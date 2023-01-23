Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'
One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
An FDA committee votes to roll out a new COVID vaccination strategy
A committee of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously on a proposal to simplify the nation's strategy for vaccinating people against COVID-19. The recommendation is that future COVID-19 vaccines should be interchangeable: no matter whether you're getting your first dose or a booster, the vaccines would all have the same formulation targeting the same viral strain or strains, regardless of the manufacturer. The vote was unanimous: 21-0.
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what's expected to be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West Virginia run afoul of the federal...
Virologists defend their science as officials eye more oversight of risky experiments
Over 150 virologists have signed on to a commentary that says all the evidence to date indicates that the coronavirus pandemic started naturally, and it wasn't the result of some kind of lab accident or malicious attack. They worry that continued speculation about a lab in China is fueling calls...
America's eggs-istential crisis
Americans love eggs. And it is a consuming love. We each eat about 280 eggs a year (more than half an egg per day). But lately, that love is costing us dearly: The price of eggs has tripled since the pandemic began and egg shortages are hitting parts of the country. That combination has created a rare window of opportunity for substitutes.
The U.S. reinstates road and logging restrictions on the largest national forest
JUNEAU, Alaska — A federal agency said Wednesday it is reinstating restrictions on road-building and logging on the country's largest national forest in southeast Alaska, the latest move in a long-running fight over the Tongass National Forest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in late 2021 announced that it was...
'Everybody is cheating': Why this teacher has adopted an open ChatGPT policy
Ethan Mollick has a message for the humans and the machines: can't we all just get along?. After all, we are now officially in an A.I. world and we're going to have to share it, reasons the associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania's prestigious Wharton School. "This was a...
Lawmakers: Senate Majority Caucus announces priorities on Day 8
Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch lays out the Senate Republican's priorities for the upcoming session. The Georgia Senate Majority Caucus announced its legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session today at a news conference. Following Gov. Brian Kemp's lead, Senate Republicans plan to focus on economic growth, education and public...
New 'Latino' and 'Middle Eastern or North African' checkboxes proposed for U.S. forms
The Biden administration is proposing major changes to forms for the 2030 census and federal government surveys that would transform how Latinos and people of Middle Eastern or North African descent are counted in statistics across the United States. A new checkbox for "Middle Eastern or North African" and a...
High schoolers threaten to sue DeSantis over ban of African American studies course
Three Florida high school students are poised to sue Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the state Education Department rejected a new Advanced Placement course covering African American studies. The news comes one day after the College Board announced it would revise the course. "By rejecting the African American history pilot...
