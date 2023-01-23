D-200 announces preschool tuition programs, registration process for 2023-24 school year

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious CircumstancesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinElgin, IL
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?C. HeslopSchaumburg, IL
Related
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
‘Rewarding experience’: Six music students from WHS, WNHS going to state conference
Woodstock and Woodstock North high school will be well represented at the conference sponsored by the Illinois Music Education Association from this week in Peoria. According to WHS Choir Director […]
WSPY NEWS
Hinckley-Big Rock School District Supt. submits resignation
According to district documents, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 effective June 30th. McGuire’s resignation appears on the agenda under the personnel report to be voted on by the Hinckley Big Rock school board at its 6:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday night in the high school library.
WSPY NEWS
H-BR Superintendent leaving for Downers Grove position
Effective June 30th, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429. He has been accepted as an assistant superintendent for learning resources position for the Downers Grove High School District 99. Dr. McGuire spoke to WSPY News about his past 10 years with the Hinckley-Big Rock...
dekalbcountyonline.com
Say Aloha to Hopkins Pool Pass Savings
DeKalb, IL-Staff is thinking warm thoughts this winter with the Hopkins Pool Pass ‘Aloha Week’ Flash Sale! Starting Monday, February 6 through Monday, February 13, Hopkins Pool Passes will be an additional 5% off Early Bird Rates and nearly 15% off full-price 2023 Pool Season Pass Rates. During...
Trustees approve financial incentive for restaurant, but liquor license sparks debate
While no binding vote was at stake, Wilmette Trustee Dan Sullivan made his position clear during a regular Village Board session Tuesday, Jan. 24. After removing the measure from the consent agenda, Sullivan told his colleagues that he would not support a liquor license for incoming restaurant EvaDean’s Bakery and Cafe, saying the restaurant’s plans […] The post Trustees approve financial incentive for restaurant, but liquor license sparks debate appeared first on The Record.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
LTHS board rejects bids for Willow Springs land
Facing a hostile crowd of a couple hundred people, the Lyons Township High School District 204 Board of Education voted 6-0 on Jan. 23 to reject the two bids it received for an approximately 70-acre wooded parcel of undeveloped land it has owned just southwest of the corner of 79th Street and Willow Springs Road in Willow Springs for more than 60 years.
dekalbcountyonline.com
City of DeKalb Seeks Proposals for Annie Glidden North Property
According to the City of DeKalb, the city is seeking proposals for the redevelopment of a City-owned property in the Annie Glidden North neighborhood. A Request for Proposals (RFP) has been released for the acquisition of a 4.87-acre City-owned property at the northwest corner of W. Hillcrest Dr. and Blackhawk Rd. The property consists of three parcels at 1011-1017 W. Hillcrest Dr., 1015 Blackhawk Rd. and a parcel immediately north of 1015 Blackhawk Rd. The property is vacant. All foundation material from demolished buildings has been removed.
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
fox32chicago.com
New survey shows how many Chicago voters want to leave city due to crime increase
CHICAGO - It's no secret that some residents are fed up with Chicago crime, and now a new survey commissioned by AARP shows just how many people are ready to pick up and leave. Eighty-eight percent of voters who are 50 and older said they have considered leaving the city...
northernstar.info
DeKalb plans to reduce traffic in Annie Glidden North
DeKALB – The new Community Development Block Grant annual action plan outlines how over $800,000 will be invested into DeKalb to improve infrastructure and invest in social service agencies. The City of DeKalb released the first draft of their 2023 annual action plan. The draft describes how its annual...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
WSPY NEWS
Plano could be in path of multi-state power line
A multi-state power line could run through Plano in the coming years. The project from Minneapolis-based SOO Green seeks to create a conduit for energy generated in the western United States to Illinois. The line would be underground and run mostly next to railroad tracks however an alternate route could potentially go through Plano's Steward Park.
wjol.com
More Than One Month Ahead of Schedule All Residents Have Moved Out Of OLA
It is the end of an era. Sister Jeanne Bessette from Our Lady of Angels has confirmed to WJOL that the last residents of OLA have moved out this past Saturday, January 21st. OLA has been a staple in Joliet since 1962 when the first residents began to move in. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at 1201 Wyoming Avenue has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team had been running the day-to-day operations in recent years but still fell short at times.
CHC Restaurant Group Opening Third Rosebud Steakhouse in Wheeling
The group also owns locations in Magnificent Mile and Centennial Village
aroundthetownchicago.com
Brunch- becoming a major meal- don’t be confused- Brunch Cafe is the one!
It seems that there are many dining spots that only offer breakfast and lunch. Since the era of Covid, changing the restaurant industry, many restaurants have opted to eliminate the dinner business, keeping their hours down to a minimum. Back in the day, when you met someone for a meeting, brunch ( right after the breakfast rush, and right before the lunch rush) was a perfect time. Booths or tables were easier to find and there were far less people in the restaurant. I do think that the word brunch is “a late morning meal eaten INSTEAD of breakfast and lunch”. Growing up, it was on a Sunday when relatives would come over and we would have what seemed like a combo of meals, in one.
myhuntleynews.com
Catty property developer seeks to purchase former village hall building to redevelop it into a restaurant use
HUNTLEY — True North Properties, Inc., the developer of the former Catty property—now renamed to The Cornell (11117 S Church Street), came before the Village Board on Jan. 12, expressing interest in purchasing the former Huntley Village Hall building located at 11704 Coral Street. True North has plans...
NBC Chicago
Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago
Editor's Note as of Jan. 25: Our updated weather timeline can be found here. Our original story continues below. While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego High School student had list of targets according to police
An Oswego High School student is charged with disorderly conduct after police say they found him with a list of targets. High school officials first notified police about the list and perceived threat of violence Tuesday morning. The Oswego Police Department first made sure that everyone at the school was...
Chicago snow storm: snowfall totals so far on Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A snow storm is moving through the Chicago area, bringing as much as 4 inches so far to some suburbs, with the heaviest amounts south of the city.Here are snow totals for the Chicago area, as reported to the National Weather Service between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.08:08 am CST - 1/25/20232 NW BOLINGBROOK, IL4.512:00 pm CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET, IL4.307:00 am CST - 1/25/20231 ESE LOMBARD, IL4.108:35 am CST - 1/25/20232 NNW PLAINFIELD, IL409:50 am CST - 1/25/20231 ENE BOULDER HILL, IL412:00 am CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET 2 N, IL408:00 am CST - 1/25/20233 ENE ROSELAWN, IN412:00 pm CST...
Comments / 0