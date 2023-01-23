ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

Senate passes bill decreasing number of weeks of unemployment benefits, requiring individuals to look for work

By Austin Simms
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4eq7_0kOc83cI00
WV Legislative Photography, Photo by Will Price

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Senate passed a bill today that would shorten the duration an individual could receive unemployment benefits as well as require those receiving unemployment to search for work.

Senate Bill 59 would allow the receiving of unemployment benefits for a maximum of 12 weeks if the unemployment rate is below 5.5% for the previous quarter, as opposed to the current state law of a maximum of 26 weeks.

For each time the unemployment rate jumps a half-percentage over 5.5%, the maximum amount of time benefits can be received will be raised by one week. For example, at 6%, benefits would be extended to 13 weeks.

The bill caps out benefits at 20 weeks, which would equal to an unemployment rate of 9%.

While receiving unemployment benefits, individuals must be searching for work. According to the bill, one must perform four job searches each week and show proof of those searches. One could have benefits terminated if failing to search for work.

Senate Bill 59 passed through the Senate on a 27-5 vote and the bill now goes to the House of Delegates.

Comments / 766

Gail Hart
2d ago

They need to do the same with government assistance. If you want to have 5 kids you need to be able to care for them not rely on the government.

Reply(153)
373
C J Martin
2d ago

Need to require phone calls verifying the person actually tried to get a job. Also, if job offered and they refuse to take it, they lose all benefits.

Reply(70)
206
Tonia Baum
2d ago

Maybe they should pass one for those on generational welfare. They should be made to show job hunting efforts instead of just getting checks handed to them. Workers pay into unemployment insurance and should be able to take advantage of it when needed.

Reply(20)
107
Related
Salon

"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
AOL Corp

What happens to Social Security when you die?

The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
TEXAS STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy