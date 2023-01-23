ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowellville, OH

Local team cracks top 10 in boys’ state poll

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The first Associated Press boys’ high school basketball state poll was released on Monday.

Lowellville is the lone local team to crack the top 10. The Rockets are ranked ninth in Division IV.

Ursuline is receiving votes in Division II.

The following is the complete poll:

Division I
1. Lakewood St. Edward
2. Centerville
3. Brecksville Broadview-Heights
4. Akron SVSM
5. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
6. Cincinnati Elder
7. Fairfield
8. Powell Olentangy Liberty
9. Pickerington Central
10. Garfield Heights
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 38. Macedonia Nordonia 18. Avon Lake 16. Lewis Center Olentangy 14. Huber Hts. Wayne 13. Cin. Moeller 13.

Division II
1. Columbus Bishop Ready
2. Dayton Chaminade Julienne
3. Cincinnati Taft
4. Rocky River Lutheran West
5. Toledo Central Catholic
6. Defiance
7. Sandusky
8. Marysville
9. Holy Name
10. Cincinnati Woodward
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ursuline 21 . Tipp City Tippecanoe 18.

Division III
1. Casstown Miami East
2. Lutheran East
3. Emmanual Christian
4. Minford
5. Ottawa-Glandorf
6. Martins Ferry
7. Findlay Liberty-Benton
8. Camden Preble Shawnee
9. Columbus Africentric
10. Sugarcreek Garaway
Others receiving 12 or more points: 10, Worthington Christian 33. 12, Malvern 31. 13, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 14. 14, S. Point 12.

Division IV
1. Richmond Heights
2. Jackson Center
3. Leesburg Fairfield
4. Russia
5. Convoy Crestview
6. Patrick Henry
7. Caldwell
8. Maria Stein Marion Local
9. Lowellville
10. Mogadore
Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy Christian 24. Cornerstone Christian 21. Ft. Loramie 18. Stewart Federal Hocking 16. Cincinnati Christian (1) 13.

WKBN

