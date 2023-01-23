ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Girl Scout Cookies will be available in San Antonio starting Wednesday, Jan. 25

By Christianna Davies
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074QFn_0kOc7kc300
Girl Scout Cookies can be purchased Jan. 26 through Feb. 26 in person and Feb 27. through Mar. 1 via orders.
The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season is starting for Southwest Texas — including San Antonio.

From Jan. 25 through Feb. 26, Girl Scouts can be found selling cookies at neighborhood stores, restaurants, and other spots around the city. A directory of booths is available online .


Additionally, from Feb. 27 through Mar. 1, cookies can be ordered via a Girl Scout or online and shipped directly to customer's homes. This is the only way to get the Raspberry Rally , a new limited edition cookie that is infused with raspberry flavor and coated in chocolate.

In 2022, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas sold more than 1.26 million boxes of Girl Scout Cookies. This year, they hope to sell even more. All proceeds from cookie sales go toward funding experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.


Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Here is where you can find Girl Scout Cookies in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians can rejoice — Girl Scout Cookies have returned to South Texas. From January 25 through February 26, Girl Scouts will be selling boxes of cookies at stores, restaurants, and other spots around the Alamo City. To save you the time of hunting down...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Moms re-purposing the meaning of thrifting kids clothes

SAN ANTONIO - "We kind of roll with the punches," says Nicole Boynton laughing about the journey of Hand Me Up, the kids resale shop created in a San Antonio garage. Boynton and her best friend of 22 years, Kara Livingston first began podcasting and talking about mom life, then came the idea and passion of thrifting clothes instead of throwing them away. Just over a year ago, Hand Me Up was born.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

2023 Poteet Strawberry Festival royalty announced

There was excitement in the air on Jan. 21, as the Kappa Tau Sorority hosted their annual Poteet Strawberry Festival Candidate Tea. The event took place at Poteet First United Methodist Church, to choose the list of students for the 76th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival royalty. This year, there were...
POTEET, TX
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable North San Antonio Location

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Villas at Presidio, its latest new, single-family home community situated in a popular area of San Antonio near family entertainment and an abundance of outdoor recreation. The new homes at Villas at Presidio are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths. The community is located just four miles from highly rated Northside ISD schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005426/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable North San Antonio location. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox38corpuschristi.com

San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy