CBS DFW

Dog abandoned at Richardson shelter goes viral, nursed back to health

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A dog that was abandoned in Richardson just before Christmas has captured the hearts of animal lovers across the country. Now, Richardson Animal Services is hoping that attention translates into a home for the dog, and will serve as a cautionary tale for pet owners.This story starts like so many others—with a change of heart toward a furry family member, and a middle-of-the-night abandonment in a dark parking lot. But what makes this one different is that it was caught on surveillance camera by the Richardson Animal Shelter."You could see, like, a little blur of an animal just...
keranews.org

New exhibit at the Dallas African American Museum highlights Black cowboys of Texas

The exhibit tells the story of Black people who worked on the ranches of Texas through the turn of the 20th century. The exhibit is called “Black Cowboys: An American Story,” and it includes more than 50 artifacts, archival photographs, documents and films. Some of those artifacts include a replica of a wagon a cowboy would have used, and a saddle that belonged to a Black cowboy in Texas during the 1800s.
fox4news.com

Conjoined twins separated at Cook Children's Medical Center

FORT WORTH, Texas - A team of doctors successfully performed Cook Children's Medical Center's first-ever conjoined twin separation surgery. "It was a scary journey because we didn't know what was going to happen," said father James Finley. Three months into their pregnancy Finley and Amanda Arciniega learned their twin girls...
Dallas Observer

Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall

If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
fox4news.com

Body found in bullet-riddled SUV at Dallas park

DALLAS - A police officer found a man shot to death at a park in Old East Dallas. The officer was walking with his K-9 partner at Samuell Grand Park just after midnight Thursday. He reportedly spotted an SUV full of bullets in a parking lot there near the park’s...
texassignal.com

The Real Child Of The Amber Alert

On January 13, 1996, Amber Hagerman was taken near her grandparents’ home in Arlington, Texas. The 9-year-old was riding her bike in an abandoned parking lot when she was abducted by a person driving a pickup track. An extensive manhunt throughout North Texas followed. Sadly, four days later Amber’s body was found. The person responsible has never been caught.
irvingweekly.com

Irving Mom Catches Daycare Worker Harming Son on Livestream

Nataly Radwan, a working mom in Irving, is suing Little Dumplings Daycare located at 2510 Texas Dr, Irving, TX, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Radwan noticed her son was frequently returning from the daycare with unexplained injuries. Deciding to watch the daycare’s live stream, she was horrified by what she saw, according to the suit.
CBS DFW

Dallas police officer, suspect shot at Oak Cliff apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas police officer was shot in the foot Wednesday afternoon at the Bahama Glen apartments by I-30 and Loop 12."Next thing you know, I just hear shots going and it was shot after shot at least 30 or 40 rounds," said apartment resident Chloe Garcia. "My first concern was there was a school shooting."The capital murder suspect, who DPD spokesperson Kristin Lowman said opened fire first, was also shot."This was a high risk apprehension, which is what our fugitive unit does for a violent offender," Lowman said.Officers spotted a vehicle linked to the suspect and tried to...
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
southarkansassun.com

Married Man From Texas Killed Woman He Dated Using Fake Name

Ocastor Ferguson from Texas killed the woman he has dated using a fake name. Ferguson was previously charged with kidnapping, but authorities discovered the woman’s dead body. On January 11, authorities received a report about a missing woman named Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley’s aunt and co-workers apparently have not...
WSB Radio

Police: 2 brothers arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Texas

GARLAND, Texas — Two brothers were arrested in connection to a shooting where a man died in Garland, Texas, police say. The Garland Police Department said in a news release that Christopher Sagrero, 17, and Jose Sagrero, 19, were arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting on Jan. 21. Police confirmed that the men are brothers.
