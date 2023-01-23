Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Governor Walz orders flags to half-staff after Monterey Park shooting
Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Thursday, January 26, 2023, to honor the lives lost in the shooting in Monterey Park, California on Saturday, January 21, 2023. In a press statement the governor said...
Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman
MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
Bill to revise Montana labor laws gets pushback from unions
Jay Reardon retired as a union member after 48 years, and he said he still pays dues willingly every month. As he sees it, a bill to revise labor laws basically says public employees aren’t smart enough to decide if they want to join a union. Instead, he said, the bill sticks the government’s nose […] The post Bill to revise Montana labor laws gets pushback from unions appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ksl.com
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah
ST. GEORGE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
More Details on Bill to Ban Foreign-Owned Land in Montana
Earlier this week we told you about a bill introduced in the Montana Legislature to ban foreign-owned land. This, as the Communist Chinese have reportedly been buying land near our nuclear missile silos, and ranching organizations have expressed concerns about how foreign-owned land can drive up prices for local families.
8 Montanans dead in the last ten days. How did it happen?
Eight Montanans are dead from fentanyl overdoses in the last ten days. And state health officials say 28 total have overdosed. The overdoses took place in 13 different counties in the state including Cascade, Choteau and Lewis and Clark Counties in central Montana. “Like states across the nation, Montana has...
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
foxla.com
Fireball Cinnamon mini bottles contain no whisky, lawsuit claims
LOS ANGELES - Fireball is under fire. A class-action lawsuit filed by a woman in Illinois claims the shot-sized bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations and supermarkets actually contain no whisky at all, misleading customers who buy the brand's bottles. They are often sold outside liquor stores for 99 cents.
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Checks for Montana Residents – Speaker of The House Regier Proposes
Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier Tuesday, Announced what’s going on in the Montana Legislature and Regier also emphasized that there will be tax relief for Montanans. Montana Legislature Proposal In Montana. Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said this week in Montana Legislature talk,...
Hunters, don’t get gaslighted again
Just before the election Governor Gianforte hid, as usual, at an unadvertised event with only hand-selected loyalists in attendance at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, where he painted a rosy picture for Montana’s hunters. He spoke there in half-truths, with nothing to back up his claims, and ignored or concealed the changes he himself signed into law just last session. Hunters, don’t fall for this gaslighting. The Governor may have forgotten the details of last session (to be generous), but we shouldn’t. Don’t forget that the Governor signed away tags to his wealthiest donors in some of the most sought-after hunting...
Utah man facing charges in Wyoming crash that killed current & former Sylvan Hills students
Wyoming Highway Patrol officials say a Utah man is expected to face multiple felony charges after a crash, they say he caused, resulted in the deaths of two current and three former Sylvan Hills High School students in Wyoming Sunday.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Water and Dust: How a California lake became a toxic ecological time bomb
In the lowest portion of a California agricultural community sits the shrinking Salton Sea. Once a vibrant tourist destination, the present-day Salton Sea is no longer swimmable and is imposing hazardous conditions for the wildlife and residents of Imperial Valley alike. Its rapidly receding shoreline is exposing toxic irrigation chemicals that are seeping into local communities via valley winds. Yet, what looks like a ghost lake is still inhabited by locals and scientists determined to restore the largest lake in California to its former glory.
God’s gotta go: Montana’s quest to ban obscene material may have some Biblical victims
Just as Montana lawmakers are considering what some are calling the most extreme book banning for public libraries in the country, I was reading a book that got me wondering: If they are serious, would this book make it? More on that in a moment. Consider that for as much as Montana loves the image […] The post God’s gotta go: Montana’s quest to ban obscene material may have some Biblical victims appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ACLU asks Yellowstone County judge to hold state in contempt for failing to comply with court order
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a motion in Yellowstone County District Court to hold the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Gov. Greg Gianforte in contempt for refusing to follow what it says are two court orders to change its policy for amending gender designations on birth certificates. It has […] The post ACLU asks Yellowstone County judge to hold state in contempt for failing to comply with court order appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
Whitefish Pilot
Montana to pause rental assistance program, citing backlog and diminished funding
A key COVID-era relief program to assist renters may be approaching its expiration date in Montana. The state’s Department of Commerce announced last week that it is set to pause emergency rental assistance applications in the next couple of days because of a backlog in applications and diminished funding.
Montana Issues Startling Fentanyl Warning After 8 Overdose Deaths
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation issued a statewide warning on Tuesday after eight people recently died of an overdose of fentanyl in 10 Montana counties. KGVO News spoke to Bryan Lockerby, Administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigation at the...
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
The Truth About Cars With Out-of-State Plates in Montana
Out of state plated cars in Montana are not our enemy. Unless you've had to drive a vehicle with out of state plates recently, you'd have no idea how rudely some Montana residents are behaving towards them. It's disturbing. Let's cut to the chase - some Montana residents are flat...
