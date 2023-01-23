ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford pizza place saves the day, providing lunch for 350 students on short notice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The small staff at a restaurant in Milford is being credited with saving the day, after providing lunch for 350 high school students on short notice. It was shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday when the assistant manager at Pizza Kitchen got the call, asking if they could provide lunch at Milford High School by 12:30 p.m. after a gas smell that turned out to be nothing required the school to evacuate, leaving no time for kitchen staff to prepare lunch.
Lincoln creamery churning out ‘Runza’ ice cream

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a flavor that’s been all over social media feeds dubbed the ‘Runza Ice Cream’, created right here in Lincoln at 402 Creamery. It takes a Nebraska winter staple, chili and cinnamon rolls, and turned it into a frozen treat that has people divided.
Lants plan to uphold Mercer's tradition with hardware store

NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City commissioners approved a Growth Fund loan to Jeff and Angie Lant as they work to open Lant Hardware at the former Mercer’s downtown location. Jeff Lant told the city that since he went part-time with the Nebraska City Police Department he and Angie have had a greater focus on their rental properties.
'We've received complaints': City of Omaha building demolition list of deteriorating properties

OMAHA, Neb. — Three vacant homes around Omaha are up for demolition with a combined $76,499 price tag. City planning director Dave Fanslau says the Planning Department is building a list of other homes receiving complaints, which they'll work through, and then offer bids for demolition. Homeowners can submit complaints of vacant and deteriorating properties to the city.
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo brings big bucks to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday to celebrate all things hunting. From food to equipment vendors, there was something waiting to be found around every corner at the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo. Luke Wallace, a vendor...
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
Blustery Thursday, warmer Friday

The next few day will be a little up and down with highs struggling on Thursday, warmer on Friday, then chilly again on Saturday. Then, the bottom drops out and we’ll be dealing with some very cold air for much of next week. On this day in history, Lincoln...
'I have no control': Ashland mobile home park to be cleared by summer

ASHLAND, Neb. — Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland said they all received eviction notices. One resident said he feels a 'prejudice against poor people.' Only a few years ago, families at El Rancho put up a fight against the local school district. They won, getting to stay put on the property. One couple said that is why they've since spent $10,000 on improvements to their mobile home, which they now have to move, or move out of, by summer.
COVID-19 risk dials falls further into the moderate category in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s health department says the risk of catching COVID-19 in the city continues to fall. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department downgraded its COVID-19 risk dial Tuesday. The dial fell lower in the yellow, moderate category. The department says cases fell to 152 last week....
Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area

There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Omaha

Omaha, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Omaha: Jorge Garcia, Nicholas D'Agosto, Adam Devine, Chris Klein, and Swoosie Kurtz.
Grand Island store installing solar panels

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Central Nebraska store is providing more than just alcoholic beverages, and it’s all thanks to the guy in the sky. Wine, Beer, and Spirits of Grand Island started recycling cardboard, plastic, and aluminum cans and now they’re reducing the amount of energy they use by installing solar panels. The solar panels are being installed by Great Plains renewables in Gretna.
Recall Alert: helmets, children’s pajama sets and candles

LINCOLN, Neb.(KLKN)- Sakar International is recalling over 33,000 of its multi-purpose helmets. The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

