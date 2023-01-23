ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs sign TE Dominique Dafney to futures contract

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still making roster moves as they head into the offseason, following their early exit from the playoffs.

Tight end Dominique Dafney was signed to a futures contract, the team announced Monday afternoon. Dafney is the 16th player the Bucs have signed to such a contract, putting them on the 90-man roster for offseason activities leading up to the 2023 season.

Dafney spent time on the practice squad for the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts this season, and previously appeared in 15 games over two seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

