Des Moines, IA

Suspect arrested in Des Moines shooting that left 2 students dead, founder of education program in serious condition, police say

By Andi Babineau
CNN
 4 days ago
M.j. Gernold
4d ago

it never ends does it, this should weigh heavy on Repugs bit they don't give a dam, unfortunately they could be losing voter that help them stay in control, one by one the go

