myqcountry.com

St. Joseph woman hospitalized after car overturns

BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Melissa R. Fisher, 37, St. Joseph, was westbound at a high rate of speed on U.S. 36 at Interstate 29. The...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph woman injured after rear-end crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Freightliner tractor driven by James M. Peterson, 52, Manhattan, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the downtown St. Joseph exit. The vehicle changed lanes...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

