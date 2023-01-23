ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio men arrested in connection with 1997 slaying in which victim found with no head, hands

LANSING, Michigan — A 1997 murder in which the male victim was found with no head or hands has led to the arrest of two Ohio men on Tuesday. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and his brother, Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, each are charged with premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit premeditated murder, assault with intent to maim, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, according to a news release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Both were arrested Tuesday by U.S. marshals.
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy