Read full article on original website
Related
myqcountry.com
State cost share will help two St. Joseph road projects
Two different road projects in St. Joseph are being assisted in funding thanks to a cost share initiative from Governor Mike Parson. The 75-million dollars proposed by the governor were approved during the previous legislative session. Northwest Missouri District Engineer Marty Liles the funds help provide assistance in building roads...
myqcountry.com
Loss hits hard, GriefShare hopes to help
The loss of a loved one is hard, but a successful program in St. Joseph aims to help people overcome their grief. GriefShare has been going for a number of years in St. Joseph. The program will return in February but will kick off this Sunday with the Loss of Spouse seminar.
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph City Council unanimously approves marijuana sales tax for April ballot
A tax on recreational marijuana will be on the April ballot after the St. Joseph City Council passed an emergency ordinance. The emergency ordinance passed unanimously. Initially, the city council wanted to wait and see how regulations played out. But, Mayor John Josendale says the city council reversed course after...
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph woman hospitalized after car overturns
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Melissa R. Fisher, 37, St. Joseph, was westbound at a high rate of speed on U.S. 36 at Interstate 29. The...
myqcountry.com
Young woman seriously injured in St. Joseph car-pedestrian accident
A 29-year-old St. Joseph woman suffered serious injuries when. struck by a vehicle while running across the Belt Highway. St. Joseph police report the woman was taken to the hospital. after the accident on the Belt, just off Frederick Avenue around midnight. Police say the vehicle was traveling south on...
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph man sentenced for crash that claimed life of mother and unborn child
A 30-year-old St. Joseph man has been sentenced to 15 years in. prison for driving drunk and causing a head-on fatal crash on the Belt Highway. a year ago that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Steven Ayala pleaded guilty last month to driving while. intoxicated and crashing...
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph woman injured after rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Freightliner tractor driven by James M. Peterson, 52, Manhattan, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the downtown St. Joseph exit. The vehicle changed lanes...
Comments / 0