Los Angeles County, CA

FOX 28 Spokane

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:46 p.m. EST

Panic! at the Disco ends; Brendon Urie to focus on family. NEW YORK (AP) — First there were four, then they became three and finally just one. Now it’s time to say a final farewell to art pop-rock Panic! at the Disco. Brendon Urie, the only musician left from the original group, announced on the band’s Instagram page Tuesday that Panic! at the Disco “will be no more.” Urie shares that he and his wife, Sarah, are expecting a baby and that he plans to focus on his family. The band had 15 songs in the Billboard Hot 100, with two Top 10 hits in “High Hopes” in 2019 and “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” in 2006.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Salon

"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The surprise premiere of a documentary revealing "shocking new allegations" of sexual crimes committed decades ago by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked new calls on Monday for Senate and Justice Department investigations.
UTAH STATE
New York Post

These 4 cities will suffer a 2008 crash in home values: Goldman Sachs

As interest rates continue to skyrocket, home prices across the country have continued to plummet — and Goldman Sachs says the declines will only worsen and extend through 2023. In a note to clients earlier this month, Goldman Sachs forecasted that four American cities in particular should gear up for a seismic decline compared to that of the 2008 housing crash. San Jose, California; Austin, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and San Diego, California will likely see boom and bust declines of more than 25%. Such declines would rival those seen around 15 years ago during the Great Recession. Home prices across the United...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San José Spotlight

Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds

President Joe Biden landed in Santa Clara County Thursday to assess the extent of federal aid needed following the devastating storms that pummeled the region. The president deplaned Air Force One at NASA Ames Moffett Federal Airfield around noon, following his announcement to expand federal aid to California counties impacted by severe weather conditions. Funds... The post Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
New York Post

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander shamed into action on migrants after Post, Adams called him out

Wonder who came up with this idea? City Comptroller Brad Lander publicly demanded Thursday that the Big Apple receive emergency funding to deal with its migrant crisis — after being shamed into action by Mayor Eric Adams and The Post. “It is a federal obligation to provide safe haven for those seeking asylum,” Lander said during a news conference outside City Hall. “And that’s why the resources have to come here to help do it while those folks are awaiting their asylum cases being processed and especially until there’s work authorization so they can work. Federal government has an obligation.” Lander also said there...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salina Post

Today in History - Jan. 22

Today is Sunday, Jan. 22, the 22nd day of 2023. There are 343 days left in the year. On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, declared a nationwide constitutional right to abortion. On this date:. In 1901, Britain's Queen Victoria died at age...
NEW JERSEY STATE

