ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Rodney Gallagher is the face of WVU’s class of 2023

West Virginia’s football program had to hold on for seven months to secure Rodney Gallagher’s signature on a National Letter of Intent. The four-star recruit from Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, committed to the Mountaineers on May 25, and he stuck with that decision, signing his NLI on Dec. 21.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Subs, smaller lineup lead WVU to road win over Texas Tech

After Saturday's loss to Texas, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some players on his team that were getting minutes that they did not deserve. He didn't identify any of them, but it wasn't the first time that he intimated that changes might be coming to the Mountaineer rotation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Jayla Hemingway 1/24/23

West Virginia guard Jayla Hemingway shares the keys to her success as a rebounder against taller opponents and identifies her parents as two influential people in her development as a player. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech

Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy