ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Sledders slide down hills across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids of all ages took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day across the Ozarks. KY3 Photojournalist Ben Knaup captured sledders at the famous Pat Jones YMCA hill in Springfield. Check out the sights above!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPONSORED: Explore Branson: Wonderworks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -From crazy cool science experiments, to awesome rides and activities for the adrenaline junkies, Wonderworks in Branson has something for everyone in the family. Check it out!
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle duplex fire in Springfield; 1 injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say one person suffered critical injuries in a duplex fire in Springfield. Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. near Kimbrough and Monastery. That is near James River Freeway. Several firefighters are battling the fire. Investigators say the victim’s injuries appear critical. Firefighters are...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Feds indict 2 Springfield, Mo., rappers for illegal firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted two Springfield, Mo., men who are part of a local rap group for illegally possessing several firearms that have been linked to recent shootings. Ezekiel Josiah King, 19, and Jardell Carlin Williams, 19, were charged in a four-count indictment...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

8:30AM UPDATE: See update on road clearing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of snow fell on the Ozarks Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Roads crews cleared many of the main roads around the city. Several side streets remain covered. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Crews clear large tree from Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heavy snow snapped trees across the Ozarks. Crews cleared a large tree from the road at the intersection of Barnes and Page in Springfield on Wednesday morning. That is a couple of blocks east of Glenstone Avenue. The removal closed the road for a short time.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Buffalo, Mo., chief of police placed on administrative leave

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Buffalo Chief of Police Chris Twitchell is on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation. The city’s board of aldermen approved the decision on January 9. The city attorney for Buffalo is handling the investigation. City leaders will only say the investigation does not involve...
BUFFALO, MO
KYTV

Springfield City Council voting on conducting study of Sunshine and National development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council is scheduled to vote on the future of the controversial Sunshine and National development project. Members will decide if construction and demolition will stop while a neighborhood study is done to determine the best use of the corner. City Councilman Craig Hosmer is spearheading a bill that, if passed, would postpone all construction and demolition at Sunshine and National for 210 days.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Prosecutor charges driver in deadly 2021 crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver faces charges for his involvement in a deadly 2021 crash in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged Gary Calhoun, Jr. with two counts of DWI resulting in death, two counts of DWI resulting in the death of another, not a passenger, and DWI resulting in a physical injury.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

First responders in the Ozarks prepare for inclement weather too

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just like the First Alert Weather Team, emergency crews have been tracking this round of heavy snow since last week. Aaron Heaton, Assistant Chief for the Ozark Fire Protection District, says that’s when he and the agency started preparations. “We knew it was going to...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

O-Zone: Athlete of the Week: Braxton Strick, Ozark wrestling

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold today before a warm start to the weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees us staying quiet but cold for our Thursday. While the coming weekend starts with a warming trend, we'll have another system on the way to shake things up once again.
OZARK, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy