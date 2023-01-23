Jason Wayne Auck, 45, passed away at 7:40am on Friday, January 20 as the result of an automobile accident in Knox County. He was born December 13, 1977, in Bucyrus to the parents of Wayne R. and Bonnie (Dyer) Auck. He lived most of his youth in Iberia and graduated from Northmor High School in 1996. This is where he met the love of his life, Allison Bond. They were married May 29, 1999.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO