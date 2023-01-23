Read full article on original website
Dog abandoned at Richardson shelter goes viral, nursed back to health
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A dog that was abandoned in Richardson just before Christmas has captured the hearts of animal lovers across the country. Now, Richardson Animal Services is hoping that attention translates into a home for the dog, and will serve as a cautionary tale for pet owners.This story starts like so many others—with a change of heart toward a furry family member, and a middle-of-the-night abandonment in a dark parking lot. But what makes this one different is that it was caught on surveillance camera by the Richardson Animal Shelter."You could see, like, a little blur of an animal just...
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?
Dallas Zoo has been in the news lately but for all the wrong reasons. Last week Nova, a three-year-old clouded leopard escaped from the zoo after it appeared that someone deliberately cut through the mesh of Nova's enclosure to entice an escape.
New exhibit at the Dallas African American Museum highlights Black cowboys of Texas
The exhibit tells the story of Black people who worked on the ranches of Texas through the turn of the 20th century. The exhibit is called “Black Cowboys: An American Story,” and it includes more than 50 artifacts, archival photographs, documents and films. Some of those artifacts include a replica of a wagon a cowboy would have used, and a saddle that belonged to a Black cowboy in Texas during the 1800s.
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated At Texas Hospital
Conjoined twins occur in only 1-in-200,000 live births each year.
An epic requiem for the Black victims of lynchings and police shootings comes to Fort Worth
Explore more stories from Arts Access. American history has been marked for centuries by lynchings and the murders of unarmed African Americans. It's a vast and violent topic, but it's not inspired much in the way of classical music. Until now. Saturday, the Fort Worth Opera will present a new,...
Conjoined twins separated at Cook Children's Medical Center
FORT WORTH, Texas - A team of doctors successfully performed Cook Children's Medical Center's first-ever conjoined twin separation surgery. "It was a scary journey because we didn't know what was going to happen," said father James Finley. Three months into their pregnancy Finley and Amanda Arciniega learned their twin girls...
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
Body found in bullet-riddled SUV at Dallas park
DALLAS - A police officer found a man shot to death at a park in Old East Dallas. The officer was walking with his K-9 partner at Samuell Grand Park just after midnight Thursday. He reportedly spotted an SUV full of bullets in a parking lot there near the park’s...
'Protecting his cousin': 17-year-old cook killed outside Fort Worth Whataburger
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 17-year-old Whataburger cook is dead after getting shot "protecting his cousin," ABC affiliate WFAA in Dallas reported Friday afternoon. Authorities said Zechariah Trevino was fatally shot outside the Whataburger in Fort Worth where he worked, located across the street from his high school. Police...
Woman, toddler injured in drive-by shooting in Fort Worth, 3 suspects in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas - 3 suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth sent a 20-year-old woman and a toddler to the hospital. Fort Worth police say at around 12:30 p.m. the female was holding the toddler in her arms outside a home on Strong Avenue, when an unknown vehicle pulled up and began to shoot at the residence.
The Real Child Of The Amber Alert
On January 13, 1996, Amber Hagerman was taken near her grandparents’ home in Arlington, Texas. The 9-year-old was riding her bike in an abandoned parking lot when she was abducted by a person driving a pickup track. An extensive manhunt throughout North Texas followed. Sadly, four days later Amber’s body was found. The person responsible has never been caught.
Irving Mom Catches Daycare Worker Harming Son on Livestream
Nataly Radwan, a working mom in Irving, is suing Little Dumplings Daycare located at 2510 Texas Dr, Irving, TX, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Radwan noticed her son was frequently returning from the daycare with unexplained injuries. Deciding to watch the daycare’s live stream, she was horrified by what she saw, according to the suit.
Body found inside shot-up SUV in east Dallas overnight
A killer is on the run in Dallas where a body was found inside a shot-up SUV overnight. Just past midnight, on Tenison Parkway at Samuel Grand Park in east Dallas, police discovered an SUV
Dallas police officer, suspect shot at Oak Cliff apartments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas police officer was shot in the foot Wednesday afternoon at the Bahama Glen apartments by I-30 and Loop 12."Next thing you know, I just hear shots going and it was shot after shot at least 30 or 40 rounds," said apartment resident Chloe Garcia. "My first concern was there was a school shooting."The capital murder suspect, who DPD spokesperson Kristin Lowman said opened fire first, was also shot."This was a high risk apprehension, which is what our fugitive unit does for a violent offender," Lowman said.Officers spotted a vehicle linked to the suspect and tried to...
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
Married Man From Texas Killed Woman He Dated Using Fake Name
Ocastor Ferguson from Texas killed the woman he has dated using a fake name. Ferguson was previously charged with kidnapping, but authorities discovered the woman’s dead body. On January 11, authorities received a report about a missing woman named Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley’s aunt and co-workers apparently have not...
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?
A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder for the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas on January 15 during a conflict with another girl, according to local authorities. She was trying to shoot the other girl.
Whataburger employee fatally shot in North Texas parking lot
Family members said he was about to become a father.
Police: 2 brothers arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Texas
GARLAND, Texas — Two brothers were arrested in connection to a shooting where a man died in Garland, Texas, police say. The Garland Police Department said in a news release that Christopher Sagrero, 17, and Jose Sagrero, 19, were arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting on Jan. 21. Police confirmed that the men are brothers.
