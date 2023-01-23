ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

JT’s wedding photos, Joe Burrow’s golf take, PGA Tour newborns | Rogers Report

Hello from snowy Boston, my friends, and welcome to another edition of the Rogers Report. It’s been too long since my last write-up so I’ve put together some golf housekeeping notes before we dive into the last week in golf. Here’s what you need (or what I think you need) to know: Matthew Wolff got engaged, the Gretzky-Johnson clan joined a softball league (imagine rolling up to a casual game after work, only to realize you’re facing off against…Wayne Gretzky and Dustin Johnson?), our Max Homa cover story dropped and Jon Rahm is unstoppable.
Golf Digest

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide

It’s been all Jon Rahm lately, and the Spaniard will have a chance to win his fifth event in seven starts at Torrey Pines this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Suffice it to say, this is a venue the 28-year-old Spaniard knows and loves, as evidenced by his last four Farmers results of T-5/2/T-7/T-3. Oh, and he won the 2021 U.S. Open title here, too.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard, scores: Justin Thomas takes care of South Course as Jon Rahm stalls

Conditions were ideal on the cliffs of La Jolla Wednesday at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Without a breath of wind to deal with, players were able to attack pins at both the difficult South Course and accessible North Course. While Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, and Brent Grant took possession of the first-round lead courtesy of 8-under 64s on the North Course, it was bigger name in Justin Thomas who took control of the tournament.
GolfWRX

2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Betting Tips & Selections

Get your bets on earlier than usual this week as the Farmers Insurance Open runs Wednesday to Saturday, the advancement of a day avoiding a clash with the NFL Conference Championship games. We raise the bar a notch as the tour reaches Torrey Pines, a course used for this (and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

England’s Aaron Rai shares lead after first round of Farmers Insurance Open

Englishman Aaron Rai shot an eight-under 64 at the Farmers Insurance Open to tie for the first-round lead with Americans Sam Ryder and Brent Grant.The 27-year-old started at Torrey Pines by birdying the Number 10 on the North Course of the San Diego venue, before collecting seven more birdies on a productive day.World number three Jon Rahm, meanwhile, struggled to a one-over 73 on the South Course.The Spaniard, who is trying for his third win in as many starts, made a double bogey on the par-four seventh hole and was continually left frustrated on the more challenging course.None of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Golf Channel

Need to know: PGA Show welcomes many big names back this year

After being called the “Incredible Shrinking PGA Merchandise Show” by one media outlet last year, show organizers have bucked that narrative as they prepare for this week’s 70th edition of the annual global golf industry meetup at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Last year’s...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

2023 Farmers Insurance Open fantasy golf picks, rankings, sleepers: Back Xander Schauffele, fade Justin Thomas

Jon Rahm is in quite a comfort zone, and there are few places where the PGA Tour star feels more at ease than Torrey Pines, the site of this week's 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. The event tees off Wednesday in San Diego, and two signature victories in Rahm's career came at Torrey Pines. His first career PGA Tour victory was at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open. Then the Spaniard won his only major championship at the 2021 U.S. Open on the course. Now he comes in on a run of four victories in his past six worldwide events, including two straight on the PGA Tour. Four other top-10 golfers will join Rahm in the Farmers Insurance Open 2023 field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
GolfWRX

EA Sports set to release new video game featuring Augusta National

EA Sports is set to release its first golf video game since Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (2015). On January 19th, EA Sports announced that the game will be launching on March 24, 2023, for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and the Epic Games Store.
numberfire.com

Australian Open Quarterfinals Betting Guide: Tuesday 1/24/23

The first tennis Grand Slam of 2023 is already upon us! The quarterfinals of the Australian Open continue on Tuesday, and what better way to get in on the action than by making some wagers on the tennis odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Where can we find the most betting value...

Comments / 0

Community Policy