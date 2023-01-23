Read full article on original website
WBOC
Rain Ending Late; Windy
Forecast updated on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Very mild in the evening, with temps. warming to near 57° then rain ending with some clearing late. Windy all night. Low 41-43°. Winds: S/W 14-28 mph. Wind gusts may exceed 40 mph near open water.
WBOC
Rain Tomorrow; Turning Windy
Forecast updated on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 3:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Clear and cold with some frost. Low 30-32°. Winds: Light. Wednesday: Cloudy with rain developing PM. Rain continues into the evening with rainfall of over .6 inches. High 57°. Winds: E/SE 8-18 mph. Winds gusts to over 22 mph near open water.
Maryland Weather: Wintry mix to start wet, windy Wednesday
BALTIMORE - A light wintry mix as started across many areas west and north of Baltimore but a quick transition over to rain will occur by early this afternoon. Heavy snow continues to our west, with the heaviest snow occurring across portions of Western MD where up to 5" has fallen in the Cumberland area. The rain will continue through the afternoon and evening creating a slow commute across the area. Wintry weather will continue in Western Maryland, where snow accumulations of 2-4": will be possible west of I-81, along with a light glazing of ice. In Frederick Co., the most likely areas...
weaa.org
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Western Maryland
(Sterling, VA) -- Parts of Western Maryland are now under a Winter Storm Warning until 7:00 this evening. The National Weather Service says Allegany County could see heavy mixed precipitation, including five to seven inches of snow and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice. Winter weather advisories are...
wmar2news
Recapping the nor'easter of January 2016
MARYLAND — Seven years ago, Baltimore and lots of Maryland were buried in over two feet of snow as a nor'easter slid through the Mid-Atlantic shutting down most of the eastern seaboard. This storm dropped 29.2 inches of snow at the BWI weather site, setting an all-time record for...
dcnewsnow.com
Snowfall in Western Maryland
DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Prince William Co. Police Chief: new security sensors …. Virginia's second-largest school district is working to make sure the risks to student safety are...
WDEL 1150AM
Seals start to make their annual visits to Del. beaches
It's getting to be that time of year when seals are more likely to visit a Delaware beach. Seals usually start to appear in November, but sightings become more and more numerous through the winter into March or April. These are often seal pups, in need of a rest, as they learn to survive on their own.
WBOC
Crews on the Scene of a Serious Salisbury Crash
SALISBURY, Md.-- Crews from the Salisbury Police Department and Salisbury Fire Department responded to a car crash with entrapment at Rt. 50 WB and Tilghman rd. early Wednesday morning. Details remain scarce, but the Westbound lane was closed while police finished their investigation. Since then, the car has been removed...
WBOC
First Responders Feel Impact of Numerous Tragedies In and Around Laurel
LAUREL, Del. -- Within the last week, several tragedies have occurred in and around the Town of Laurel, deeply affecting the community, especially the first responders that have answered to each call. It began last Tuesday with a fatal head-on collision on Laurel Rd. that killed legendary pro wrestler Jamin...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We head into the final weekend of January with a couple of big events on the calendar, particularly the always fabulous Fire & Ice Festival in the "Quiet Resort" of Bethany Beach. This year's event is being held at locations in Bethany Beach and in nearby towns like Ocean View,...
WBOC
TidalHealth Gives Update Following Garage Crash
SALISBURY, Md.- TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury is still cleaning up after someone crashed their car into a wall in one of their employee parking garages Sunday morning. On Tuesday, the medical center gave an update via their Facebook Page. TidalHealth says the impact of the crash resulted in a...
WBOC
Monday Memory – Salisbury Rollergirls
Buster Skull, Ida Crazy Mama, Lawless Lucy. It's not a lineup in a thrilling action movie, but actually a lineup that you can catch at your local roller rink. We're talking about the Salisbury Rollergirls.
WBOC
State Highway Crews to Begin Work on Route 90 Bridges in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin routine maintenance work on the Route 90 bridges over the St. Martin River and the Assawoman Bay on Monday, Jan. 30. Repairs will be made to the bridge deck and substructure to prepare for the summer...
WBOC
Afternoon Fire Damages Chicken House In Willards
WILLARDS, Md. - A chicken house, that was used for storage, burned down Tuesday afternoon. Homeowners Ralph and Connie Adkins say the chicken house held agricultural equipment like tractors and grass cutters. No animals were inside or harmed. But the Willards Volunteer Fire Company says there was an estimated amount of $50,000 in damage.
WBOC
Freight Route Study Could Bring More Business to Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Del.- County leaders look to bring more business to the area, but troublesome truck traffic has to be addressed first. Commercial trucks bring us the things we need. But, sometimes neighbors say they can become and inconvenience in smaller, more rural Delaware communities. Helen Wiles from the Kent...
a-z-animals.com
Maryland Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Maryland is an eastern state with its fair share of greenery. The result? Well, anyone in the area knows that certain parts of the year can be rough for allergy sufferers. As we round the New Year, the allergy season looms ever closer. Let’s look at the Maryland allergy season and determine its peak, timing, and treatments. Plus, we will look at the primary plant culprits behind this sneezy season and the region where they can be found. Let’s get started!
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
WBOC
Flooding Relief Could Come To Crisfield
The City has funding to install 11 tide gates and two storm water pumping stations. Flooding can be a big problem in the Crisfield.
Cape Gazette
All Saints’ Thrift Shop winter clearance runs thru Feb. 4
All Saints’ Parish Thrift Shop, located on the Forgotten Mile between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach at 20673 Coastal Highway, is in the final weeks of its winter clothing clearance, with sales of $5 per bag running through Saturday, Feb. 4. Kitchen bags will be provided at checkout. Spring...
Cape Gazette
Scrapple Cheesesteaks are back at Brunch!
🍳Get ready for the RETURN of our Scapple Cheesesteaks, Crab Toast & Scrapple Fries available NOW at Brunch!!!. We do not take reservations. (Except for Easter and Mother's Day.) Feel free to call ahead to gauge the wait. Also, welcome well trained dogs and guests on our patio. Please keep dogs on a leash.
