ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.

KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
KEARNEY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area

There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Casino brings in more than $97,000 in five days

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In just five days of operation, the Grand Island Casino & Resort made more than $97,000 in taxable revenue, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released its December 2022 monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday. This is the first NRGC...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Shooting in Sudan claims life of Grand Island man, father of star athletes

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - A Nebraska family is mourning after a Grand Island man was killed in Sudan. According to public fundraisers and Grand Island Central Catholic, Ibrahim Gebeira of Grand Island was among those killed in a shooting at a bus station in Kadugli, a provincial capital on the southern border of the African country.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Juniata man guides wife home during snow storm

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The winter storm of January 18 was a nerve racking day for so many in central Nebraska, but probably none more felt that stress than the Meyers. With how slow the winter storm was moving through during the day, Ron and Sarah Meyer decided to go into work at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Sarah works as a materials management buyer, and Ron works as a patient advocate at the hospital.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island family raising awareness for fentanyl poisoning

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On May 22, 2022 Alyssa West passed away as a result of fentanyl poisoning. The girl her mother described as a fun-loving and family oriented was gone at the young age of 17, but she wasn’t forgotten, her mother Kimberly Bohaty used that day to propel her into a life of raising awareness of fentanyl and the dangers it presents. Her first step was to educate herself about the drug.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
fox42kptm.com

Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
doniphanherald.com

K9 Freekz rescue of Kearney: Puppy love, and lots more

KEARNEY — Nine years ago, Heather Bennett walked up to Joni Fitzpatrick in the Dome Lounge and asked if she’d help form a nonprofit to rescue abandoned and mistreated dogs. The two women didn’t know each other, but Fitzpatrick immediately said “yes.”. It was the start...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy