FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Sledders slide down hills across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids of all ages took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day across the Ozarks. KY3 Photojournalist Ben Knaup captured sledders at the famous Pat Jones YMCA hill in Springfield. Check out the sights above!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
Ozarks school districts keeping eye on the weather forecast, considering school cancellations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many students around the area hope for a snow day on Wednesday. Dr. Travis Shaw, the executive director of Operations for Springfield Public Schools, also has his eyes on the radar. He’s part of the team who decides if schools will be canceled. Tuesday, things...
SPONSORED: Explore Branson: Wonderworks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -From crazy cool science experiments, to awesome rides and activities for the adrenaline junkies, Wonderworks in Branson has something for everyone in the family. Check it out!
Midday Update: Crews clearing main roads in Branson, Mo.
Driver smashes into a light pole during rush-hour traffic in Springfield, Mo. A driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries after their SUV hit a traffic signal pole.
PICTURES: Viewers share snowy snapshots from around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out the snowy sights from around the Ozarks. KY3 Viewers shared these images of the snow. Upload your weather pictures on the KY3 First Alert Weather app. Download it today. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
SPONSORED: Get pain relief while getting a new pair of shoes at Jigglin George’s
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Jigglin George’s has been serving the Branson area for decades. Kadee Brosseau is talking with the owner’s about the store to find out what makes them so well-known.
Firefighters battle duplex fire in Springfield; 1 injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say one person suffered critical injuries in a duplex fire in Springfield. Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. near Kimbrough and Monastery. That is near James River Freeway. Several firefighters are battling the fire. Investigators say the victim’s injuries appear critical. Firefighters are...
Feds indict 2 Springfield, Mo., rappers for illegal firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted two Springfield, Mo., men who are part of a local rap group for illegally possessing several firearms that have been linked to recent shootings. Ezekiel Josiah King, 19, and Jardell Carlin Williams, 19, were charged in a four-count indictment...
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
Driver smashes into a light pole during rush-hour traffic in Springfield, Mo.
8:30AM UPDATE: See update on road clearing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of snow fell on the Ozarks Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Roads crews cleared many of the main roads around the city. Several side streets remain covered. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
Crews clear large tree from Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heavy snow snapped trees across the Ozarks. Crews cleared a large tree from the road at the intersection of Barnes and Page in Springfield on Wednesday morning. That is a couple of blocks east of Glenstone Avenue. The removal closed the road for a short time.
Buffalo, Mo., chief of police placed on administrative leave
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Buffalo Chief of Police Chris Twitchell is on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation. The city’s board of aldermen approved the decision on January 9. The city attorney for Buffalo is handling the investigation. City leaders will only say the investigation does not involve...
Springfield City Council voting on conducting study of Sunshine and National development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council is scheduled to vote on the future of the controversial Sunshine and National development project. Members will decide if construction and demolition will stop while a neighborhood study is done to determine the best use of the corner. City Councilman Craig Hosmer is spearheading a bill that, if passed, would postpone all construction and demolition at Sunshine and National for 210 days.
Prosecutor charges driver in deadly 2021 crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver faces charges for his involvement in a deadly 2021 crash in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged Gary Calhoun, Jr. with two counts of DWI resulting in death, two counts of DWI resulting in the death of another, not a passenger, and DWI resulting in a physical injury.
MIDDAY UPDATE: See road conditions in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Up to a foot of snow fell in the Branson area. Road crews have cleared many of the main roads in the city. KY3′s First Alert Forecaster Nicolette Zangara gives us a look.
First responders in the Ozarks prepare for inclement weather too
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just like the First Alert Weather Team, emergency crews have been tracking this round of heavy snow since last week. Aaron Heaton, Assistant Chief for the Ozark Fire Protection District, says that’s when he and the agency started preparations. “We knew it was going to...
O-Zone: Athlete of the Week: Braxton Strick, Ozark wrestling
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold today before a warm start to the weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees us staying quiet but cold for our Thursday. While the coming weekend starts with a warming trend, we'll have another system on the way to shake things up once again.
Road crews preparing for Tuesday & Wednesday’s wintry weather in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In addition to the First Alert Weather Team watching our next round of wintry weather for Tuesday & Wednesday, the crews at MoDOT and the city of Springfield have been doing just the same. The agencies, however, have also been dealing with a shortage of road...
