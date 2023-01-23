ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

WSFA

Deadline to apply for Montgomery magnet schools quickly approaching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline to apply to attend one of Montgomery’s Magnet Schools is quickly approaching. According to Montgomery Public Schools, the application period will run until Jan. 31st. The magnet programs of the Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) offer educational choices for children in Kindergarten through the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery school board votes down charter school application

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has voted against adding a new charter school. Leaders with I Dream Big Academy met with the board Tuesday evening for a special called meeting about their application. After about 50 minutes of discussion and questions from leaders, Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown recommended the board not accept the proposal.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery unveils Young Meadows Park Trail

Known in the halls as “Coach German,” the physical education teacher has been using physical fitness and dance to help the students cope with the recent severe weather and tragedies. Alabama lawmakers mull school choice bill in 2023. Updated: 15 hours ago. Alabama is not a school choice...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Sheriff Gets Help Housing Displaced Dallas Co. Inmates

The Dallas County Jail is unusable after being severely damaged by the January 12th tornado. So now what happens to someone arrested for committing a crime?. About 130 inmates at the Dallas County Jail — had to be moved — after the jail received major damage from the tornado — that ripped through the Selma area January 12th.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Selma women helping tornado recovery through Amazon wish list

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - As tornado cleanup efforts continue, a group of Selma women have been handling donations sent from an Amazon wish list for storm survivors. Laura Whitney-Howorth said the list was initially a way to accommodate people who could not physically bring items to Selma. “The list was...
SELMA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Coosa Co. church continues to be resource center after mid-January tornado

Nearly two weeks ago an EF-3 tornado swept through several counties, including Coosa County. Officials estimated 55 homes were damaged, including along Highway 18 near Rehobeth United Methodist Church. The church has been a center for volunteers, donations, and hope after the storm. "This little church hasn't been used for...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Bikes 4 Kids helping tornado victims in Selma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit, Bikes 4 Kids is all about helping kids exercise, and now they’re working to help tornado victims in Selma. After hearing about what happened in Selma, founder Charlie Bradford, said not only are many children without bikes but many parents are without transportation.
SELMA, AL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain

In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

More than 2000 applications submitted for FEMA assistance in Alabama after Jan. 12 tornados

Ala. — FEMA is offering assistance to storm victims in Coosa, Hale, Autauga, Elmore and Dallas counties. A FEMA spokesperson says well over 2000 applications have been submitted for assistance in Alabama after tornados devastated the state on January 12. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going door-to-door in affected areas assessing damage and offering applications for assistance.
ALABAMA STATE
luvernejournal.com

Crenshaw County residents assist law enforcement in locating missing person

The Crenshaw County community pulled together Monday evening to assist Crenshaw and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices in locating Robert Brandon Wallace, 34, of Highland Home, who was reported missing on Monday and counted safe Tuesday morning. “I talked to Wallace,” said Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Investigator Chris Stewart. “We had...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Signs of Progress Beginning to Show in Selma Recovery

People in Selma are beginning to see — the start of some progress — as the process of cleaning up after the recent tornado continues. As city streets reopen to thru-traffic — the full extent of the devastation caused by the tornado — is becoming more apparent.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Damage assessments ongoing in Selma’s historic district

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12 significantly damaged the city’s historic district, including properties owned by the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society. Linda Derry can’t help but feel overwhelmed with emotions looking at the damage at Heritage Village in Selma. “Heritage...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Assistance for damage repairs available from DCFRC, City of Selma

Assistance continues to be available for those whose homes have suffered damage from the tornado that took place on Jan. 12. The Dallas County Family Resource Center (DCFRC) is offering financial assistance, as well as help with roof repair, debris cleanup, plumping, shelter and food. People seeking help are asked...
SELMA, AL

