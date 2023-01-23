ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck Larks want to hire 35 people for summer jobs

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Bismarck Larks are planning to hire 35 people on Tuesday.

According to a news release, it’s going to happen during a one-day recruitment.

The walk-in recruitment event is going to be held at the Bismarck Larks office from 3-6 p.m. The office is located at 201 W Front Ave.

“Interviews can be stressful. People have busy schedules, they don’t know where to apply or what to wear,” Chief Experience Officer Kaitlyn Mack said. “We’re getting rid of that stress. Come as you are and when time allows. If you are a happy person who is excited to be part of a team, we’ll fire you on the spot. Everyone’s welcome.”

The Larks typically have 115 people working from May through August for several different positions like cashiers, beer porers, grill cooks, waitresses, buffet attendants, mascots, and more.

Watford City’s Jaelyn Ogle named Gatorade North Dakota Girls Cross Country Player of the Year

Game-day employees are paid hourly based on the position, the Larks also offer a bonus to those who work 10 or more games.

The staff is made up of people of all ages and experience levels like high school students, second-job seekers, and retirees.

“For some people, a job with the Larks can eventually turn into a Larks internship or open doors for other opportunities with the team,” Mack said. Mack worked as a Larks game-day employee before joining them full-time a year later. “The Larks was my second job at the time. It was the highlight of my summer and now my career.”

They have flexible hours and a three-month commitment, which is attractive for those seeking any extra summer cash.

People can apply online . Other walk-in interview days will be Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, and Thursday, March 16 from 3-6 p.m.

Comments / 2

 

KX News

KX News

