Senate passes bill decreasing number of weeks of unemployment benefits, requiring individuals to look for work

WV Legislative Photography, Photo by Will Price

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Senate passed a bill today that would shorten the duration an individual could receive unemployment benefits as well as require those receiving unemployment to search for work.

Senate Bill 59 would allow the receiving of unemployment benefits for a maximum of 12 weeks if the unemployment rate is below 5.5% for the previous quarter, as opposed to the current state law of a maximum of 26 weeks.

For each time the unemployment rate jumps a half-percentage over 5.5%, the maximum amount of time benefits can be received will be raised by one week. For example, at 6%, benefits would be extended to 13 weeks.

The bill caps out benefits at 20 weeks, which would equal to an unemployment rate of 9%.

While receiving unemployment benefits, individuals must be searching for work. According to the bill, one must perform four job searches each week and show proof of those searches. One could have benefits terminated if failing to search for work.

Senate Bill 59 passed through the Senate on a 27-5 vote and the bill now goes to the House of Delegates.