Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
The second richest person in IllinoisLuay RahilWinnetka, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Deadspin
The Baltimore Orioles are a failure and everyone knows it
Walk into any bar in Baltimore and randomly shout the name “Angelos.” Chances are someone within earshot will have some sort of visceral thoughts on the family that own a majority of the Orioles. Same as Steinbrenner in The Bronx or Buss in Los Angeles. The Angelos family patriarch, Peter, is 93. Team CEO, son John Angelos, is also the president and chief operating officer for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), which airs the O’s games locally. John Angelos’ brother, Louis, sued John and their mother, Georgia Angelos, for control of the Orioles last June.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Cubs Make Roster Moves, Including Signing Jordan Holloway
Cubs sign Holloway, while Rodríguez, Kay clear waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including a reported minor-league contract for pitcher Jordan Holloway. The Cubs also outrighted pitchers Manuel Rodríguez and Anthony Kay to Triple-A Iowa after both...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
Nelson Cruz, Padres finalize $1 million, 1-year contract
Longtime slugger Nelson Cruz and the San Diego Padres finalized a $1 million, one-year contract on Monday.
Cubs Listed As Most Improved Club This Offseason
The Chicago Cubs have been listed as the most improved MLB team this winter by a CBS Sports expert.
Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs
Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
Olympian Tragically Dies
The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
Pete Crow-Armstrong ‘Best Defender' Among Outfield Prospects
Pete Crow-Armstrong named among top OF prospects in MLB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has been turning heads with his skills both at the plate and on defense, and a new ranking lands him among the best outfield prospects in the game. According to...
Ozzie Guillén Says White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Should Be Team's DH
OzzieGuillén says Eloy Jiménez should be team's DH originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Earlier this week, Pedro Grifol explained during an interview with 670 the Score that minor league prospect Oscar Colas will get "every opportunity" to become the team's everyday right fielder. In an indirect response...
White Sox Fans Call for Release of Mike Clevinger Amid Domestic Violence Allegations
Sox fans call for release of Mike Clevinger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger...
Texans Mock Draft: Franchise QB at No. 2?
With holes all over the roster, the Houston Texans could get a franchise QB with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.
White Sox' Mark Buehrle Secures Spot on HOF Ballot Next Season
Mark Buehrle secures spot on HOF ballot next season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No, Mark Buehrle did not make the Hall of Fame class this season. But, he was far from alone, as every other player on the ballot besides Scott Rolen did not receive the necessary 75 percent of votes to make it to Cooperstown either.
USMNT Announces Starting Lineup for Friendly Vs. Serbia
USMNT announces starting lineup for friendly vs. Serbia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The United States men’s national team has announced its first starting lineup of 2023. Interim manager Anthony Hudson is giving the youth a shot against Serbia at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Chelsea...
Loyola-Duquesne Interrupted by Attempted On-Court Food Delivery
Watch: Food delivery interrupts Loyola-Duquesne game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s understandable that fans may not be thrilled about the cost of concession items at a sporting event, but this is taking it one step too far. A Wednesday night basketball game between Loyola-Chicago and Duquesne in...
