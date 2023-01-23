ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Related
12 News

Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman

MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Montanan

Bill to revise Montana labor laws gets pushback from unions

Jay Reardon retired as a union member after 48 years, and he said he still pays dues willingly every month. As he sees it, a bill to revise labor laws basically says public employees aren’t smart enough to decide if they want to join a union. Instead, he said, the bill sticks the government’s nose […] The post Bill to revise Montana labor laws gets pushback from unions appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
ksl.com

Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah

ST. GEORGE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
RIVERSIDE, CA
NewsTalk 95.5

More Details on Bill to Ban Foreign-Owned Land in Montana

Earlier this week we told you about a bill introduced in the Montana Legislature to ban foreign-owned land. This, as the Communist Chinese have reportedly been buying land near our nuclear missile silos, and ranching organizations have expressed concerns about how foreign-owned land can drive up prices for local families.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

8 Montanans dead in the last ten days. How did it happen?

Eight Montanans are dead from fentanyl overdoses in the last ten days. And state health officials say 28 total have overdosed. The overdoses took place in 13 different counties in the state including Cascade, Choteau and Lewis and Clark Counties in central Montana. “Like states across the nation, Montana has...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest

Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
MONTANA STATE
foxla.com

Fireball Cinnamon mini bottles contain no whisky, lawsuit claims

LOS ANGELES - Fireball is under fire. A class-action lawsuit filed by a woman in Illinois claims the shot-sized bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations and supermarkets actually contain no whisky at all, misleading customers who buy the brand's bottles. They are often sold outside liquor stores for 99 cents.
ILLINOIS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$500 Checks for Montana Residents – Speaker of The House Regier Proposes

Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier Tuesday, Announced what’s going on in the Montana Legislature and Regier also emphasized that there will be tax relief for Montanans. Montana Legislature Proposal In Montana. Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said this week in Montana Legislature talk,...
MONTANA STATE
Lake County Leader

Hunters, don’t get gaslighted again

Just before the election Governor Gianforte hid, as usual, at an unadvertised event with only hand-selected loyalists in attendance at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, where he painted a rosy picture for Montana’s hunters. He spoke there in half-truths, with nothing to back up his claims, and ignored or concealed the changes he himself signed into law just last session. Hunters, don’t fall for this gaslighting. The Governor may have forgotten the details of last session (to be generous), but we shouldn’t. Don’t forget that the Governor signed away tags to his wealthiest donors in some of the most sought-after hunting...
MONTANA STATE
uscannenbergmedia.com

Water and Dust: How a California lake became a toxic ecological time bomb

In the lowest portion of a California agricultural community sits the shrinking Salton Sea. Once a vibrant tourist destination, the present-day Salton Sea is no longer swimmable and is imposing hazardous conditions for the wildlife and residents of Imperial Valley alike. Its rapidly receding shoreline is exposing toxic irrigation chemicals that are seeping into local communities via valley winds. Yet, what looks like a ghost lake is still inhabited by locals and scientists determined to restore the largest lake in California to its former glory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Montanan

God’s gotta go: Montana’s quest to ban obscene material may have some Biblical victims

Just as Montana lawmakers are considering what some are calling the most extreme book banning for public libraries in the country, I was reading a book that got me wondering: If they are serious, would this book make it? More on that in a moment. Consider that for as much as Montana loves the image […] The post God’s gotta go: Montana’s quest to ban obscene material may have some Biblical victims appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

ACLU asks Yellowstone County judge to hold state in contempt for failing to comply with court order

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a motion in Yellowstone County District Court to hold the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Gov. Greg Gianforte in contempt for refusing to follow what it says are two court orders to change its policy for amending gender designations on birth certificates. It has […] The post ACLU asks Yellowstone County judge to hold state in contempt for failing to comply with court order appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
North Platte Post

Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
NEBRASKA STATE

