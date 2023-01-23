Read full article on original website
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meijer opens up 2 new convenience grocery stores in Metro Detroit
Meijer, a Michigan-based box store chain, is opening up two new grocer stores in Metro Detroit this week. The new Meijer grocery stores will be in Lake Orion and Macomb Township and will open on Jan. 26 at 6 a.m. The two new grocery stores are smaller than a normal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Yelp’s list of best pizza omits all Detroit spots, is garbage, belongs in trash can
Have you ever scrolled by something on the internet and thought, oh, that’s trash!. I did that today. My colleague Chuck Jackson sent me a new list compiled by Yelp, you know, that website where people go to yell at waiters from behind their phone, of the best pizza joints in the U.S. and Canada.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan experts: Many parents overlook risks of sledding
ANN ARBOR – Snow days are as special as they are rare, and sledding is a common way to mark a day free of school activities. However, doctors at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital warn that parents may not always consider the dangers of sledding hills. A national poll...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter Blast Royal Oak postponed due to predicted frigid temperatures: What to know
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Winter Blast Royal Oak is getting pushed back two weeks due to expected frigid temperatures. The event was scheduled for Feb. 3 through Feb. 5, 2023, but predicted frigid temperatures caused organizers to postpone. Winter Blast Royal Oak will now be held from Feb. 17 through Feb. 19, 2023.
ClickOnDetroit.com
45 years later: Remembering the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Southeast Michigan
DETROIT – It’s been 45 years since a powerful blizzard dropped more than a foot of snow in Southeast Michigan, establishing itself as one of the more memorable weather events in recent history. The Great Blizzard of 1978 not only brought heavy snow totals - but also hurricane...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Track the winter storm in Metro Detroit with live streaming coverage all day on Local 4+
A winter storm is expected to dump several inches of snow across Metro Detroit on Wednesday, and Local 4 has you covered. We’ll make sure you’re prepared with our 4Warn Weather team, including up-to-the-minute forecasting, travel advisories, weather alerts, and preparation tips. It’s Michigan, it’s January, and it’s snowing. We can handle this. Let’s handle it together.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grandparents raising their grandkids find friendship, support at Detroit church
DETROIT – On the second and fourth Thursday of each month, the Fellowship Chapel Church hosts a fellowship event for grandparents raising their grandchildren. The Grandparents Parenting Again and Kinship Care program allows grandparents to get resources, recharge, and connect with others. In Michigan, there are more than 165,000...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools closed on Thursday due to poor road conditions following snowstorm
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools announced early Thursday morning it will be closed for another day following a winter storm. In an email to the AAPS community, superintendent Jeanice Swift said dangerous road conditions is the reason the district decided to close. “The closure decision is based...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how schools are preparing for closures ahead of Michigan winter snowstorm
We’re almost into February, and we’re looking at the first big snowfall of the year, and of course, there are schoolchildren across Michigan watching closely to see if they’ll get that first snow day of the school year. But Wednesday’s (Jan. 24) storm may prove challenging for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s TheRide: Bus service delays, detours possible during winter storm
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, warned commuters on Tuesday evening that service could be interrupted on Wednesday and Thursday due to anticipated snowfall. “Due to the upcoming winter storm on Wednesday, January 25 and Thursday January 26, service may be delayed or...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Bluey’ live show comes to Fox Theatre in Detroit this April
DETROIT – A live stage show for the popular show “Bluey” is coming to Fox Theatre in Detroit this April. “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” will have five performances in Detroit from April 21 through April 23, 2023. The show is based on the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County fence company owner takes money from 3 customers, ghosts them without starting jobs
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The owner of a fence company in Macomb County took money from three customers before she ghosted them without ever starting the jobs, prosecutors said. Laura Dietz, 40, of Macomb Township, is the owner of Dietz Fence Company, according to officials. She is accused of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Break out those cowboy boots: Faster Horses releases 2023 lineup
BROOKLYN, Mich. – “Birds need bees and ice needs whiskey,” just like how country fans needs Faster Horses every summer. Faster Horses has announced its 2023 lineup marking its 10th anniversary. The three-day country festival will take place at the Michigan International Speedway on July 14-16. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football star Blake Corum confirms his camouflage Camaro has been stolen
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football’s All-American running back, Blake Corum, confirmed Tuesday that his camouflage Camaro has been stolen. Corum tweeted at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 24) that the car was a gift from his parents after he graduated high school. The Associated Press reports the 2017...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm plowing through Metro Detroit: How much snow to expect and when
4Warn Weather – Today is a 4Warn Weather Day. Winter Storm Warning in effect for Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair, Sanilac and Lenawee counties through this evening. Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of SE Michigan until 10 p.m. The timing. A band of heavy snow is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grosse Pointe Park man uses fake company to hide that he sold $10M in drugs to actual business owner
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – A Grosse Pointe Park man used a fake company to hide that he sold $10 million worth of drugs to one person -- the owner of the real company he worked for, according to federal officials. Matthew D. Adams, of Grosse Pointe Park, has...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit
DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Porch pirates beware: Ann Arbor police catch thieves after neighborly intervention
ANN ARBOR – Police are reminding community members to report suspicious activity after arresting two Ypsilanti men who allegedly stole packages from local porches. Ann Arbor Police Department arrested a 45-year-old man with an outstanding warrant on Jan. 7 after a neighbor saw the man rifling through the packages and mail. An investigation found the man had stolen mail and packages, including baby clothes, from the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man who trafficked 40+ guns in 3 counties gets 3 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan man who trafficked more than 40 firearms in three counties, including one that was used to kill a 2-year-old girl, has been sentenced to three years in prison. Officials have announced that Jerreil LaMounta Martin, of Grand Rapids, will be serving 37 months...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Next winter storm could bring 3-8 inches of snow to Metro Detroit -- here’s what to know
4 Warn Weather – Cloudy and cool Tuesday with a westerly breeze. This is the calm before our next significant snowmaker. Highs will be much like Monday, peaking in the mid-30s. A winter storm watch will go into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday and last through 10 p.m. Wednesday...
