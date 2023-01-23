Read full article on original website
Good Samaritans turn in $2.3M worth of cocaine in Florida Keys
BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Millions of dollars worth of drugs washed ashore in the Florida Keys over the weekend. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it happened in two separate spots. Twenty-five bundles of cocaine, or about 70 pounds worth, came ashore in Big Pine Key. A...
Union says Teachers Bill of Rights in Florida is not enough
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing a new package of education bills to combat the ongoing teacher shortage in Florida. But Florida’s largest teacher union says his ‘Teachers Bill of Rights’ is not enough. With over 5,300 open teaching positions, lawmakers...
