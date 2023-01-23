LANSING, Michigan — A 1997 murder in which the male victim was found with no head or hands has led to the arrest of two Ohio men on Tuesday. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and his brother, Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, each are charged with premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit premeditated murder, assault with intent to maim, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, according to a news release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Both were arrested Tuesday by U.S. marshals.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO