Jon Rahm is in quite a comfort zone, and there are few places where the PGA Tour star feels more at ease than Torrey Pines, the site of this week's 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. The event tees off Wednesday in San Diego, and two signature victories in Rahm's career came at Torrey Pines. His first career PGA Tour victory was at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open. Then the Spaniard won his only major championship at the 2021 U.S. Open on the course. Now he comes in on a run of four victories in his past six worldwide events, including two straight on the PGA Tour. Four other top-10 golfers will join Rahm in the Farmers Insurance Open 2023 field.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO