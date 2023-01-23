Read full article on original website
Trey Mancini backs out of WBC for Chicago Cubs teammates
Trey Mancini was set to join Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic. His signing with the Chicago Cubs changed those plans. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Mancini will forgo the World Baseball Classic this year. Instead, he feels it will be more beneficial to be around his new teammates and organization as he is looking to be more of a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
Trey Mancini planning to move around field with Cubs
When Chicago Cubs manager David Ross spoke with Trey Mancini about joining the team, the skipper mentioned playing first base, designated hitter and the corner outfield spots. For Mancini, the playing part was the key message. "I told him: `I don't care where I play at all. I like playing....
