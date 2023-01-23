ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

Trey Mancini backs out of WBC for Chicago Cubs teammates

Trey Mancini was set to join Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic. His signing with the Chicago Cubs changed those plans. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Mancini will forgo the World Baseball Classic this year. Instead, he feels it will be more beneficial to be around his new teammates and organization as he is looking to be more of a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign left-hander Matt Dermody to minor-league deal

The Red Sox have signed free agent left-hander Matt Dermody to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. The deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Dermody, 32, was originally selected by the Blue Jays in the 28th round of the 2013 amateur...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox DFA former All-Star reliever Matt Barnes to make room for Adam Duvall

The Boston Red Sox made a pair of notable transactions on Tuesday. First, they obtained veteran infielder Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Kansas City Royals that also included reliever Josh Taylor. Next, the Red Sox designated former All-Star reliever Matt Barnes for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-player roster for recent free-agent signing outfielder Adam Duvall.
BOSTON, MA
Chicago, IL
