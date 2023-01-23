Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Preliminary Snowfall Totals
Could you find Milo, Illinois on a map? The unincorporated village in far southwest Bureau County leads the way when it comes to highest snowfall accumulation with the latest storm. According to the National Weather Service, 5 inches of snow had fallen in Milo by early Wednesday afternoon. Just shy...
starvedrock.media
Wintry Weather Expected For Annual Penguin Plunge
A chilly fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation returns to Ottawa this Saturday. The annual Penguin Plunge is happening from 1 until 4 at Skydive Chicago. Individuals and teams raise money as they plunge into chilly water in an effort to support children battling critical illnesses. Last year's plunge was virtual due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
Here's When Snowfall Could be Most Intense in Chicago Area Wednesday
Wintry weather hasn’t really been an issue in the Chicago area in recent weeks, but snowfall Wednesday morning could heavily impact the morning commute, and could provide the first substantial accumulations of snow most places have seen since Christmas. A winter weather advisory now covers all of northern Illinois...
Measurable snow forecasted for Chicago area tomorrow
Snow is expected to fall through much of the day Wednesday across the Chicago area, with accumulations ranging from an inch north of the city to 5 inches or more to the south.
Snow targets morning commute; Winter Weather Advisory issued
CHICAGO — Accumulating snow is forecast to overspread the entire Chicago area beginning early Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Chicago area for Wednesday. It is set to begin at 3 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and Kane counties and through 9 […]
Here's How Much Snow Is Predicted To Hit Chicago This Weekend
Commuters will want to allocate extra time for their morning drive to work.
capitolwolf.com
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
How Much Will It Snow? Forecast Calling For Accumulation, ‘Hazardous Travel Conditions'
So far this winter it's been cold, cloudy and wet -- but not in the form of measurable snow. In fact, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the area is seeing a snow deficit, with nearly a foot below average. However, a winter weather pattern on the way is...
NBC Chicago
Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago
Editor's Note as of Jan. 25: Our updated weather timeline can be found here. Our original story continues below. While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend.
starvedrock.media
Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley
Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
Mid-week snow system snowfall amounts to depend on storm track
Chicago seasonal snow well below normal A total of 1.5 inches of snow was recorded officially for Chicago at O’Hare Airport Sunday. The 1.5 inch snowfall was the highest daily total for the 2022-2023 snow season. A daily snowfall total of 1.3 inches occurred twice this snow season at O’Hare, on December 16th and December […]
Accumulating Snow Possible This Week, But Totals to Differ Across Chicago Area
Accumulating snow is expected in the Chicago area, but just how much you'll see will depend largely on where you live. There will be several chances for snow this week, but the biggest event is expected to arrive Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.
25newsnow.com
Injuries reported in I-74 crash near Murray Baker Bridge
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police said injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 74, just east of the Murray Baker Bridge in Tazewell County. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at milepost 94. Police did not whether there are any road...
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
Lawlor's Bar closed by city after weekend overdoses, citing hazardous conditions
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Mount Greenwood bar, where five men overdosed on a fentanyl laced drug on Sunday was shut down by the city.The Chicago Department of Buildings closing Lawlor's after inspectors found what they called dangerous and hazardous conditions inside.They include exposed wiring, as well as structural and plumbing issues. CBS 2 found the bar failed previous annual inspections in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.Among the issues then, emergency lights not working and performing work without permits.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's winter is about to get worse
CHICAGO - Still wondering where winter is these days? It is about to make a comeback. We have mostly been spared from some of Chicago's worst winter elements to this point. The first three weeks of January ranked as the third warmest start to January on record. Temperatures for this month are running nearly 11 degrees above average. We've been saving a lot on salt as our snowfall deficit continues to lag well behind average. We have seen just 6.2 inches of snowfall so far compared to an average to date of 17.3 inches. That means we have seen just about a third of average snowfall thus far this winter of 2022-2023.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Schools Get Construction Grant from State
La Salle Elementary School District 122 has been selected to get some cash from the State of Illinois. As part of the Early Childhood Construction Grant program, the district will get funding for construction, expansion and renovations of their facilities. The funding is not to exceed 10 million dollars. The...
starvedrock.media
Serena Man Killed In Wednesday Morning Wreck
A rural La Salle County crash claimed the life of a driver from Serena. Police and paramedics were called at around 4:30 Wednesday morning for a single-vehicle crash off Route 71 east of Wedron. Twenty-seven-year-old Sean Stoewsand of Serena was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in his crashed vehicle.
Police safely locate teen missing from Tinley Park
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Police are safely located a 15-year-old boy missing from south suburban Tinley Park. Anyone looking for additional information should contact Tinley Park Police Department at 708-532-9111.
