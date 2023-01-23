Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Jason W. Auck
Jason Wayne Auck, 45, passed away at 7:40am on Friday, January 20 as the result of an automobile accident in Knox County. He was born December 13, 1977, in Bucyrus to the parents of Wayne R. and Bonnie (Dyer) Auck. He lived most of his youth in Iberia and graduated from Northmor High School in 1996. This is where he met the love of his life, Allison Bond. They were married May 29, 1999.
crawfordcountynow.com
Adrian E. “Gene” Justice
Adrian E. “Gene” Justice, 86, of Galion passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 unexpectedly at home. He was born August 19, 1936 in Hunter, Kentucky and was the son of George and Rhoda (Keens) Justice. Gene married Shirley J. (Price) Justice on April 24, 1959 and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage until her passing on September 25, 2014.
crawfordcountynow.com
Elizabeth Ann (McCleese) Coldiron
Elizabeth Ann (McCleese) Coldiron, 74 of Bucyrus passed away on Friday January 20, 2023 at home. Elizabeth was born May 13, 1948 in Maysville, KY to the late Ora McCleese and Anna (Jordan) and Marvin Bloomfield. She was married August 26, 1965 to James D. Coldiron who preceded her in death in 1995. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers (Clyde McCleese Sr., and Jerry McCleese), and brother -in-law LeRoy Eidson.
crawfordcountynow.com
Norma S. Kisor
Norma S. Kisor, 82 of Bucyrus passed away on Monday January 23, 2023 at home following a lengthy illness. Norma was born October 10, 1940 in Cardington, OH to the late Richard A. and Katherine F. (Schwartz) Walkins. She was married July 16, 1960 to Ronald L. Kisor who preceded her in death on July 25, 2011. She was also preceded in death by son Patrick Kisor, granddaughter Alexa Young, and brother Rodney Walkins, brother and sister in law Betty and Carl Schuster.
crawfordcountynow.com
Mutts Gone Nuts: the talented troupe of rescue dogs return to the Renaissance stage
MANSFIELD— “Mutts Gone Nuts,” a talented troupe of rescued dogs and their trainers, will perform at the Renaissance on Sunday, February 12, for two shows at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM. The family-friendly show will feature a range of tricks and humor, lauded by the Washington Post...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus wrestlers fifth at Mapleton
NANKIN — Bucyrus wrestlers competed in the Mapleton Invitational tournament on Saturday and placed fifth out of 17 teams competing. Grant Dowell took first place in the 144-pound weight class. Kiyrian Kershner also took first at 120. Dalton Barker was third at 126, Grady Weber was fourth at 113...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus man charged with death of Sean Cassaro
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus Police Captain Tom Walker released the following update on the specifics of the death of Sean Cassaro. Thomas R. Brown, 49, of Bucyrus, is charged with the murder of Sean Cassaro, 46. Brown appeared in Crawford County Municipal Court on Monday, January 23, 2023. Crawford County Municipal Court...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event January
GALION—The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Tuesday, January 31. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat,...
crawfordcountynow.com
Benefit set for father of four battling terminal cancer
BUCYRUS–A benefit is being held Saturday for a Nevada man and father of four who is battling cancer of the esophagus. The event, which will raise money for Benjamin Rush’s medical expenses, begins at 4:30 p.m. in the youth building of the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $20 each, which includes dinner, a silent auction, live entertainment, and raffle drawings.
crawfordcountynow.com
Big weekend on tap for area hoops teams
BUCYRUS — The final weekend of January is a big one for Northern 10 Athletic Conference girls and boys basketball teams as they jockey for position and prepare for tournament draws — girls this weekend and boys next week. KEY GIRLS GAMES. The most critical contest will be...
crawfordcountynow.com
McGuire lifts Wynford over Colonel Crawford in OT
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — It took seven years and an unsuspecting hero. Junior Grant McGuire, held scoreless through three quarters, scored 8 of his 11 points, including the winning shot in overtime, as Wynford upset Colonel Crawford 55-53 in the only boys Northern 10 Athletic Conference contest on Tuesday night.
crawfordcountynow.com
911 call as investigation continues
Following a public records request, Crawford County Now has obtained the 911 recording regarding January 22nd’s ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information please contact the Bucyrus Police Department at 419-562-1006. Warning 911 call may not be suitable for all audiences.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police arrest North Fairfield man after traffic stop
BUCYRUS—On Monday, January 23, at approximately 4:00 pm, Officers conducted a traffic stop on Plymouth Street near US 30. The driver, 51-year-old Mark Yates of North Fairfield, was found to have a suspended driver’s license and two active warrants for his arrest. K9 Capone was alerted to an...
Comments / 0