1011now.com
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
NebraskaTV
11-year-old Hastings girl with a big voice is shocking people across the country
HASTINGS, Neb. — A little girl with a big voice and a mic is moving people across the world. A video of 11-year-old Ava Bonifas singing at an Adams Central basketball game has been shared on Facebook over 49, 000 times, reaching close to 13 million people and counting!
thebestmix1055.com
Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area
There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino brings in more than $97,000 in five days
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In just five days of operation, the Grand Island Casino & Resort made more than $97,000 in taxable revenue, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released its December 2022 monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday. This is the first NRGC...
etxview.com
Grand Island company's pink wrecker crashes cover of national magazine
GRAND ISLAND -- A truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service crashed the cover of a national magazine. The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner. The magazine...
klkntv.com
Lincoln, Grand Island casinos brought in $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska keeps raking in the tax dollars from its two casinos. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday released its final monthly gaming tax report for 2022. The report was the first that included the Grand Island Casino & Resort, which opened on Dec....
KSNB Local4
Shooting in Sudan claims life of Grand Island man, father of star athletes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - A Nebraska family is mourning after a Grand Island man was killed in Sudan. According to public fundraisers and Grand Island Central Catholic, Ibrahim Gebeira of Grand Island was among those killed in a shooting at a bus station in Kadugli, a provincial capital on the southern border of the African country.
KSNB Local4
Juniata man guides wife home during snow storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The winter storm of January 18 was a nerve racking day for so many in central Nebraska, but probably none more felt that stress than the Meyers. With how slow the winter storm was moving through during the day, Ron and Sarah Meyer decided to go into work at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Sarah works as a materials management buyer, and Ron works as a patient advocate at the hospital.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island family raising awareness for fentanyl poisoning
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On May 22, 2022 Alyssa West passed away as a result of fentanyl poisoning. The girl her mother described as a fun-loving and family oriented was gone at the young age of 17, but she wasn’t forgotten, her mother Kimberly Bohaty used that day to propel her into a life of raising awareness of fentanyl and the dangers it presents. Her first step was to educate herself about the drug.
fox42kptm.com
Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
doniphanherald.com
K9 Freekz rescue of Kearney: Puppy love, and lots more
KEARNEY — Nine years ago, Heather Bennett walked up to Joni Fitzpatrick in the Dome Lounge and asked if she’d help form a nonprofit to rescue abandoned and mistreated dogs. The two women didn’t know each other, but Fitzpatrick immediately said “yes.”. It was the start...
