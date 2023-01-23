Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
Golf.com
JT’s wedding photos, Joe Burrow’s golf take, PGA Tour newborns | Rogers Report
Hello from snowy Boston, my friends, and welcome to another edition of the Rogers Report. It’s been too long since my last write-up so I’ve put together some golf housekeeping notes before we dive into the last week in golf. Here’s what you need (or what I think you need) to know: Matthew Wolff got engaged, the Gretzky-Johnson clan joined a softball league (imagine rolling up to a casual game after work, only to realize you’re facing off against…Wayne Gretzky and Dustin Johnson?), our Max Homa cover story dropped and Jon Rahm is unstoppable.
Golf Digest
2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
It’s been all Jon Rahm lately, and the Spaniard will have a chance to win his fifth event in seven starts at Torrey Pines this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Suffice it to say, this is a venue the 28-year-old Spaniard knows and loves, as evidenced by his last four Farmers results of T-5/2/T-7/T-3. Oh, and he won the 2021 U.S. Open title here, too.
CBS Sports
2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard, scores: Justin Thomas takes care of South Course as Jon Rahm stalls
Conditions were ideal on the cliffs of La Jolla Wednesday at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Without a breath of wind to deal with, players were able to attack pins at both the difficult South Course and accessible North Course. While Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, and Brent Grant took possession of the first-round lead courtesy of 8-under 64s on the North Course, it was bigger name in Justin Thomas who took control of the tournament.
Rory McIlroy defends not acknowledging Patrick Reed in Dubai, says he got Christmas Eve subpoena from Reed's lawyer
Rory McIlroy said Wednesday that he “didn’t feel the need” to acknowledge Patrick Reed at the Dubai Desert Classic and that Reed’s lawyer had served him with a subpoena on Christmas Eve. Reports emerged earlier in the week that McIlroy had ignored Reed when the former...
golfmagic.com
Report: Monahan and Pelley make huge LIV Golf decision after legal warning
When the LIV Golf League emerged in 2022, one big prediction was the real battle would not take place in court but in a small room in Virginia Water, Surrey. That, reader, is the headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). You'll likely know by now that LIV Golf...
Rahm narrowly wins La Quinta PGA tourney over rookie Thompson
Pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm shot a 4-under-par 68 at PGA West’s Stadium Course on Sunday to win The American Express PGA tournament in La Qunita by one stroke over rookie Davis Thompson, his second consecutive victory. Rahm and Thompson were tied for the lead entering the round and also...
GolfWRX
2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Betting Tips & Selections
Get your bets on earlier than usual this week as the Farmers Insurance Open runs Wednesday to Saturday, the advancement of a day avoiding a clash with the NFL Conference Championship games. We raise the bar a notch as the tour reaches Torrey Pines, a course used for this (and...
England’s Aaron Rai shares lead after first round of Farmers Insurance Open
Englishman Aaron Rai shot an eight-under 64 at the Farmers Insurance Open to tie for the first-round lead with Americans Sam Ryder and Brent Grant.The 27-year-old started at Torrey Pines by birdying the Number 10 on the North Course of the San Diego venue, before collecting seven more birdies on a productive day.World number three Jon Rahm, meanwhile, struggled to a one-over 73 on the South Course.The Spaniard, who is trying for his third win in as many starts, made a double bogey on the par-four seventh hole and was continually left frustrated on the more challenging course.None of the...
2023 Farmers Insurance Open: television schedule, predictions, tee times and more
The next stop of the PGA Tour’s West Coast swing continues to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open at
Golf Channel
Need to know: PGA Show welcomes many big names back this year
After being called the “Incredible Shrinking PGA Merchandise Show” by one media outlet last year, show organizers have bucked that narrative as they prepare for this week’s 70th edition of the annual global golf industry meetup at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Last year’s...
CBS Sports
2023 Farmers Insurance Open fantasy golf picks, rankings, sleepers: Back Xander Schauffele, fade Justin Thomas
Jon Rahm is in quite a comfort zone, and there are few places where the PGA Tour star feels more at ease than Torrey Pines, the site of this week's 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. The event tees off Wednesday in San Diego, and two signature victories in Rahm's career came at Torrey Pines. His first career PGA Tour victory was at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open. Then the Spaniard won his only major championship at the 2021 U.S. Open on the course. Now he comes in on a run of four victories in his past six worldwide events, including two straight on the PGA Tour. Four other top-10 golfers will join Rahm in the Farmers Insurance Open 2023 field.
GolfWRX
EA Sports set to release new video game featuring Augusta National
EA Sports is set to release its first golf video game since Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (2015). On January 19th, EA Sports announced that the game will be launching on March 24, 2023, for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Golf Digest
Rules Review: I accidentally hit my ball while making a practice swing. Does that count?
If you're like us, you're probably ready to fling your headcover at the next person who says "one" when you accidentally knock your ball off the tee. Not sure on the origin of this "tradition," but if you're guilty of doing it, you need new material. Worse than just being...
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2023 Live Stream
Historically a close event, make sure you miss none of the action from the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates GC.
Golf.com
New Callaway golf clubs for 2023 (drivers, irons, fairway woods, hybrids, putters)
For ClubTest 2023, we thoroughly tested all of the newest golf clubs on the market for 2023. Below you can find all of Callaway’s newest clubs, including the Callaway Paradym drivers, Callaway Paradym irons and more. MORE CLUBTEST 2023: Drivers | Fairway Woods | Hybrids | Irons | Wedges...
Golf.com
Report: PGA Tour, DP World Tour chiefs recused themselves from LIV OWGR decision
Looks like LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman won’t have any beef with the PGA Tour or DP World Tour should the Official World Golf Ranking eventually deny LIV’s application for world ranking points. Speaking to the UK Telegraph’s James Corrigan, Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour’s CEO, said...
