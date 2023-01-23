Best Things to Do in the DC Area 1/23-1/29: Alexandria Restaurant Week, Lunar New Year, and Architecture and Design Film Festival

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
WTOP
DC-area chefs put their skills to use to help Calif. shooting victims
Last weekend’s shooting during a Lunar New Year Celebration in Monterey Park, California, left 11 people dead and the nation horrified. This weekend, several D.C.-area chefs are coming together and using their culinary skills to raise funds for the victims and their families. “I think it’s ingrained in Asian...
NBC Washington
These 11 DC Restaurants Are Extending Restaurant Week Specials
If you didn’t get a chance to participate in Restaurant Week last week, or you’re just craving some more meals with deals, then you’re in luck. While Winter Restaurant Week 2023 formally came to a close on Sunday, several of your favorite local restaurants have extended their discounted, multi-course lunch, brunch and dinner menus for another week or so.
Washingtonian.com
Up Your Love Game With These Valentine’s Day Hotel Specials
If you’re looking to add a special romantic something to your Valentine’s Day plans—or just looking to really get yourself and your significant other out of the house—then you’re in luck. Washington hotels are offering special deals and packages that include everything from aphrodisiac standbys like champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries to more unique features such as private tours of the monuments and amenities for your pets. Late check out is just the beginning!
alxnow.com
Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Bradlee Shopping Center this summer
(Updated at 11:10 a.m.) Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based chain of cookie stores, is planning to open its new Bradlee Shopping Center location this summer. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating selection of cookies from the classic milk chocolate chip to a “French Silk Pie” cookie. Plans for the new Bradlee Shopping Center location were first announced last year but there was no information at the time on when the store would be opening.
Washingtonian.com
100 Very Best Restaurants: – Thompson Italian
This mom-and-pop Italian spot in Falls Church and its new Old Town sibling are run by former RPM Italian chef Gabe Thompson and Katherine Thompson, who is quietly one of the area’s best pastry chefs. Start with a boldly flavorful Caesar made from chicory, or a bulb of burrata with delicata squash and cider vinaigrette. We spend more time on the pastas, whether cauliflower agnolotti with balsamic or squid-ink campanelle with scallops and chilies, than on the few larger meat and fish dishes. And we never skimp on the salt-flecked olive-oil cake and other desserts. Moderate.
Washingtonian.com
A Breezy Waterfront Wine Bar and Rosé Garden Opens at the Wharf
It’s tempting to see the world through rose-colored glasses at Easy Company, a new wine bar and pink-hued rosé garden opening at the Wharf on Thursday, January 26. The bar and bistro aims to be a relaxed spot with a big patio, approachable wines, easy eats, and wallet-friendly—for the Wharf—drinks priced at $10 during daily happy hour.
popville.com
Car completely defaced with “Racist/Homophobic/Antisemitic Graffiti”
A reader sends from Columbia Heights earlier today. Ed. Note: The entire car was covered in hateful graffiti, I don’t feel the need to include every slur. Suffice it to say, it is incredibly upsetting to see.”
restonnow.com
New dine-in cinema in Reston Town Center to open later this year
It may be a some time before Reston Town Center patrons get a first look at the replacement for BowTie Cinemas. Initially expected to come in late 2022, LOOK Dine-in Cinemas now anticipates an opening sometime in the first half of this year. A company representative told FFXnow that the...
mocoshow.com
Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
The GIZ GO-GO Musical Showcasing D.C. Culture & History Tickets On Sale Now
DC! WE’RE NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE... DC Black Broadway's “The Giz” is back! Get your tickets here...
WTOP
Owner of Alexandria’s Birchmere, Gary Oelze dies at 80
The owner of the Alexandria, Virginia, music venue The Birchmere has died. Gary Oelze was 80. First reported by The Zebra, Oelze was the “hands-on” operator of Alexandria’s “most famous music venue,” which first opened as a restaurant in 1966 in the Shirlington neighborhood. It was named after a boys camp, and to boost nighttime business, Oelze, who was the manager at the time, decided to “add a music vibe,” The Zebra reported.
WTOP
Recent gunfire concerns residents from small Alexandria neighborhood
Three separate incidents involving guns have neighbors in Alexandria, Virginia, concerned. Gunshots and an armed robbery in the Parker-Gray Historic District, near Princess and West Streets, have rattled nerves among neighbors who shared their thoughts during a community walk with city leaders early Wednesday evening beneath a steady rainfall. Alexandria...
travelawaits.com
Washington D.C. Museum Opens First Permanent Exhibition For Pop Culture — Where To See Dorothy’s Red Slippers, Muhammad Ali’s Robe, And More
A new Smithsonian exhibit tells the history of the United States through the lens of pop culture. Entertainment Nation opened last month in Washington at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History as a permanent exhibit. It aims to tell the country’s story through artifacts and stories from the...
WJLA
Arrests made in string of gaming machine thefts at several 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced Wednesday that they've made two arrests after a recent string of convenience store gaming machine thefts. That update comes after multiple 7-Eleven stores were hit, with a total of seven cases in the past month. Police said the most...
Woonsocket Call
This Club Is Quickly Becoming The Most Sought-After Place For Holistic Wellness In Camp Springs MD
Joi Luck Club is an exclusive social club located in Camp Springs MD, near Washington DC, which focuses on holistic wellness and helping people make meaningful connections that will propel them forward in their personal and professional lives. Founded by Dionne Joi, Joi Luck Club has made a name for...
mocoshow.com
New 390 Unit Townhome Multifamily Development Project, ‘White Oak’, Announced by CP Capital and The NRP Group
A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project. The multifamily community is situated in Eastern Montgomery County, part of the White Oak Science Gateway area. White Oak is a centrally located suburban neighborhood that is well connected to the broader Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95, and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The site is also a short commute to Downtown Silver Spring with connection points to Metro’s Red Line and the to-be-built Purple Line. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.
Washingtonian.com
George Washington University Rejects “Hippos” Nickname
George Washington University will not embrace the nickname “Hippos,” the GW Hatchet reported last week. The moniker, which some favored to replace the school’s now-discarded “Colonials” nickname, does not align with the “guiding principles” the university has instituted to select a new nickname. Also, the university says, the Hippos name “received negative feedback during engagement events from various members of the community.”
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
Comments / 0