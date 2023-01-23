Read full article on original website
Ramey makes false statements regarding delinquent tax issues
Republican Haywood County Commissioner Terry Ramey attempted to quell the uproar over his decade-old delinquent tax bills last week, but in doing so offered up at least two completely false assertions. “Everybody knows — a dead horse has been beat to death over this, I owe some taxes,” Ramey said...
McMahan To Leave Yancey EDC
The Yancey County Economic Development Commission shares that Jamie McMahan has formally announced that he will be departing his position as Executive Director of the Yancey County EDC effective 31 January 2023 to take a position in the private non-profit sector. Director McMahan offered the following statement regarding his departure:
NC town passes ordinance protecting people based on LGBT affiliation, natural hair
The town joins Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Hillsborough and Morrisville in passing such an ordinance.
Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
Burke County staff seeking help to rehabilitate neglected animals
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) -Burke County Animal Services is asking for donations and volunteers to help after the organization took in nearly 90 animals that were involved in a neglect and cruelty case. Kaitlin Settlemyre, the director of Burke County Animal Services, said the former owner of the animals, 54-year-old Julie...
Officials Issue Warning For Those Pumping Gas In North Carolina
I actually have to stop and get gas on my way home today. I hate pumping gas, I hate having to stop on my way, wait in the weather, and of course the cost. Plus there are often sketchy people hanging around gas stations no matter which one I go to. But now there is one more thing you have to be concerned about when heading to the pump- razor blades. Police in Forest City and nearby towns have issued a warning after multiple razor blades have been found on gas pump handles in the area. This is according to a report by WGN9. The blades were discovered during a routine inspection of the pumps conducted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.
How school closings are decided in mountainous counties
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
More misinformation at Haywood commission meeting
It may be a new year with a new county commission, but anti-vaccination conspiracy theorists are still offering the same old falsehoods about COVID vaccine. “I’m not asking, but pleading with you, not to take any more money to help promote this COVID vaccine,” said Waynesville resident Kay Miller, who is not a physician or a scientist but is the chair of the Haywood County Republican Party.
Park W. Peterson
Park W. Peterson, age 92, of the Tipton Hill Community, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 at Ballad Hospital in Johnson City, TN. A native of Mitchell County, he was the son of the late James Peterson and Alice Honeycutt Peterson. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Madge Ingram Peterson; brothers: Brisco, Roy, Carl, Phin and twin brother, Raymond Peterson; and sisters: Eula, Evelyn, Carrie, Geneva and Birdie.
UPDATE: Code Purple in effect for Jan. 24-26
Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/24/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F. Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, 1/25/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 28° F.
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in North Carolina.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Forest City investigators are asking the community to check before they pump. Authorities say razor blades have been found glued to the handles of gas pumps at multiple locations in the county. The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are working alongside the Department of Agriculture to find a suspect.
N.C. man's detailing business premiering on History Channel
MORGANTON, N.C. — A Burke County detailing business, Visual Perfection, is being featured on the History Channel's "Dirty Old Cars." Morganton business owner Jamie Buchanan made his History Channel debut this week on the new series, "Dirty Old Cars" Buchanan owns Visual Perfections in Burke County. He started washing...
Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Animal Services/Animal Enforcement seized a total of 88 animals from multiple locations between Jan. 18 and 20, the agency said in a press release. The agency first seized 32 miniature horses and 39 chickens from two properties on Jan. 18. Both properties were owned...
Ivan Edward Hoilman
Ivan Edward Hoilman, age 74, of the Roaring Creek Community, passed away on Monday, January 23rd, 2023 at his home. A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Jake and Ruth Buchanan Hoilman. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Hughes Hoilman; brother, Lambert Hoilman along with his special dog, Copper. Ivan was a 4th Infantry US Army Veteran, having served in the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, was the first detective in Avery County and enjoyed bear hunting. Ivan never met a stranger; he was a friend to everyone.
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 1/15 – 1/22/23
(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Thomas Delaney Duncan, 38 of Bakersville, NC. Deputy C. Laundress arrested Duncan for felony possession of Methamphetamine and possess of drug paraphernalia. He was issued $7,500.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 2/8/2023.
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Monday January 23, 2023
NCZ001-018-VAZ007-009-015-WVZ042-043-230330- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0004.230123T0500Z-230123T2100Z/. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 224 PM EST Sun Jan 22 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. 4 PM EST MONDAY…. WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two.
