Groundbreaking on Mutual of Omaha tower Wednesday afternoon
Construction on Omaha's newest skyscraper will soon begin downtown, as work to replace the city's downtown library runs into delays.
1011now.com
Milford pizza place saves the day, providing lunch for 350 students on short notice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The small staff at a restaurant in Milford is being credited with saving the day, after providing lunch for 350 high school students on short notice. It was shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday when the assistant manager at Pizza Kitchen got the call, asking if they could provide lunch at Milford High School by 12:30 p.m. after a gas smell that turned out to be nothing required the school to evacuate, leaving no time for kitchen staff to prepare lunch.
klkntv.com
Impersonator Joseph Hall goes full Elvis on Channel 8’s ‘Midday’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s own Joseph Hall, a renowned Elvis impersonator, stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Tuesday to promote an upcoming show. Hall is performing on Feb. 4 for “Viva Lied Vegas,” a fundraiser at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The doors...
1011now.com
Lincoln creamery churning out ‘Runza’ ice cream
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a flavor that’s been all over social media feeds dubbed the ‘Runza Ice Cream’, created right here in Lincoln at 402 Creamery. It takes a Nebraska winter staple, chili and cinnamon rolls, and turned it into a frozen treat that has people divided.
News Channel Nebraska
Lants plan to uphold Mercer's tradition with hardware store
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City commissioners approved a Growth Fund loan to Jeff and Angie Lant as they work to open Lant Hardware at the former Mercer’s downtown location. Jeff Lant told the city that since he went part-time with the Nebraska City Police Department he and Angie have had a greater focus on their rental properties.
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska-Lincoln seeking public input on search for next chancellor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is seeking the public’s help in its search for a new chancellor. Current UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced last month that he would be retiring in June. The university will now hold several public listening sessions in February to gather...
Omaha community shows support for Nettie's during fundraiser Sunday
A little less than a month after a devastating fire destroyed the beloved Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s, the community came together to show their support for the family and employees.
North Platte Telegraph
Judge tells parties seeking funds from Marshbanks estate to ‘work it out’
LINCOLN — As claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks grew to more than $50 million, a judge told some parties seeking funds Wednesday to work out their differences outside court. Marshbanks, who was found dead Nov. 2 in a downtown Lincoln parking garage, has been...
KETV.com
'We've received complaints': City of Omaha building demolition list of deteriorating properties
OMAHA, Neb. — Three vacant homes around Omaha are up for demolition with a combined $76,499 price tag. City planning director Dave Fanslau says the Planning Department is building a list of other homes receiving complaints, which they'll work through, and then offer bids for demolition. Homeowners can submit complaints of vacant and deteriorating properties to the city.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo brings big bucks to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday to celebrate all things hunting. From food to equipment vendors, there was something waiting to be found around every corner at the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo. Luke Wallace, a vendor...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
klkntv.com
Blustery Thursday, warmer Friday
The next few day will be a little up and down with highs struggling on Thursday, warmer on Friday, then chilly again on Saturday. Then, the bottom drops out and we’ll be dealing with some very cold air for much of next week. On this day in history, Lincoln...
KETV.com
'I have no control': Ashland mobile home park to be cleared by summer
ASHLAND, Neb. — Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland said they all received eviction notices. One resident said he feels a 'prejudice against poor people.' Only a few years ago, families at El Rancho put up a fight against the local school district. They won, getting to stay put on the property. One couple said that is why they've since spent $10,000 on improvements to their mobile home, which they now have to move, or move out of, by summer.
klkntv.com
COVID-19 risk dials falls further into the moderate category in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s health department says the risk of catching COVID-19 in the city continues to fall. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department downgraded its COVID-19 risk dial Tuesday. The dial fell lower in the yellow, moderate category. The department says cases fell to 152 last week....
klkntv.com
Lincoln, Grand Island casinos brought in $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska keeps raking in the tax dollars from its two casinos. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday released its final monthly gaming tax report for 2022. The report was the first that included the Grand Island Casino & Resort, which opened on Dec....
thebestmix1055.com
Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area
There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Omaha
Omaha, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Omaha: Jorge Garcia, Nicholas D'Agosto, Adam Devine, Chris Klein, and Swoosie Kurtz.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island store installing solar panels
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Central Nebraska store is providing more than just alcoholic beverages, and it’s all thanks to the guy in the sky. Wine, Beer, and Spirits of Grand Island started recycling cardboard, plastic, and aluminum cans and now they’re reducing the amount of energy they use by installing solar panels. The solar panels are being installed by Great Plains renewables in Gretna.
klkntv.com
Recall Alert: helmets, children’s pajama sets and candles
LINCOLN, Neb.(KLKN)- Sakar International is recalling over 33,000 of its multi-purpose helmets. The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
natureworldnews.com
Bowhunting Company, Celebrity Owners Found Guilty for Poaching Wildlife in Nebraska, Fined $750,000
In Omaha, Nebraska, a federal court handed down sentences to a famous couple and their bowhunting business for planning to break the Lacey Act, which forbids wildlife trafficking and poaching. They were fined a total of $750,000. Largest Known Case of Poaching in Nebraska. The largest known case of poaching...
