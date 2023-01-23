ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette Prevention Coalition hosting free bowling event for 7th-12th graders at Pinheads

By Austin Simms
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5Vne_0kOc8s6k00
Photo: pinheadsnewrivergorge.com

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette Prevention Coalition will be hosting a free Teen Bowling Night tonight at Pinheads in Oak Hill for Fayette County Students in the 7th through 12th grades.

The Fayette Prevention Coalition, made up of individuals, organizations, and agencies to come together to work on the issues surrounding the drug epidemic across the continuum of care including prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery.

They accomplish their work by partnering with local sectors of the community, including the youth sector. The Coalition has a youth coalition, called the Youth Action Team. The team meets with Fayette County youth, 7th-12th graders, on a monthly basis to gain their perspective on prevention specifically preventing youth substance use of Alcohol and Tobacco.

This evening, they are hosting a Teen Bowling Night at Pinheads Bowling Alley in Oak Hill 4-6 PM. The event is open to any 7th through 12th grader in Fayette County. Students are free to just show up as there is no pre-registration or purchase necessary for the event.

Diane Callison, Director of the Fayette County Family Resource Network and Fayette County Teen Court says that events like these are good ways to get kids involved. “One way we prevent substance use is by engaging youth in healthy, meaningful activities with caring adults,” Callison said speaking of Teen Bowling Night.

The Youth Action Team has previously hosted a paint night where students could come and paint a picture through Wild & Wonderful Paint Parties. They had around 17 youths attend that event.

Those interested in getting involved with the Youth Action Team can learn more by clicking here.

Applications for Fayette County Teen Court volunteers can be found by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Delegate Announces Grants to Liberty High School

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Delegate Christopher Toney recently announced a $7,500 grant for Liberty High School’s Baseball program. The funds will be utilized for Liberty’s baseball team to help purchase equipment and field material for their baseball field. Toney secured this funding through the Local Economic Development...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Russellville Baptist Church to distribute free food boxes each month of 2023

RUSSELLVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Russellville Baptist Church in Fayette County has recently announced that they will be handing out free food boxes each month during 2023. The distribution of the free food boxes will take place on the last Wednesday of each month at 6 PM. The Church says that the food boxes are free to anyone who wants them and there are no restrictions on who gets one.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Point-in-time homeless count in Greenbrier, McDowell and Nicholas Counties

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Veteran Affairs Medical Center, in collaboration with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, will be conducting a point-in-time homeless count in three local counties. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 until Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Beckley VA Medical Center will be coordinating a street count of individuals experiencing […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Nursery and Landscape Association Hosting Winter Symposium

CHARLESTON , WV (LOOTPRESS) – “The West Virginia Nursery and Landscape Association is holding its Winter Symposium, “Growing A Great Landscape,” from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Charleston. Two tracks of programming featuring national expert speakers will allow attendees to focus on both landscape design and business development best practices.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Tamarack Foundation for the Arts Extends Deadline To Feb. 1 for ‘Arts Business Accelerator’ Program Applications

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Tamarack Foundation for the Arts (TFA) is extending the deadline for applicants of the TFA ‘Arts Business Accelerator’ program, a six-month training program set to kick off with a two-day bootcamp at the Beckley Arts Center next month. Local artists and creative entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply by February 1. Those in the cohort will receive at no charge small-business development training, coaching, access to accountants, learning workshops, monetary subsidies to access markets, and networking opportunities from a seasoned professional trainer.
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Fire leads to demolition of Charleston apartment building

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly three dozen people are homeless and a Charleston apartment building just a few blocks from the state capitol is no more following a Wednesday afternoon fire. Crews began to knock down the four-story Regal Apartment building in the 1400 block of Kanawha Blvd. in Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Latest updates on Charleston apartment fire

UPDATE (1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25): On Wednesday, the residents of the Regal Apartment building in downtown Charleston lost their home in a devastating fire. While officials said all of the nearly 100 residents were safely accounted for, they lost all of their belongings, and are now picking up the pieces to start over. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Fayette County roundup nets 5 people

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshal’s Service C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force performed a warrant round-up in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding the cooperative mission. Throughout Fayette County today, deputies and USMS...
Lootpress

‘You can feel the difference in Southern WV’ – Congresswoman Carol Miller talks growth, small business, healthcare, during Raleigh County visit

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) made several stops during her time in Raleigh County Wednesday, including visits to both the Beckley VA Medical Center and Raleigh General Hospital. Taking time out of her schedule to speak with Beckley residents and explore various facets of Raleigh County...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Winter Blues Farmers Market Returns February 25

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Winter Blues is back! The indoor farmers market makes its return on Saturday, February 25. More than 60 vendors from across West Virginia will be on hand to sell products grown and sourced right here in the Mountain State. The event takes place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 1-5 p.m. It is free for the public to attend.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley sees $10 million more construction in 2022, officials say

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley saw a rise in the money businesses and homeowners invested in construction projects, city treasurer Billie Trump reported on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Trump said the city issued fewer permits for construction in 2022 when compared to the previous year, but the amount of construction went up […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Crime Stoppers of West Virginia offering reward for 2020 Beckley homicide

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Crime Stoppers of West Virginia is now offering a reward for a 2020 murder previously thought to be the result of a structure fire. The original crime happened on December 14, 2020, at 144 Brittnae Lane in Beckley. While responding to a structure fire, firefighters discovered the homeowner Richard Rice Jr. […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Ezio!

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 21 Pet of the Week is Ezio!. Ezio is an Italian Mastiff who has no problem getting up close and personal!. Though only 5 years old, this is one sizable fellow. This characteristic is consistent with the Italian Mastiff breed, the males of which generally grow to 99 to 110 pounds.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

WV House of Delegate employee’s death being investigated as murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Family members found a family member dead, and the death has been ruled as a homicide. According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a call came in about a death on January 18, 2023. When deputies responded to 49 Distribution Drive in Malden, they found Edward Belcher, II, 63, dead at his home around 8 pm on Wednesday night.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy