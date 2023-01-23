Read full article on original website
Related
Pawtucket Times
Lego to move from Connecticut to Boston starting in 2025
ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston, Massachusetts, by the end of 2026. Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, said in a release that the move supports the Denmark-based global...
Pawtucket Times
Local Investor Shares Essential Documents to Sell a House in Long Island, NY
The home selling process can move along much more smoothly with documents already in place. Learn the three essential documents a seller needs to prepare before pushing through a home sale. Documents a Homeowner Needs to Have to Sell Their House in Long Island, NY. It is important for a...
Pawtucket Times
Local Investor Provides Tips and Tricks When Selling a House with Tenants Still in Long Island, NY
Local Investor shares tips on how to sell a home with Tenants in Long Island NY. Selling a rental property involves balancing a landlord’s needs with tenants’ rights. Local Investor shares tips on how to sell a house with tenants in Long Island, NY. Considerations When Selling a...
Pawtucket Times
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shooting sprees at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident," officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.
Comments / 0