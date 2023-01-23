Fayette Prevention Coalition hosting free bowling event for 7th-12th graders at Pinheads

Photo: pinheadsnewrivergorge.com

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette Prevention Coalition will be hosting a free Teen Bowling Night tonight at Pinheads in Oak Hill for Fayette County Students in the 7th through 12th grades.

The Fayette Prevention Coalition, made up of individuals, organizations, and agencies to come together to work on the issues surrounding the drug epidemic across the continuum of care including prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery.

They accomplish their work by partnering with local sectors of the community, including the youth sector. The Coalition has a youth coalition, called the Youth Action Team. The team meets with Fayette County youth, 7th-12th graders, on a monthly basis to gain their perspective on prevention specifically preventing youth substance use of Alcohol and Tobacco.

This evening, they are hosting a Teen Bowling Night at Pinheads Bowling Alley in Oak Hill 4-6 PM. The event is open to any 7th through 12th grader in Fayette County. Students are free to just show up as there is no pre-registration or purchase necessary for the event.

Diane Callison, Director of the Fayette County Family Resource Network and Fayette County Teen Court says that events like these are good ways to get kids involved. “One way we prevent substance use is by engaging youth in healthy, meaningful activities with caring adults,” Callison said speaking of Teen Bowling Night.

The Youth Action Team has previously hosted a paint night where students could come and paint a picture through Wild & Wonderful Paint Parties. They had around 17 youths attend that event.

Those interested in getting involved with the Youth Action Team can learn more by clicking here.

Applications for Fayette County Teen Court volunteers can be found by clicking here.