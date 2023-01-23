ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alhambra, CA

Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Road Rage Incident Results in Shooting and Arrests for Attempted Murder

Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia and Emilio Reyes were arrested in connection to Tuesday incident. A road rage incident escalated Tuesday in Santa Monica when two acquaintances were involved in a collision before one of the suspects shot several rounds at the other suspect, who then rammed his car into the van of the shooter. Both suspects were arrested for attempted murder.
TheDailyBeast

Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him

The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
TheDailyBeast

Cops Probe Jealousy as Possible Motive of Monterey Park Shooter

Los Angeles County police are reportedly probing whether it was jealousy or personal resentment that drove Huu Can Tran, 72, to allegedly massacre 11 people at a dance hall Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reports, citing police sources. The report comes as investigators admit publicly that they’re unsure if they’ll ever pin down a motive for the grisly killings because Tran killed himself the following morning. While cops scramble to identify a motive, Tran’s former friend and tenant told the Times that he always was a “miserable and desperate” man who’s only reprieve was daily trips to the same dance studio he shot up on Saturday. Cops provided more insight into Tran’s potentially troubled personal life on Monday, saying investigators uncovered hundreds of ammunition rounds and materials to create homemade gun suppressors—also known as silencers—at his home.Read it at Los Angeles Times
CBS LA

Witnesses identify one of the men killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting

Witnesses have identified one of the victims killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting as the owner of the Star Dance Studio.According to witnesses, Ming Wei Ma was killed in a final act of selflessness. "According to the chat, he was the first to rush the shooter," said victim's friend Eric Chen. "He was just caring, and other first, people first kind of person." Ma is one of the 10 people killed and 10 more injured during Saturday night's mass shooting. "Heartbreaking and it's unthinkable that it would happen," said Chen.According to authorities, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers from the Monterey Park police...
sgvcitywatch.com

Man Awaiting Sentencing for 2019 Temple City Murder Kills Himself in Jail

LOS ANGELES - A man convicted of murdering his neighbor during a dispute in 2019 reportedly killed himself in jail while awaiting his sentence. Massimo Barbagallo, 49, died from multiple blunt force injuries January 10. His death was ruled suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
