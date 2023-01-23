ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Track the winter storm in Metro Detroit with live streaming coverage all day on Local 4+

A winter storm is expected to dump several inches of snow across Metro Detroit on Wednesday, and Local 4 has you covered. We’ll make sure you’re prepared with our 4Warn Weather team, including up-to-the-minute forecasting, travel advisories, weather alerts, and preparation tips. It’s Michigan, it’s January, and it’s snowing. We can handle this. Let’s handle it together.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Grandparents raising their grandkids find friendship, support at Detroit church

DETROIT – On the second and fourth Thursday of each month, the Fellowship Chapel Church hosts a fellowship event for grandparents raising their grandchildren. The Grandparents Parenting Again and Kinship Care program allows grandparents to get resources, recharge, and connect with others. In Michigan, there are more than 165,000...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘Bluey’ live show comes to Fox Theatre in Detroit this April

DETROIT – A live stage show for the popular show “Bluey” is coming to Fox Theatre in Detroit this April. “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” will have five performances in Detroit from April 21 through April 23, 2023. The show is based on the...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Break out those cowboy boots: Faster Horses releases 2023 lineup

BROOKLYN, Mich. – “Birds need bees and ice needs whiskey,” just like how country fans needs Faster Horses every summer. Faster Horses has announced its 2023 lineup marking its 10th anniversary. The three-day country festival will take place at the Michigan International Speedway on July 14-16. The...
BROOKLYN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Porch pirates beware: Ann Arbor police catch thieves after neighborly intervention

ANN ARBOR – Police are reminding community members to report suspicious activity after arresting two Ypsilanti men who allegedly stole packages from local porches. Ann Arbor Police Department arrested a 45-year-old man with an outstanding warrant on Jan. 7 after a neighbor saw the man rifling through the packages and mail. An investigation found the man had stolen mail and packages, including baby clothes, from the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle.
ANN ARBOR, MI

