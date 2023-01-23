BALTIMORE - A light wintry mix as started across many areas west and north of Baltimore but a quick transition over to rain will occur by early this afternoon. Heavy snow continues to our west, with the heaviest snow occurring across portions of Western MD where up to 5" has fallen in the Cumberland area. The rain will continue through the afternoon and evening creating a slow commute across the area. Wintry weather will continue in Western Maryland, where snow accumulations of 2-4": will be possible west of I-81, along with a light glazing of ice. In Frederick Co., the most likely areas...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO