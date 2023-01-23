ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

D-200 announces preschool tuition programs, registration process for 2023-24 school year

By Woodstock Independent
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

Hinckley-Big Rock School District Supt. submits resignation

According to district documents, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 effective June 30th. McGuire’s resignation appears on the agenda under the personnel report to be voted on by the Hinckley Big Rock school board at its 6:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday night in the high school library.
HINCKLEY, IL
WSPY NEWS

H-BR Superintendent leaving for Downers Grove position

Effective June 30th, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429. He has been accepted as an assistant superintendent for learning resources position for the Downers Grove High School District 99. Dr. McGuire spoke to WSPY News about his past 10 years with the Hinckley-Big Rock...
HINCKLEY, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

Say Aloha to Hopkins Pool Pass Savings

DeKalb, IL-Staff is thinking warm thoughts this winter with the Hopkins Pool Pass ‘Aloha Week’ Flash Sale! Starting Monday, February 6 through Monday, February 13, Hopkins Pool Passes will be an additional 5% off Early Bird Rates and nearly 15% off full-price 2023 Pool Season Pass Rates. During...
DEKALB, IL
The Record North Shore

Trustees approve financial incentive for restaurant, but liquor license sparks debate

While no binding vote was at stake, Wilmette Trustee Dan Sullivan made his position clear during a regular Village Board session Tuesday, Jan. 24. After removing the measure from the consent agenda, Sullivan told his colleagues that he would not support a liquor license for incoming restaurant EvaDean’s Bakery and Cafe, saying the restaurant’s plans […] The post Trustees approve financial incentive for restaurant, but liquor license sparks debate appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

LTHS board rejects bids for Willow Springs land

Facing a hostile crowd of a couple hundred people, the Lyons Township High School District 204 Board of Education voted 6-0 on Jan. 23 to reject the two bids it received for an approximately 70-acre wooded parcel of undeveloped land it has owned just southwest of the corner of 79th Street and Willow Springs Road in Willow Springs for more than 60 years.
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

City of DeKalb Seeks Proposals for Annie Glidden North Property

According to the City of DeKalb, the city is seeking proposals for the redevelopment of a City-owned property in the Annie Glidden North neighborhood. A Request for Proposals (RFP) has been released for the acquisition of a 4.87-acre City-owned property at the northwest corner of W. Hillcrest Dr. and Blackhawk Rd. The property consists of three parcels at 1011-1017 W. Hillcrest Dr., 1015 Blackhawk Rd. and a parcel immediately north of 1015 Blackhawk Rd. The property is vacant. All foundation material from demolished buildings has been removed.
DEKALB, IL
wjol.com

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law

(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
WILL COUNTY, IL
northernstar.info

DeKalb plans to reduce traffic in Annie Glidden North

DeKALB – The new Community Development Block Grant annual action plan outlines how over $800,000 will be invested into DeKalb to improve infrastructure and invest in social service agencies. The City of DeKalb released the first draft of their 2023 annual action plan. The draft describes how its annual...
DEKALB, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plano could be in path of multi-state power line

A multi-state power line could run through Plano in the coming years. The project from Minneapolis-based SOO Green seeks to create a conduit for energy generated in the western United States to Illinois. The line would be underground and run mostly next to railroad tracks however an alternate route could potentially go through Plano's Steward Park.
PLANO, IL
wjol.com

More Than One Month Ahead of Schedule All Residents Have Moved Out Of OLA

It is the end of an era. Sister Jeanne Bessette from Our Lady of Angels has confirmed to WJOL that the last residents of OLA have moved out this past Saturday, January 21st. OLA has been a staple in Joliet since 1962 when the first residents began to move in. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at 1201 Wyoming Avenue has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team had been running the day-to-day operations in recent years but still fell short at times.
JOLIET, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com

Brunch- becoming a major meal- don’t be confused- Brunch Cafe is the one!

It seems that there are many dining spots that only offer breakfast and lunch. Since the era of Covid, changing the restaurant industry, many restaurants have opted to eliminate the dinner business, keeping their hours down to a minimum. Back in the day, when you met someone for a meeting, brunch ( right after the breakfast rush, and right before the lunch rush) was a perfect time. Booths or tables were easier to find and there were far less people in the restaurant. I do think that the word brunch is “a late morning meal eaten INSTEAD of breakfast and lunch”. Growing up, it was on a Sunday when relatives would come over and we would have what seemed like a combo of meals, in one.
KILDEER, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago

Editor's Note as of Jan. 25: Our updated weather timeline can be found here. Our original story continues below. While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego High School student had list of targets according to police

An Oswego High School student is charged with disorderly conduct after police say they found him with a list of targets. High school officials first notified police about the list and perceived threat of violence Tuesday morning. The Oswego Police Department first made sure that everyone at the school was...
OSWEGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago snow storm: snowfall totals so far on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A snow storm is moving through the Chicago area, bringing as much as 4 inches so far to some suburbs, with the heaviest amounts south of the city.Here are snow totals for the Chicago area, as reported to the National Weather Service between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.08:08 am CST - 1/25/20232 NW BOLINGBROOK, IL4.512:00 pm CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET, IL4.307:00 am CST - 1/25/20231 ESE LOMBARD, IL4.108:35 am CST - 1/25/20232 NNW PLAINFIELD, IL409:50 am CST - 1/25/20231 ENE BOULDER HILL, IL412:00 am CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET 2 N, IL408:00 am CST - 1/25/20233 ENE ROSELAWN, IN412:00 pm CST...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy