Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Why there has been a huge increase in mass shootings in the USSherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Monterey Park shooting victims mourned outside dance studio
Nearly 200 people gathered outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park to honor the victims of a shooting that left 11 people dead. Residents expressed shock and sadness over the shooting but said the candlelight vigil shows the “love and care of the community.”Jan. 26, 2023.
Monterey Park shooting suspect left getaway motorcycle near scene
Authorities say the suspect in the deadly shooting in Monterey Park, California, left a motorcycle near the crime scene and at this time has no known connection to the victims.Jan. 26, 2023.
Eyewitness describes horrific Monterey Park tragedy
The community of Monterey Park, California, is grieving the loss of 11 people after a mass shooting over the weekend. NBC’s Steve Patterson sat down with a man who was at the dance hall that night and witnessed the terrifying attack.Jan. 26, 2023.
Monterey Park shooting suspect didn’t appear to know victims, sheriff says as mourners gather
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Hundreds of mourners gathered Wednesday night at a vigil outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, a typically quiet Los Angeles suburb now home to one of the worst tragedies in the county's history. Community members brought flowers, incense and candles, which twinkled...
Expert explains why victim counts are increasing in mass shootings like Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park
The number of mass shootings in the past several years has remained about the same, but experts say the number of victims has increased. Here's why.
Pit bull attack in Huntington Beach leaves neighbors asking for owner accountability
A Huntington Beach neighborhood is on edge after a pit bull attacked a woman and her dog, leaving the dog with severe injuries.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Road Rage Incident Results in Shooting and Arrests for Attempted Murder
Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia and Emilio Reyes were arrested in connection to Tuesday incident. A road rage incident escalated Tuesday in Santa Monica when two acquaintances were involved in a collision before one of the suspects shot several rounds at the other suspect, who then rammed his car into the van of the shooter. Both suspects were arrested for attempted murder.
New details about suspected Monterey Park shooter revealed
New details are emerging about the alleged Monterey Park shooter as multiple law enforcement sources say they believe the crime may have been a personal issue. NBC News’ Kate Snow has the latest updates.Jan. 24, 2023.
Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him
The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
Driver shot after SUVs collide in Santa Monica, police say
One person was shot after two SUVs collided in Santa Monica on Tuesday. police said.
California mass shooting: Man shoots himself in van linked to Lunar New Year massacre: sources
Authorities in Monterey Park, California, say a man was found dead Sunday afternoon of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a van linked to the unidentified mass shooting suspect.
Victim of nursing-home stabbing identified as 61-year-old resident of Los Angeles facility
A man who was stabbed to death at a Mid-City Los Angeles nursing home Friday has been identified as a 61-year-old resident of the facility.
Cops Probe Jealousy as Possible Motive of Monterey Park Shooter
Los Angeles County police are reportedly probing whether it was jealousy or personal resentment that drove Huu Can Tran, 72, to allegedly massacre 11 people at a dance hall Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reports, citing police sources. The report comes as investigators admit publicly that they’re unsure if they’ll ever pin down a motive for the grisly killings because Tran killed himself the following morning. While cops scramble to identify a motive, Tran’s former friend and tenant told the Times that he always was a “miserable and desperate” man who’s only reprieve was daily trips to the same dance studio he shot up on Saturday. Cops provided more insight into Tran’s potentially troubled personal life on Monday, saying investigators uncovered hundreds of ammunition rounds and materials to create homemade gun suppressors—also known as silencers—at his home.Read it at Los Angeles Times
foxla.com
Beverly Hills man indicted in deaths of LA model, friend who were drugged, dumped at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian...
Witnesses identify one of the men killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting
Witnesses have identified one of the victims killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting as the owner of the Star Dance Studio.According to witnesses, Ming Wei Ma was killed in a final act of selflessness. "According to the chat, he was the first to rush the shooter," said victim's friend Eric Chen. "He was just caring, and other first, people first kind of person." Ma is one of the 10 people killed and 10 more injured during Saturday night's mass shooting. "Heartbreaking and it's unthinkable that it would happen," said Chen.According to authorities, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers from the Monterey Park police...
sgvcitywatch.com
Man Awaiting Sentencing for 2019 Temple City Murder Kills Himself in Jail
LOS ANGELES - A man convicted of murdering his neighbor during a dispute in 2019 reportedly killed himself in jail while awaiting his sentence. Massimo Barbagallo, 49, died from multiple blunt force injuries January 10. His death was ruled suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Beverly Hills man pleads not guilty to murder in connection with overdose deaths of LA model, friend
The indictment charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with the November 2021 deaths of Christy Giles, a 24-year-old model and aspiring actress, and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26.
California mass shooting: Who is suspect Huu Can Tran?
Huu Can Tran, the California mass shooting suspect who allegedly killed 10 people and wounded 10 more in Monterey Park, has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Man surrenders in dump-truck rampage at estranged wife's South Los Angeles home
Authorities have arrested a suspect allegedly seen in a video crashing a dump truck into his estranged wife's home in South Los Angeles and smashing into parked cars on the street.
