyler County assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man learns his punishment for a northeast Missouri crime. Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, was sentenced last week to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault conviction. The judge denied probation. A Clark County jury found...
Hannibal & Quincy Now Under Winter Weather Advisory, Snow Coming
Best to prepare for whatever the weather has planned for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week as the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area is now in the middle of a winter weather advisory with increased snow totals now included. The National Weather Service just updated expected conditions for the Hannibal/Quincy...
Atlanta C-3 School District announces new superintendent
ATLANTA, Mo. — A Heartland school district will soon have a new leader, but she is a familiar face. On Tuesday, the Atlanta C-3 School Board announced the hiring of Stacie McVey as the new superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year. McVey is the current K-12 principal at Atlanta.
Fairfield CSD disputes claims of 'unsafe environment' at varsity game
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — On Tuesday, KTVO reported on the cancelation of the varsity basketball game between Fairfield and Iowa City High after an incident on the court between two players caused both teams to have to be separated Monday night. City High decided to forfeit the game, alleging that...
Teenage boy badly hurt when UTV flips over outside Edina
NEAR EDINA, Mo. — A 14-year-old boy from Edina was injured in a UTV rollover crash in Knox County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened at 2:15 p.m. in a private drive off of Nature Trail Street, three miles southwest of Edina. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the side-by-side...
Lloyd Allen, 84, of Unionville, Mo., Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home
Lloyd Allen, 84, of Unionville, MO passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, January 20, 2023. Lloyd Wayne Allen was born near Omaha, MO on February 3, 1938, the son of Homer and Elsie (Mitchell) Allen. He attended the Berry Rural School and graduated from Livonia High School in 1955. Lloyd married Arlene Brown in Livonia on June 18, 1955. The young couple moved to Maxwell, IA soon after their marriage, where Lloyd worked as a farm hand. They went to Yakima, WA on the apple picking crew before returning to Putnam Co. in 1958. Lloyd began his bulldozing career in 1962, working for Carl Trump of Kahoka, Mo. The family returned to Putnam Co. in 1968 where Lloyd continued operating a dozer until retiring in 2010. Lloyd was well known for the quality of his work.
Update: Fairfield basketball game forfeited after altercation
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — (UPDATE) KTVO has received an update from Fairfield School Superintendent Laurie Noll regarding Monday evening's altercation at a high school basketball game. Noll stated that the incident started earlier in the game when an Iowa City High fan and a coach were ejected, which caused emotions...
Verdict handed down in trial of Kirksville man charged in Dec. 2021 killings
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville murder suspect Ray Rijos was found guilty Wednesday on six of eight charges, including three counts of second-degree murder. He was also found guilty of one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of unlawful use of weapon and one count of armed criminal action. Rijos...
Entire Iowa EMS agency staff resigns
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Eight CARE Ambulance providers resigned this week, forcing leaders to pull workers from other locations in the state, the Southeast Iowa Union reported. Prior to the resignations, CARE Ambulance was working to fulfill its legal obligation to staff two full-time ALS ambulances. Following the staff’s departure, agency owner Bob Libby said the organization will be able to staff 1.5 ambulances by utilizing crewmembers from other branches in the area.
Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Fairfield murder case
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A ruling has been handed down regarding a teen's motion to have evidence suppressed in his murder case. Willard Chaiden Miller is charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of Nohema Graber, of Fairfield. Miller, and his co-defendant, Jeremy Goodale, are accused of killing the...
4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sullivan County on Monday
MILAN, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Sullivan County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Health department staff are conducting investigations on confirmed positive cases. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total...
