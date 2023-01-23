Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damageKenSelma, AL
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Lady Escape Tornado in Downtown Selma Alabama at the Tax OfficeTruflix NetworkSelma, AL
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death InvestigationA.W. NavesSelma, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Oak Park Church helps ease the burden on those recovering from Selma tornado
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the last several years, Oak Park Church has been helping those affected by severe weather including the floods in Kentucky and in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. No matter how many times they go, it never gets easier. “Actually, it gets harder because now you kind...
WSFA
Deadline to apply for Montgomery magnet schools quickly approaching
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline to apply to attend one of Montgomery’s Magnet Schools is quickly approaching. According to Montgomery Public Schools, the application period will run until Jan. 31st. The magnet programs of the Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) offer educational choices for children in Kindergarten through the...
WSFA
Montgomery school board votes down charter school application
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has voted against adding a new charter school. Leaders with I Dream Big Academy met with the board Tuesday evening for a special called meeting about their application. After about 50 minutes of discussion and questions from leaders, Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown recommended the board not accept the proposal.
WSFA
Montgomery unveils Young Meadows Park Trail
Known in the halls as “Coach German,” the physical education teacher has been using physical fitness and dance to help the students cope with the recent severe weather and tragedies. Alabama lawmakers mull school choice bill in 2023. Updated: 15 hours ago. Alabama is not a school choice...
alabamanews.net
Sheriff Gets Help Housing Displaced Dallas Co. Inmates
The Dallas County Jail is unusable after being severely damaged by the January 12th tornado. So now what happens to someone arrested for committing a crime?. About 130 inmates at the Dallas County Jail — had to be moved — after the jail received major damage from the tornado — that ripped through the Selma area January 12th.
WSFA
Selma women helping tornado recovery through Amazon wish list
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - As tornado cleanup efforts continue, a group of Selma women have been handling donations sent from an Amazon wish list for storm survivors. Laura Whitney-Howorth said the list was initially a way to accommodate people who could not physically bring items to Selma. “The list was...
ABC 33/40 News
Coosa Co. church continues to be resource center after mid-January tornado
Nearly two weeks ago an EF-3 tornado swept through several counties, including Coosa County. Officials estimated 55 homes were damaged, including along Highway 18 near Rehobeth United Methodist Church. The church has been a center for volunteers, donations, and hope after the storm. "This little church hasn't been used for...
selmasun.com
Two Dallas County residents among the first class at Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy
The Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy has its first three students, two of whom are from Dallas County. Avery Smith of Selma, who graduated from Meadowview Christian School, said she wanted something new and interesting to do, so she decided to learn how to be an air traffic controller. Selma...
WSFA
Bikes 4 Kids helping tornado victims in Selma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit, Bikes 4 Kids is all about helping kids exercise, and now they’re working to help tornado victims in Selma. After hearing about what happened in Selma, founder Charlie Bradford, said not only are many children without bikes but many parents are without transportation.
Wetumpka Herald
Source: Little Bit of Texas victim beat, kicked while on ground in state right of way
Chris Teeter was a favorite at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas. Teeter helped get the business through tough times and he enjoyed going there all the time. But Teeter will no longer enjoy a place he frequented as he died as he was leaving there following what the Wetumpka Police Department has described as an “altercation.”
fox13news.com
Alabama airline worker who was sucked into plane engine remembered as 'loving mother' of 3 children
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Alabama airline worker who died after being sucked into a plane engine at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve is being remembered as a "loving mother" of three children. Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ramp agent for Piedmont Airlines who the...
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain
In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
wvtm13.com
More than 2000 applications submitted for FEMA assistance in Alabama after Jan. 12 tornados
Ala. — FEMA is offering assistance to storm victims in Coosa, Hale, Autauga, Elmore and Dallas counties. A FEMA spokesperson says well over 2000 applications have been submitted for assistance in Alabama after tornados devastated the state on January 12. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going door-to-door in affected areas assessing damage and offering applications for assistance.
lowndessignal.com
Commission appropriates White Hall library funding, approves Burkeville Hardware liquor license
The Lowndes County Commission appropriated funds to the White Hall Library, approved a liquor license for Burkeville Hardware and Grocery, LLC, and discussed ways to help Selma storm victims during the commission’s meeting Jan. 23.. Commissioners approved a $2,000 appropriation to the White Hall Library. “The library is very...
southarkansassun.com
SNAP to The Rescue: Alabama DHR Offers Replacement Benefits to Tornado-Affected Counties
The Alabama Department of Human Resources announced they will provide replacement benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to those affected by the recent tornadoes in the state, as stated in an article by The Huntsville Times on January 20, 2023. In total, 42,071 individuals in the counties of...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County residents assist law enforcement in locating missing person
The Crenshaw County community pulled together Monday evening to assist Crenshaw and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices in locating Robert Brandon Wallace, 34, of Highland Home, who was reported missing on Monday and counted safe Tuesday morning. “I talked to Wallace,” said Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Investigator Chris Stewart. “We had...
alabamanews.net
Signs of Progress Beginning to Show in Selma Recovery
People in Selma are beginning to see — the start of some progress — as the process of cleaning up after the recent tornado continues. As city streets reopen to thru-traffic — the full extent of the devastation caused by the tornado — is becoming more apparent.
WSFA
Damage assessments ongoing in Selma’s historic district
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12 significantly damaged the city’s historic district, including properties owned by the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society. Linda Derry can’t help but feel overwhelmed with emotions looking at the damage at Heritage Village in Selma. “Heritage...
selmasun.com
Assistance for damage repairs available from DCFRC, City of Selma
Assistance continues to be available for those whose homes have suffered damage from the tornado that took place on Jan. 12. The Dallas County Family Resource Center (DCFRC) is offering financial assistance, as well as help with roof repair, debris cleanup, plumping, shelter and food. People seeking help are asked...
WAFF
Former Alabama lawmaker files suit against city of Montgomery, police department
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the city of Montgomery and others. The lawsuit is centered around Hooper’s now-dismissed indictment relating to a sexual abuse charge. The city of Montgomery, Police Chief Darryl J. Albert and the Montgomery Police...
Comments / 0